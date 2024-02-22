29 Nordstrom Items I Chose Over My 401(K)—Sorry, Dad

If my mom would've let him, my dad probably would've pushed for my first words to be 401(k). That's how insistent he is about me allocating a percentage of every paycheck toward retirement. I do—I swear. Sometimes, when my expenses suddenly go up and I'm in need of extra spending money, I have no choice but to reduce said percentage to a less-than-favorable allotment, at least by my dad's standards. When this is the case, the blame usually lies on Nordstrom. Be it an unexpected round of discounts or a fresh restock of a previously missed It item, I'm admittedly weak to the retailer's powers of persuasion. It's unfortunate, I know, but it's true.

After scrolling and scrolling through Nordstrom's new items for spring, it quickly became clear to me that February will be yet another month when the share of my paycheck that usually goes toward my 401(k) takes a dip. What can I say? When the canvas-and-leather version of Ferragamo's Hug bag, a rainbow array of satin Prada mules, and a bevy of wardrobe-building elevated basics all arrive on the site at the same time, there isn't really another solution. I'm sure my dad could come up with one. In fact, I know he would. That's why I'm not going to say anything, and you better not either.

Scroll down to shop the 29 Nordstrom items I happily, albeit secretly, chose over my 401(k) this month. Sorry, dad.

FERRAGAMO Small Hug Canvas & Leather Satchel $2700 SHOP NOW I have already sent the link to this bag to at least six people just in case they're feeling generous.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $69 SHOP NOW If your spring wardrobe doesn't include one of these, it's simply not complete yet.

Madewell Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt $50 SHOP NOW The teardrop buckle fully elevates this belt.

Levi's 501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to Levi's—never.

Billini Ameare Pointed Toe Mule $75 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are only $75. Truly, I'm in shock.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress $70 SHOP NOW This $70 LBD is perfect for a spring night out. Just dress it up with accessories.

TOTEME The Ovals Sunglasses $390 SHOP NOW Need.

MANGO Crop Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW Adding a pop of red always does the trick when your outfit's erring on the boring side.

Paloma Wool Emanuel Flared Denim Maxi Skirt $196 SHOP NOW I'm going all in on this skirt shape.

Lié Studio Vera Knot Tie Sterling Silver Earrings $260 SHOP NOW Pretty.

Proenza Schouler Talia Monogram V-Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $450 SHOP NOW I'm on a hunt for the perfect high-V tee.

Loulou Studio Alera Silk Straight Leg Pants $365 SHOP NOW Whenever you don't know what to wear, throw these on, and your problems will disappear.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballet Flat $400 SHOP NOW The perfect summer flats don't exist… Oh, wait.

Sophie Rue Square Neck Bodysuit $98 SHOP NOW This bodysuit can easily go from day to night with a few quick moves.

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $59 SHOP NOW This skirt has been in my cart for weeks now, but I think it's finally time to press purchase.

Reformation Raine Sleeveless Rib Body-Con Dress $178 SHOP NOW Not buying this dress will only lead to regret.

Nordstrom Wavy Statement Hinge Bracelet $45 SHOP NOW Okay, Nordstrom. Go off.

Reformation Cashmere Blend Sweater $168 SHOP NOW Me? Buying cashmere? Shocker.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Wide Leg Jeans $248 SHOP NOW There's a reason why these Ayla jeans are all over my Instagram feed.

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120 SHOP NOW Cleanup on aisle three—I'm drooling again.

MANGO Fitted Suit Blazer $80 SHOP NOW The fit on this blazer is exactly what I've been searching for all year.

Madewell Denim Skirt $98 SHOP NOW For when you need something dressier than jeans but more casual than trousers.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW I know they don't look it, but everyone I know who owns these says they are shockingly comfy.

JW PEI Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag $129 SHOP NOW How is it possible for a bag that costs $129 to look as expensive as ones that are 10 times more expensive?

Proenza Schouler Lara Long Sleeve Bouclé Knit Convertible Dress $1790 SHOP NOW This multiway runway dress lives rent-free in my brain.

Rails Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW For tossing on top of jeans and a T-shirt on an early-spring day.

Open Edit Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress $70 SHOP NOW This one's giving strong "Carrie Bradshaw in the summer" vibes. You know the outfit.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW For daytime, nighttime, and every time in between.