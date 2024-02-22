29 Nordstrom Items I Chose Over My 401(K)—Sorry, Dad

By Eliza Huber
published

@dawn.tan wearing white Dear Frances mesh flats.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

If my mom would've let him, my dad probably would've pushed for my first words to be 401(k). That's how insistent he is about me allocating a percentage of every paycheck toward retirement. I do—I swear. Sometimes, when my expenses suddenly go up and I'm in need of extra spending money, I have no choice but to reduce said percentage to a less-than-favorable allotment, at least by my dad's standards. When this is the case, the blame usually lies on Nordstrom. Be it an unexpected round of discounts or a fresh restock of a previously missed It item, I'm admittedly weak to the retailer's powers of persuasion. It's unfortunate, I know, but it's true.

After scrolling and scrolling through Nordstrom's new items for spring, it quickly became clear to me that February will be yet another month when the share of my paycheck that usually goes toward my 401(k) takes a dip. What can I say? When the canvas-and-leather version of Ferragamo's Hug bag, a rainbow array of satin Prada mules, and a bevy of wardrobe-building elevated basics all arrive on the site at the same time, there isn't really another solution. I'm sure my dad could come up with one. In fact, I know he would. That's why I'm not going to say anything, and you better not either.

Scroll down to shop the 29 Nordstrom items I happily, albeit secretly, chose over my 401(k) this month. Sorry, dad.

Small Hug Canvas & Leather Satchel
FERRAGAMO
Small Hug Canvas & Leather Satchel

I have already sent the link to this bag to at least six people just in case they're feeling generous.

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

If your spring wardrobe doesn't include one of these, it's simply not complete yet.

Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt
Madewell
Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt

The teardrop buckle fully elevates this belt.

501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

I'll never say no to Levi's—never.

Ameare Pointed Toe Mule
Billini
Ameare Pointed Toe Mule

I can't believe these are only $75. Truly, I'm in shock.

Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress

This $70 LBD is perfect for a spring night out. Just dress it up with accessories.

The Ovals Sunglasses
TOTEME
The Ovals Sunglasses

Need.

Crop Cardigan
MANGO
Crop Cardigan

Adding a pop of red always does the trick when your outfit's erring on the boring side.

Emanuel Flared Denim Maxi Skirt
Paloma Wool
Emanuel Flared Denim Maxi Skirt

I'm going all in on this skirt shape.

Vera Knot Tie Sterling Silver Earrings
Lié Studio
Vera Knot Tie Sterling Silver Earrings

Pretty.

Talia Monogram V-Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Proenza Schouler
Talia Monogram V-Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

I'm on a hunt for the perfect high-V tee.

Alera Silk Straight Leg Pants
Loulou Studio
Alera Silk Straight Leg Pants

Whenever you don't know what to wear, throw these on, and your problems will disappear.

Balla Mesh Ballet Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballet Flat

The perfect summer flats don't exist… Oh, wait.

Square Neck Bodysuit
Sophie Rue
Square Neck Bodysuit

This bodysuit can easily go from day to night with a few quick moves.

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

This skirt has been in my cart for weeks now, but I think it's finally time to press purchase.

Raine Sleeveless Rib Body-Con Dress
Reformation
Raine Sleeveless Rib Body-Con Dress

Not buying this dress will only lead to regret.

Wavy Statement Hinge Bracelet
Nordstrom
Wavy Statement Hinge Bracelet

Okay, Nordstrom. Go off.

Cashmere Blend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Blend Sweater

Me? Buying cashmere? Shocker.

Ayla Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

There's a reason why these Ayla jeans are all over my Instagram feed.

Modellerie Satin Mule
Prada
Modellerie Satin Mule

Cleanup on aisle three—I'm drooling again.

Fitted Suit Blazer
MANGO
Fitted Suit Blazer

The fit on this blazer is exactly what I've been searching for all year.

Denim Skirt
Madewell
Denim Skirt

For when you need something dressier than jeans but more casual than trousers.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

I know they don't look it, but everyone I know who owns these says they are shockingly comfy.

Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag
JW PEI
Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag

How is it possible for a bag that costs $129 to look as expensive as ones that are 10 times more expensive?

Lara Long Sleeve Bouclé Knit Convertible Dress
Proenza Schouler
Lara Long Sleeve Bouclé Knit Convertible Dress

This multiway runway dress lives rent-free in my brain.

Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat
Rails
Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat

For tossing on top of jeans and a T-shirt on an early-spring day.

Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress
Open Edit
Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress

This one's giving strong "Carrie Bradshaw in the summer" vibes. You know the outfit.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

For daytime, nighttime, and every time in between.

Mason Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Mason Wide Leg Pants

Celebs can't stop coming back to these Mason pants from Reformation.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a Chicago-born, New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, plus-size fashion, brand discovery, and celebrity style. For the last year, she’s been covering all of the above for Who What Wear, where she first got her start as an intern and later a freelance writer in 2017.


Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.


Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.

