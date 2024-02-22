29 Nordstrom Items I Chose Over My 401(K)—Sorry, Dad
If my mom would've let him, my dad probably would've pushed for my first words to be 401(k). That's how insistent he is about me allocating a percentage of every paycheck toward retirement. I do—I swear. Sometimes, when my expenses suddenly go up and I'm in need of extra spending money, I have no choice but to reduce said percentage to a less-than-favorable allotment, at least by my dad's standards. When this is the case, the blame usually lies on Nordstrom. Be it an unexpected round of discounts or a fresh restock of a previously missed It item, I'm admittedly weak to the retailer's powers of persuasion. It's unfortunate, I know, but it's true.
After scrolling and scrolling through Nordstrom's new items for spring, it quickly became clear to me that February will be yet another month when the share of my paycheck that usually goes toward my 401(k) takes a dip. What can I say? When the canvas-and-leather version of Ferragamo's Hug bag, a rainbow array of satin Prada mules, and a bevy of wardrobe-building elevated basics all arrive on the site at the same time, there isn't really another solution. I'm sure my dad could come up with one. In fact, I know he would. That's why I'm not going to say anything, and you better not either.
Scroll down to shop the 29 Nordstrom items I happily, albeit secretly, chose over my 401(k) this month. Sorry, dad.
I have already sent the link to this bag to at least six people just in case they're feeling generous.
If your spring wardrobe doesn't include one of these, it's simply not complete yet.
This $70 LBD is perfect for a spring night out. Just dress it up with accessories.
Adding a pop of red always does the trick when your outfit's erring on the boring side.
I'm on a hunt for the perfect high-V tee.
Whenever you don't know what to wear, throw these on, and your problems will disappear.
This bodysuit can easily go from day to night with a few quick moves.
This skirt has been in my cart for weeks now, but I think it's finally time to press purchase.
There's a reason why these Ayla jeans are all over my Instagram feed.
I know they don't look it, but everyone I know who owns these says they are shockingly comfy.
How is it possible for a bag that costs $129 to look as expensive as ones that are 10 times more expensive?
This multiway runway dress lives rent-free in my brain.
For tossing on top of jeans and a T-shirt on an early-spring day.
This one's giving strong "Carrie Bradshaw in the summer" vibes. You know the outfit.
For daytime, nighttime, and every time in between.
Celebs can't stop coming back to these Mason pants from Reformation.
Eliza Huber is a Chicago-born, New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, plus-size fashion, brand discovery, and celebrity style. For the last year, she’s been covering all of the above for Who What Wear, where she first got her start as an intern and later a freelance writer in 2017.
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
-
It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring
Starting at $59.
By Eliza Huber
-
Madeline Argy Has Our Attention
With a podcast, a Kosas brand deal, and a front-row seat at some of the biggest shows, the TikTok star proves she is here for the long haul.
By Jessica Baker
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Desperately Want These 15 Items for Spring, But I *Need* These 15
There's a big difference.
By Eliza Huber
-
Geek Chic! Librariancore! Why "Nerdy" Fashion Will Define 2024
Class is in session.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm a Miami Wellness Expert—10 Skin and Fashion Faves for Any Beach Vacation
Sana Skin Studio's It-girl founder shares her secrets.
By Ana Escalante
-
It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss
A fashion editor's favourites.
By Remy Farrell
-
I Did a Massive Amazon Deep Dive—30 Chic Under-$50 Items I’m Telling Everyone About
Because budgeting can be easy *and* cute.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua