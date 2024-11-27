I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Chic Color Trends I Spotted All Over the City

By
published
in Features

Paris woman wearing white t-shirt, jeans, and olive green jacket.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

As the title of this article suggests, I just got back from Paris, and as you'd expect, my mind is full of fashion inspiration. After five days in the French capital, my fashion-editor senses were tingling with the incredible winter trends I spotted on the street, from funnel-neck coats to timeless cape silhouettes. Paris gave me a newfound appreciation for everything I can experiment with in my closet over the next few months, including color trends. While you'd think the French only stick to all-black everything throughout the colder months, I was shocked to see the city vibrant and full of color in a chic, understated Parisian way.

Scroll below to see all of the Paris color trends—including wine and winter white—taking over the streets of the French city, from Le Marais to Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Ivory

Woman wearing ivory coat, tights, and black sandals standing on Paris street.

How to wear: Opt for an ivory coat, tights, and sleek sandals.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Belt Handmade Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Belt Handmade Coat

Cashmere Amelia Crewneck
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Amelia Crewneck

Pike Satin Dress
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress

Tna, Rib Cuffed Beanie
Tna
Rib Cuffed Beanie

Cheetah Print

Woman taking mirror selfie while wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a black handbag, and a cheetah-print coat.

How to wear: A fluffy cheetah coat or cropped jacket is ideal in combination with your go-to white tee and favorite jeans.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Abercrombie & Fitch, Faux Fur Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Fur Coat

Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Prada
Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne
Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans

Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes

Denim Blue

Woman wearing denim jacket, denim skirt, and black boots while standing on Paris street.

How to wear: A denim-on-denim look feels chic, especially when styled right. Go for a denim trench and long denim maxi skirt with sleek leather boots.

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

Madewell, Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash
Madewell
Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash

Denim Forum, The 80s Comfy Denim Shirt
Denim Forum
The 80s Comfy Denim Shirt

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Pocketed Denim Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Pocketed Denim Jacket

Olive Green

Woman wearing white t-shirt and jeans with olive colored leather jacket while standing on Paris street.

How to wear: Wear an olive-green jacket in lieu of a black one with your go-to basic outfit, like a neutral sweater and black pleated trousers or light-wash jeans.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Ophelia Cropped Bonded Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Ophelia Cropped Bonded Leather Jacket

Cotton Midi Dress - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Cotton Midi Dress

Babaton, New Slip Satin Mini Skirt
Babaton
New Slip Satin Mini Skirt

Knit Wrap Top
ZARA
Knit Wrap Top

Mocha Brown

Woman wearing brown coat, black boots, and black bag while standing on Paris street.

How to wear: A simple wool mocha coat paired with tonal tights and knee-high boots is incredibly chic for any winter occasion.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

ZARA, Basic Soft Knit Sweater
Zara
Basic Soft Knit Sweater

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boot
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boot

Jenni Kayne, Leather Sienna Skirt
Jenni Kayne
Leather Sienna Skirt

Bordeaux

Woman wearing black blazer, jeans, burgundy sweater, burgundy shoes, and burgundy socks.

How to wear: Instead of cherry-red accents via last year's massive color trend, go for darker, moodier wine in the form of accent sweaters, bags, socks, and sneakers.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Cashsoft Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
Gap Factory
CashSoft Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Superstar Shoes

Maison Alaia, Le Teckel Medium Bag in Suede Goatskin
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Bag in Suede Goatskin

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

All-Black Everything

Woman wearing black sweater, black skirt, black boots and white handbag, sitting in Paris apartment.

How to wear: Parisians love their black. Wear it all together for a quintessentially French ensemble of black boots, a black skirt, and a slouchy black turtleneck.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Turtleneck Sweater
H&M
Turtleneck Sweater

Vince, Sheer Silk-Blend Pencil Skirt
Vince
Sheer Silk-Blend Pencil Skirt

Buttoned Soft Coat
Zara
Buttoned Soft Coat

High Heel Leather Boot - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
High Heel Leather Boot

Explore More:
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸