I Tried on So Many Pairs of Jeans From H&M, COS and Arket—Only 6 Styles Stood Out

There are those dedicated to dresses, others who always step out in the very best shoes, but for me it’s all about denim. Jeans, shirts, jumpsuits, dresses—I’m such a big fan of this fabric that it makes up most of my outfit builds throughout the year. Even when I’m running to the shops, I’ll pull on my favourite wide-leg style just to feel slightly more put together. All that to say I know a thing or two about great denim, so it might surprise you that all but one of my favourite pairs comes straight from the high street.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Jeans are a true wardrobe staple. Bar a few days in the height of summer, denim is one fabric that we can rely upon all year round, and can be taken from day to night in the swap of a top. With boots, heels, sandals, flats; these trousers are as versatile as they come, and I personally wear them from the coldest days with tights underneath and cosy knits, to warm summer days with a tank top and slides. But it's a known fact that when it comes to jeans, finding the one can feel like a never-ending mission. As a denim devotee, I can attest for the hours that can be spent in dressing rooms wriggling into various styles just to find the elusive perfect pair. And often, we assume that the very best styles are the ones that have a high price tag to match. Whilst I can see the appeal of higher-end denim and have a few styles on my wish list that I’m saving up for, I’ve found so many stand-out pairs on the high street that I simply had to share them with you.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

To save the time and energy it takes to do a mass denim try-on, I took one for the team and did the hard work for you. Rounding up six of the best-selling styles from three of our most reliable high street stores, H&M, COS and Arket, I’ve put these pairs to the test to see if they live up to my high standards, and help guide you through the denim shopping process as seamlessly as possible. For reference, I wear a size 28 and stand at 5’2”. In rounding up the best styles, I tried a variety of cuts from high to low waist, baggy to slim fit, so that whatever style you’re looking for has been covered.

Keep scrolling to see the six best high-street jeans I tried on, and my thoughts on each.

H&M

THE WIDE HIGH JEANS

Style Notes: Truthfully, I've had my eye on H&M's quick-moving wide-high jeans for a few weeks now. Featuring a classic high waist and wide-leg silhouette, these feel like a very 2024 pair of jeans. The fabric is incredibly soft and very comfortable, as I've found is a feature of the brand's denim selection. Whilst there are some wide-leg styles that are seriously exaggerated, this pair felt just right. This style comes in regular number sizes, and I opted for a size 10 which fit like a dream. And at just £25, are a seriously affordable option.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of a true blue shade, and this pair did not disappoint.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW White denim will add a fresh edge to any ensemble.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Pair with a tailored shirt, simple tank or dressy evening top.

THE SLIM STRAIGHT HIGH ANKLE JEANS

Style Notes: To be fully transparent, I actually have a pair of H&M's highly popular Slim Straight High Ankle jeans already, but that isn't the reason I chose to try them again. Ever since H&M released this pair, they've flown off shelves thanks to the slim straight cut and slight stretch that makes them the jean of choice for many people I know. Whilst keeping a streamlined cut, these don't verge into skinny jeans territory, and can easily be dressed up or down for all occasions. I found that this pair fits slightly smaller, so I went for a size 12 here.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £25 SHOP NOW The exact shade I tried.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £25 SHOP NOW The blue looks particularly good paired here with cream.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £25 SHOP NOW H&M just released this fresh white pair, which I expect won't stick around for long.

ARKET

THE CLOUD JEANS

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Arket's Cloud jeans first caught our eye way back in January, and since we've continued to feature them in many of our round-ups for good reason. A bolder wide leg than H&M's, the flowing fabric skims your legs giving undeniable comfort along with the soft denim. I was skeptical at the thought of a low rise style as someone who grew up in the era of ultra high rise everything, but in taking my true size (28) I found that it was such a subtle difference that I could easily get on board. The laid-back feel is evident from every detail, yet this pair can still work for dressier occasions with pair of sleek slingbacks.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

THE JADE JEANS

Style Notes: As a long standing favourite amongst many of our editors, I naturally wanted to see what all the fuss was surrounding the Arket Jade jeans. A slim straight leg style, this pair features a slight stretch which is ideal for anyone who likes their jeans form-fitting yet ready to move with them. Whilst I usually take a size 28, I sized up to the 29 in this pair because of the slimmer silhouette and they fit well. With a slight crop, this pair hit me perfectly at ankle length,

Arket Jade Cropped Slim Stretch Jeans £77 SHOP NOW You'll rely on this pair for years to come.

Arket Jade Cropped Slim Stretch Jeans £77 SHOP NOW This best-selling pair comes in a range of washes to suit all preferences.

Arket Jade Cropped Slim Stretch Jeans £77 SHOP NOW Everyone should have a great pair of black jeans in their wardrobe.

COS

THE ARCH JEANS

Style Notes: I’m a big fan of the Arch jeans, ever since I tried them on about a month ago. And since then, I’ve noticed I’m not the only one. So I took the plunge again, trying them this time in a light blue wash and once again fell down the rabbit hole. The almost barrel leg style feels incredibly current, and adds a contemporary touch to any denim collection. At 5’2” these sat just at my ankle, which was ideal for pairing with ballet flats or other streamlined footwear, and come summer sandals will look just as good. The denim is more rigid with less of a stretch to it than others, but the relaxed shape means they'll still be comfortable to sit in. For these I sized down to a 27.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £85 SHOP NOW The perfect mid blue wash.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £85 SHOP NOW The shape adds a modern feel, whilst not being overly powerful within an outfit.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £85 SHOP NOW This crisp white shade is sure to blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.

THE COLUMN JEANS

Style Notes: After hearing so much love for the column jeans, I knew I had to put them to the test. A more straight shape than the beloved Arch style, this pair really is the classic straight cut. They come in a range of shades, but there’s something about the Indigo wash that adds a very 2024 feel. For me, they came up a little long, but as a petite person I know that this is part of the deal, and any dry cleaner will be able to take off a few inches without any sign that alterations were made. Again, the denim is more rigid, but the straight style isn't restrictive making them a very versatile pair. Here, I've tried the size 27.

COS Column Jeans Straight £85 SHOP NOW The indigo pair features a subtle contrasting thread on the seams which gives it an authentic touch.

COS Column Jeans Straight £85 SHOP NOW The slight wash to this blue shade has my full attention.