Sézane Isn’t Doing Black Friday, But My French BFF and I Are Still Eyeing Up These Elegant Buys
Sézane doesn't have a Black Friday sale, but that doesn't mean I haven't been scouring the website for all the chicest pieces this week. Scroll on to see the buys my French best friend and I are eyeing up now.
If there's one person I trust to steer me towards a seriously chic addition to my wardrobe, it's my French best friend, and one brand she is continuously linking me to is Sézane. Known for its distinctly Parisian approach to dressing, the French label has become something of a go-to for beautiful knitwear, polished basics and sensationally good outerwear. It's also a brand that doesn't need to rely on Black Friday discounts to get our attention.
Yes, Sézane doesn't do Black Friday. And while we're always happy to find a bargain, we're equally happy to spend a little more on something we know we'll love for seasons to come. After all, the best purchases aren't necessarily the ones with the biggest discount attached...
So, instead of hunting for deals, today my French BFF and I have been browsing the new-in section and revisiting some of the brand's most elegant staples. From chic layering pieces to beautiful accessories, these are the Sézane buys currently on our radar.
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Shop the Most Elegant Sézane Buys:
Sézane
Joseph Jumper
A seriously chic jumper.
Sézane
Gabie Coat
This comes in the classic black above but also in cream and a gorgeous red.
Sézane
Suzanne Tote Bag
I've had my eye on this canvas tote since summer.
Sézane
Nathan Jumper
The perfect grey knit.
Sézane
Shenali Shirt
So pretty!
Sézane
Jonas Coat
I think the silhouette of this coat is just stunning.
Sézane
Isabella Ankle Boots
Another purchase I've been eyeing up for quite some time.
Sézane
Manon Cardigan
I can see this with jeans and trainers at the weekend and tailored trousers and loafers in the week.
Sézane
Lorina Shirt
Another incredibly pretty blouse.
Sézane
Le Droit Vintage
Take it from me, Sézane's denim is 10/10.
Sézane
Rosalie T-Shirt
A pointelle t-shirt is such an easy way to update your basics this winter.
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
An iconic piece.
Sézane
Rosalie Low Ballet Flats
I have the suede pair and wear them almost every day!
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!