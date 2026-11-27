Whilst the stakes of being a shopping editor are considerably lower than those of being a doctor, I'm equally fond of seeking a second opinion. After spending the best part of November meticulously curating my Black Friday wish list, the next step in my (very serious) shopping process was to consult the experts. After all, when you work alongside some of the most discerning shoppers in the industry, it would be remiss not to tap into their expertise. What, exactly, do my fellow fashion, shopping and beauty editors have their eyes on this Black Friday? There was only one way to find out.
After quizzing the team, not only did I notice plenty of crossover with my own wish list (great taste is contagious, I suppose), but I also found myself adding a few more things to it. From DeMellier's coveted, designer-looking handbags and Rise & Fall's sumptuous knitwear and suede jackets to Heaven Mayhem's cult jewellery, there was no shortage of inspiration. Interestingly, many of my colleagues are also using the sales as an opportunity to bolster their wardrobe foundations, turning to Quince for accessibly priced cashmere, Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi's for excellent denim and Reformation for impossibly chic knitwear. On the beauty front, Shark’s CryoGlow LED face mask came up time and time again, offering the ultimate indulgence for an evening of self-care. Aesop’s cult hand wash—one of those little everyday luxuries editors love to stock up on during the sales—and Merit’s viral Flush Balm blush also featured prominently on our beauty editors’ wish lists.
So, if you're looking to cut through the Black Friday noise, consider this your insider's guide. Keep scrolling to discover the sales our editors genuinely rate and, more importantly, the pieces they're willing to spend their own money on.
From its sculptural silhouette to its sumptuous suede finish, DeMellier’s Stockholm has all the hallmarks of the ultimate winter It bag, and has been sitting firmly at the top of my wish list for some time now.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Every Black Friday, without fail, I add another Clara cardigan to my collection courtesy of Reformation’s sale. It’s arguably the most versatile piece in my wardrobe, and with so many chic shades to choose from, there’s always another iteration on my wish list.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Allow me to introduce you to what might just be the perfect straight-leg jeans. Simply add a pair of loafers and a sumptuous cashmere knit for an effortlessly polished winter look.
Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
With its generous proportions and understated silhouette, Reformation’s Cove cardigan feels effortlessly chic and distinctly The Row-coded. This year, it’s the grey iteration that has caught my eye.
Heaven Mayhem
Baby Knot Earrings
Anyone who knows me knows I have a penchant for sculptural earrings, and Heaven Mayhem’s Baby Knot pair strikes the perfect balance between statement-making and timeless.
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat
Another item that's been on my wish list for months; I love the navy as a softer alternative to black this winter, and the suede adds the perfect amount of texture to any outfit.
Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor
Rixo
Joann Leopard Coat in Brown Bohemia Leopard
I’m always on the lookout for my next statement coat, and Rixo’s Joann has all the vintage-inspired charm of the brand’s cult Milly coat, just in a slightly shorter silhouette.
Demellier
New York Tote
A dream bag in every sense of the term, DeMellier’s New York tote has all the makings of a forever investment: clean lines, understated elegance and a silhouette that transcends trends.
BIODANCE
Biodance Bio-Collagen Hydrogel Overnight Face Mask. 4 Pcs
Biodance’s sheet masks are a non-negotiable in my self-care routine. Not only do they deliver a generous dose of hydration, but they also help to refine skin texture and support the skin barrier, leaving my complexion looking plump, fresh and radiant.
Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director
OPI
Nail Envy® Pink to Envy Nail Strengthener
2026 has proved the year of the bare(ish) nail—and I’ve revelled in it. Back-to-back gel appointments left my nails thin, brittle and weak earlier this year, but over the past few months I’ve been leaning on this nail strengthener instead. Not only are my nails now the strongest they’ve ever been, but they look undeniably healthy, too. They’re so healthy, in fact, my manicurist complimented me on them last time I went into the salon.
Shark
Shark Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling and Led Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
My most asked question as a beauty editor of over a decade is, hands down, what LED mask is the best in the business, and I stand firm in my Shark Cryoglow recommendation. With a whopping £72 off right now, you really can’t go wrong. In fact, I don’t think I’ve seen this mask with such a notable discount since it launched. With red light, infrared light, blue light and cooling under-eye cryo, it’s good skin in one handy device.
Escentric Molecules
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette 30ml
Snoop on the shelves of any beauty or fashion editor around and I promise you that a bottle of Eccentric Molecules Molecule 01 will feature somewhere. This is the ultimate cool-girl scent, and it’s not often in the sale. It has a clean-smelling crispness that oozes effortless chicness, and you better believe I’m stocking up while it’s 25% off. Not just for myself, either, but for my mum, my best friend and my sister, too—it’s the most foolproof perfume gift around. You can’t go wrong.
Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Coat
With the cold weather officially upon us, I’m on the hunt for a coat that’s equal parts cosy and chic. Not always an easy feat, I know, but this elegant wool funnel-neck style from & Other Stories ticks every single box.
Few pieces of jewellery are quite as timeless as a tennis bracelet, and this elegant Monica Vinader style has been sitting firmly at the top of my wish list for months.
Rise & Fall
Women's Wool V-Neck Jumper
This winter, I’m looking to lend my trusty jeans-and-a-jumper formula a more polished feel, and Rise & Fall’s elegant V-neck knit in a particularly sumptuous shade of chocolate brown is just the ticket.
Natalie Munro, Fashion News Editor
Strathberry
Kite Hobo - Espresso
Strathberry’s Kite handbag strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and everyday practicality, thanks to its understated design and effortlessly chic, capacious silhouette.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
A Reformation bestseller—and for good reason—the Jadey knit is both relaxed and polished, with a slouchy silhouette and exaggerated V-neckline that feels decidedly 2026.
Levi Strauss & Co.
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
I’m particularly fussy when it comes to denim, but I’ll never tire of Levi’s Ribcage jeans. Between their flattering high-rise fit, sharply cut silhouette and excellent quality, they’ve more than earned their place in my wardrobe.
Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor
Maybelline
Instant Eraser Eye Concealer
This concealer is a true drugstore icon. It’s been around for over 15 years, and yet it still holds its own against some of the best I’ve tried (including plenty of luxury formulas). The Maybelline Instant Eraser Concealer works wonders on dark circles, blurring and smoothing the under-eye area for a fresh, well-rested finish. Even better? It’s currently just £5 on Amazon. If it’s been a while since you last used it, consider this your reminder to revisit an old favourite. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
Merit’s iconic Flush Balm is one of the hardest-working products in my makeup bag. So I’m taking advantage of it’s 20% off sale to try some new shades. I already own Bespoke (a cool, pinky-brown), but have my eye on Archival, which is the perfect mauve shade. I’m also planning on picking up a travel-sized version of New Wave, which has quickly become my most complimented winter perfume, with a resinous, smoky and impossibly chic scent that smoulders from your knitwear.
currentbody
LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3
I test several LED masks every year, but the new CurrentBody Series 3 LED Mask is the one I’m recommending to colleagues and friends to invest in over the sale. What makes it stand out from other LED masks is its impressive range of six LED wavelengths. But perhaps even more impressive is that you can customise your treatment down to individual bulbs to personalise the treatment, address concerns in specific areas all in one go. Noticed a few breakouts around your chin? Add blue light to that area. Looking to support collagen production around your eyes? Red light is the way to go. It’s been a long time since a skincare device has genuinely excited me this much.
Ava Gilchrist, Fashion Writer
ALIGNE
Rafella Shearling Fur Coat
My current strategy for braving the cold involves wearing as many layers as humanly possible, but something tells me Aligne’s shearling coat will do much of the heavy lifting without compromising on that effortlessly cool aesthetic. A win-win, if you ask me.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Come winter, I love swapping my trusty jeans for satin trousers for evenings out, and Reformation’s cropped Olina style is particularly chic. Simply add a cashmere knit and kitten heels for an effortlessly elegant look.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck
Quince is one of my go-to destinations for quality cashmere without the hefty price tag, and this striking red jumper is calling my name.
Junior Fashion Editor, Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Knit Cardigan
Massimo Dutti’s cashmere is consistently excellent, and I’m particularly taken with this knit’s elegant oyster hue and subtle funnel neckline, both of which lend it an especially expensive-looking finish.
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
It’s officially coat season, and few pieces make winter dressing quite as effortless as a long wool coat. This elegant Mango style is precisely what I have in mind.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
Between its softly structured silhouette and rich chocolate-brown suede, DeMellier’s Stockholm shoulder bag is the epitome of understated luxury.
Grace Lindsay, Deputy Beauty Editor
ghdhair
GHD Platinum Professional Hair Straightener
If there’s one beauty tool I’ve got my eyes on this Black Friday, it’s the GHD Platinum+ Hair Straightener. I recently watched my friend create the most incredible bouncy curls with the tool, and I love that you can use it to achieve multiple looks. I’ve had my trusty original GHD styler for over ten years now, so it’s definitely time for an upgrade.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Foundation Drops With Tfc8®
The Victoria Beckham Beauty Foundation Drops is one of my favourite base products of all time. The lightweight, serum-like formula creates the most luminous complexion. The only downside? The product will cost you a small fortune. I’m stocking up on my favourite shade whilst there’s 20% off this Black Friday.
Aesop
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash 500ml
I couldn’t believe it when I saw this Aesop hand soap in the Black Friday sale. The brand rarely does discounts, so this is such a great find. I’m getting one for my bathroom and kitchen sink, as not only does the scent remind me of a luxury spa, but the stylish vessel immediately elevates any space.
Brittany Davy, Junior Fashion Writer
ALIGNE
Anouk Wool Blend Jacket
Aligne’s Anouk jacket is exactly the kind of piece I gravitate towards come winter. The rich chocolate-brown hue and understated double-faced design lend it an effortlessly polished feel.
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
I’m a sucker for an oversized cashmere knit, and Reformation’s Jonie is particularly chic. I love how the exaggerated scoop neckline lends a point of interest to an otherwise classic wardrobe staple.
This Works
Advanced Red Light System
I’ve been increasingly intrigued by red-light therapy, and This Works’ Advanced Red Light System is firmly on my beauty wish list. I love the idea of bringing a little salon-grade luxury to my at-home skincare routine.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.