I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Chic Color Trends I Spotted All Over the City

As the title of this article suggests, I just got back from Paris, and as you'd expect, my mind is full of fashion inspiration. After five days in the French capital, my fashion-editor senses were tingling with the incredible winter trends I spotted on the street, from funnel-neck coats to timeless cape silhouettes. Paris gave me a newfound appreciation for everything I can experiment with in my closet over the next few months, including color trends. While you'd think the French only stick to all-black everything throughout the colder months, I was shocked to see the city vibrant and full of color in a chic, understated Parisian way.

Scroll below to see all of the Paris color trends—including wine and winter white—taking over the streets of the French city, from Le Marais to Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Ivory

How to wear: Opt for an ivory coat, tights, and sleek sandals. (Image credit: @sylviemus_

Mango Belt Handmade Coat $230 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Amelia Crewneck $394 SHOP NOW

Reformation Pike Satin Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Tna Rib Cuffed Beanie $20 SHOP NOW

Cheetah Print

How to wear: A fluffy cheetah coat or cropped jacket is ideal in combination with your go-to white tee and favorite jeans. (Image credit: @juliesfi

Abercrombie & Fitch Faux Fur Coat $200 $160 SHOP NOW

Prada Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $3600 SHOP NOW

Aligne Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans $145 SHOP NOW

Mango Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes $60 SHOP NOW

Denim Blue

How to wear: A denim-on-denim look feels chic, especially when styled right. Go for a denim trench and long denim maxi skirt with sleek leather boots. (Image credit: @leiasfez

Madewell Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash $198 $104 SHOP NOW

Denim Forum The 80s Comfy Denim Shirt $98 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW

Mango Pocketed Denim Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

Olive Green

How to wear: Wear an olive-green jacket in lieu of a black one with your go-to basic outfit, like a neutral sweater and black pleated trousers or light-wash jeans. (Image credit: @sabinasocol

AllSaints Ophelia Cropped Bonded Leather Jacket $1675 SHOP NOW

Mango Cotton Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Babaton New Slip Satin Mini Skirt $78 SHOP NOW

ZARA Knit Wrap Top $50 SHOP NOW

Mocha Brown

How to wear: A simple wool mocha coat paired with tonal tights and knee-high boots is incredibly chic for any winter occasion. (Image credit: @sylviemus_

The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat $495 SHOP NOW

Zara Basic Soft Knit Sweater $48 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boot $198 $119 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Leather Sienna Skirt $995 $747 SHOP NOW

Bordeaux

How to wear: Instead of cherry-red accents via last year's massive color trend, go for darker, moodier wine in the form of accent sweaters, bags, socks, and sneakers. (Image credit: @leasy_inparis

Gap Factory CashSoft Relaxed Crewneck Sweater $70 $42 SHOP NOW

Adidas Superstar Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag in Suede Goatskin $2700 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wiley Knit Top $78 SHOP NOW

All-Black Everything

How to wear: Parisians love their black. Wear it all together for a quintessentially French ensemble of black boots, a black skirt, and a slouchy black turtleneck. (Image credit: @annelauremais

Vince Sheer Silk-Blend Pencil Skirt $365 SHOP NOW

Zara Buttoned Soft Coat $50 SHOP NOW