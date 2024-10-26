Coats, Boots and Knits Are All I’m Interested in Right Now—H&M, COS and Mango Have the Best I’ve Seen

Whilst we've enjoyed a rather mild start to the season, there's no denying that winter's cool breeze is starting to set in. With the world around me getting frostier by the day I've been looking to arm my wardrobe with the best winter staples to see me through the season in style. Keen to score the perfect winter coat, knitwear and boots, I've taken to a few of my favourite high street brands to scout out some contenders.

With an overwhelming amount of products available on the market I've honed my search down to my three favourite labels; COS, H&M and Mango. All hosting ample options in a range of timeless and trending guises, I knew that I could exactly what I needed between the three.

(Image credit: Courtesy of H&M)

Inspired by the impressive products I stumbled across, below I've curated an edit of the best coats, knitwear and boots from this trifecta of high-street excellence. Read on to discover the items on offer right now, and remember that H&M is currently running its 15% off member's sale, which you can access by heading to Account & Rewards in the account section to find the Members Day offer—just click redeem.

Keep scrolling to discover my edit below.

THE BEST COATS, KNITS AND BOOTS TO SHOP NOW:

1. H&M

H&M Wool-Blend Car Coat £220 SHOP NOW This has shot right to the top of my wish list.

H&M Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper £140 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £140 SHOP NOW Trust me–these won't be in stock for much longer.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and beige.

H&M Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Jumper £23 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with a voluminous skirt.

H&M Knee-High Biker Boots £75 SHOP NOW The biker boots trend is reaching new heights this winter.

H&M Wool-Blend Pea Coat £150 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt and knee high boots for a cute winter look.

H&M Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper £45 SHOP NOW This pretty sage shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Chelsea Boots £38 SHOP NOW Style with fuzzy socks to stay warm all season.

H&M Knee-Length Coat £55 SHOP NOW This comes up a little bit large so works well when worn with a jumper underneath.

H&M Knitted Cardigan £19 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £140 SHOP NOW These flat-sole boots are perfect for daily styling.

2. COS

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW The scarf coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

COS Pure Cashmere Cardigan £155 SHOP NOW The mole brown colour trend is bubbling up right now.

COS Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots £180 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.

COS Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat £270 SHOP NOW The funnel neck detail ensures enduring warmth.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW COS' pure cashmere crew-neck jumper is a fashion persons favourite.

COS Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW The suede boots trend is taking off right now.

COS Longline Wool Pea Coat £270 SHOP NOW The pea coat silhouette will never go out of style.

COS Mohair Crew-Neck Jumper £125 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a tailored trouser.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW The simple silhouette of riding boots makes them a truly timeless purchase.

COS The Oversized Double-Faced Coat £400 SHOP NOW The wool-blend design ensures enduring warmth.

COS Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Jumper £95 SHOP NOW Add a vivid wash of colour to your dark winter wardrobe.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or wear with a knitted dress.

3. MANGO

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat £200 SHOP NOW Style with the collar down or wear it as a funnel neck.

MANGO Turtleneck Knit Sweater £50 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is well on its way to selling out.

Mango Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel £120 SHOP NOW Fashion people keep reaching for the pull-on boots trend this season.

Mango Fringe Wool-Blend Coat £230 SHOP NOW This elegant coat coat easily pass for designer.

Mango Perkins-Neck Sweater With Seams £46 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Mango Zipped Leather Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW Burgundy boots are the in-the-know shoe trend that fashion people are loving right now.

Mango 100% Oversized Leather Coat £400 SHOP NOW Leather coats are a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities right now.

Mango Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Buttons £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in a chic striped style.

Mango Buckle Leather Ankle Boots £110 SHOP NOW Style tucked into jeans or wear with a voluminous skirt.

Mango Flecked Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW Style over a tee or wear with a bright cotton shirt.

Mangp Ribbed Sweater With Zip Collar £50 SHOP NOW Style with track pants for a relaxed and sporty look.