Coats, Boots and Knits Are All I’m Interested in Right Now—H&M, COS and Mango Have the Best I’ve Seen

Whilst we've enjoyed a rather mild start to the season, there's no denying that winter's cool breeze is starting to set in. With the world around me getting frostier by the day I've been looking to arm my wardrobe with the best winter staples to see me through the season in style. Keen to score the perfect winter coat, knitwear and boots, I've taken to a few of my favourite high street brands to scout out some contenders.

With an overwhelming amount of products available on the market I've honed my search down to my three favourite labels; COS, H&M and Mango. All hosting ample options in a range of timeless and trending guises, I knew that I could exactly what I needed between the three.

H&M coat

(Image credit: Courtesy of H&M)

Inspired by the impressive products I stumbled across, below I've curated an edit of the best coats, knitwear and boots from this trifecta of high-street excellence. Read on to discover the items on offer right now, and remember that H&M is currently running its 15% off member's sale, which you can access by heading to Account & Rewards in the account section to find the Members Day offer—just click redeem.

Keep scrolling to discover my edit below.

THE BEST COATS, KNITS AND BOOTS TO SHOP NOW:

1. H&M

Wool-Blend Car Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Car Coat

This has shot right to the top of my wish list.

Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

Trust me–these won't be in stock for much longer.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

This also comes in brown and beige.

Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Jumper
H&M
Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Jumper

Style with jeans or pair with a voluminous skirt.

Knee-High Biker Boots
H&M
Knee-High Biker Boots

The biker boots trend is reaching new heights this winter.

Wool-Blend Pea Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Pea Coat

Style with a miniskirt and knee high boots for a cute winter look.

Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper
H&M
Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper

This pretty sage shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

Style with fuzzy socks to stay warm all season.

Knee-Length Coat
H&M
Knee-Length Coat

This comes up a little bit large so works well when worn with a jumper underneath.

Knitted Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

These flat-sole boots are perfect for daily styling.

2. COS

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

The scarf coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Pure Cashmere Cardigan
COS
Pure Cashmere Cardigan

The mole brown colour trend is bubbling up right now.

Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots

The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat

The funnel neck detail ensures enduring warmth.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

COS' pure cashmere crew-neck jumper is a fashion persons favourite.

Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots
COS
Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots

The suede boots trend is taking off right now.

Longline Wool Pea Coat
COS
Longline Wool Pea Coat

The pea coat silhouette will never go out of style.

Mohair Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Mohair Crew-Neck Jumper

Style with jeans or wear with a tailored trouser.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

The simple silhouette of riding boots makes them a truly timeless purchase.

The Oversized Double-Faced Coat
COS
The Oversized Double-Faced Coat

The wool-blend design ensures enduring warmth.

Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Jumper
COS
Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Jumper

Add a vivid wash of colour to your dark winter wardrobe.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

Style with a miniskirt or wear with a knitted dress.

3. MANGO

Double-Breasted Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Style with the collar down or wear it as a funnel neck.

Turtleneck Knit Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater

Be quick! This is well on its way to selling out.

Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel

Fashion people keep reaching for the pull-on boots trend this season.

Fringe Wool-Blend Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Fringe Wool-Blend Coat

This elegant coat coat easily pass for designer.

Perkins-Neck Sweater With Seams - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Perkins-Neck Sweater With Seams

Style with the matching skirt or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Zipped Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Zipped Leather Ankle Boots

Burgundy boots are the in-the-know shoe trend that fashion people are loving right now.

100% Oversized Leather Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
100% Oversized Leather Coat

Leather coats are a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities right now.

Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Button - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Buttons

This also comes in a chic striped style.

Buckle Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Buckle Leather Ankle Boots

Style tucked into jeans or wear with a voluminous skirt.

shop,

Mango
Flecked Wool-Blend Coat

Style over a tee or wear with a bright cotton shirt.

Ribbed Sweater With Zip Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mangp
Ribbed Sweater With Zip Collar

Style with track pants for a relaxed and sporty look.

Cowboy Leather Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cowboy Leather Boots

The 5.5cm heel adds plenty of height whilst the block design prevents discomfort.

