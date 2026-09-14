This Viral COS Handbag Sold Out Instantly—Now, It’s Finally Back in Stock

When it comes to cult high-street handbags, COS knows a thing or two. The brand has built a reputation for creating elegant, expensive-looking bags that quietly appear in the new-in section, skyrocket in popularity and, inevitably, become almost impossible to get hold of. Case in point? The now-iconic Swing Crossbody, which all but broke the internet. True to form, COS has done it again. Enter the Trullo Flap Bag—the latest sell-out style fashion people can’t stop talking about.
From stylists and fashion editors to seemingly every influencer on my Instagram feed, the Trullo has quickly amassed a waiting list of thousands—and it’s easy to see why. Minimal yet distinctive, its clean flap design, supple finish and softly folded silhouette give it the understated polish of a far more expensive designer bag. There’s a little of The Row’s quiet minimalism, Balenciaga’s sculptural proportions and even Chanel’s timeless flap-bag appeal, all distilled into a decidedly COS price point.
It comes in two sizes: regular and oversized. The latter is particularly good for work, with enough room to comfortably accommodate a laptop without sacrificing its sleek silhouette. There are leather and rich brown suede iterations to choose from, but perhaps the most important detail of all? After becoming notoriously difficult to get hold of, the Trullo is finally back in stock.
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If its previous sell-outs are anything to go by, I wouldn’t expect that to be the case for long. Keep scrolling to shop the COS Trullo Flap Bag before it disappears again.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.