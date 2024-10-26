Coats, Boots and Knits Are All I’m Interested in Right Now—H&M, COS and Mango Have the Best I’ve Seen
Whilst we've enjoyed a rather mild start to the season, there's no denying that winter's cool breeze is starting to set in. With the world around me getting frostier by the day I've been looking to arm my wardrobe with the best winter staples to see me through the season in style. Keen to score the perfect winter coat, knitwear and boots, I've taken to a few of my favourite high street brands to scout out some contenders.
With an overwhelming amount of products available on the market I've honed my search down to my three favourite labels; COS, H&M and Mango. All hosting ample options in a range of timeless and trending guises, I knew that I could exactly what I needed between the three.
Inspired by the impressive products I stumbled across, below I've curated an edit of the best coats, knitwear and boots from this trifecta of high-street excellence. Read on to discover the items on offer right now, and remember that H&M is currently running its 15% off member's sale, which you can access by heading to Account & Rewards in the account section to find the Members Day offer—just click redeem.
Keep scrolling to discover my edit below.
THE BEST COATS, KNITS AND BOOTS TO SHOP NOW:
1. H&M
This pretty sage shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
This comes up a little bit large so works well when worn with a jumper underneath.
2. COS
COS' pure cashmere crew-neck jumper is a fashion persons favourite.
The simple silhouette of riding boots makes them a truly timeless purchase.
3. MANGO
Fashion people keep reaching for the pull-on boots trend this season.
Style with the matching skirt or wear with straight-leg jeans.
Burgundy boots are the in-the-know shoe trend that fashion people are loving right now.
Leather coats are a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities right now.
The 5.5cm heel adds plenty of height whilst the block design prevents discomfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
