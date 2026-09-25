We may be slap bang in the middle of fashion month, with Paris Fashion Week prepping to play host to some of the world's biggest runways next week, but while the major names in designer fashion are busy forecasting their sartorial vision for next summer, the high street is serving up something a whole lot more relevant right now. And a whole lot more budget-friendly.
Of course, never one to let us down when it comes to replenishing our wardrobes, it should come as no surprise that Zara is doing a lot of the high street heavy lifting right now. And while they undoubtedly do summer well, there's no denying that autumn is where they come alive.
From the perfect minimalist knitwear to moody denim and contemporary takes on classic outerwear, there's a lot to love about Zara when weather cools down. And we're not the only ones to think so; with resounding approval across the style set and several new drops already on the verge of selling out, this season might just be Zara's best yet.
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Keep scrolling to see the 8 timeless trends that the high street stalwart has nailed particularly well this autumn, and the very best pieces to shop before they're gone.
8 Classic Autumn Trends Zara Has Perfected in 2026
1. Minimalist Knits
There aren't many more timeless shades than cool taupe, and a crew neck will never fall out of favour.
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Cardigan
The double-zip allows for more flexibility of silhouette, while the deep grey feels super premium.
Butter yellow is going nowhere, and in such a classic knit silhouette this one will truly stand the test of time.
ZARA
Combined Lace Knit Cardigan
The feminine frilled trim really adds to this timeless staple.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
Half-zip knits give such a beautiful shape with a gentle collar framing the face.
2. Cargo Trousers
ZARA
Faded-Effect Cargo Trousers
Low-slung and light-wash, these are the perfect transitional trouser for a casual weekend look.
ZARA
Straight Cargo Trousers
Slightly slinkier, this is a great pair to dress up with a pointed pump and slim-fit knit for evening plans.
The perfect winter white look when paired with a chunky cream knit.
ZARA
Oversize Cargo Trousers
We love this casual, low-slung cut and in the perfect sludgy green hue.
ZARA
Zw Collection Cargo Barrel Trousers
This sports an adjustable hem thanks to those button tabs, so this pair is super versatile whatever the occasion (or shoe!).
3. Pointed Heels
A pointed, low-heel wedge is, in my humble opinion, one of the chicest shoes you can wear through autumn.
ZARA
Ruffled Heeled Ankle Boots
A classic for good reason, the pointed ankle boot will never not be a go-to for so many of us.
They may not be the easiest shoe to walk in (it takes a couple of wears practice), but a wedge-heeled mule is so versatile and looks just as great with jeans as a wedding guest look.
ZARA
Pointed Kitten Heel Shoes
An unexpected pop of colour at shoe level is such a great way to add interest to a more low-key look.
Cowboy boots are a staple, but update yours for autumn 2026 by swapping your mid-calf classics for a knee-high iteration.
4. ‘Leather’ Jackets
ZARA
Leather Effect Biker Jacket
For faux leather, this one has a really beautiful grained texture, while the oversized silhouette is infinitely cool.
ZARA
Zw Collection Leather Effect Double-Breasted Jacket
A cross-over double-breasted closure is great for more low-key, elegant looks that'd be overwhelmed by a funnel neck.
ZARA
100% Leather Belted Jacket
The most perfect dark aubergine colour, with a cinched belt to add drama to the silhouette.
ZARA
Leather Effect Double-Breasted Blazer
A leather (or faux leather) blazer is a super stylish way to tap into the leather jacket trend while keeping that sophisticated, streamlined shape.
ZARA
Leather Effect Bomber Jacket
This light stone colour makes things feel softer and less bold, while the elasticated hem gives it that volume.
5. Dark Denim
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Charcoal denim doesn't come much more classic than this high-waisted, straight-leg iteration.
ZARA
Jeans Z1975 Barrel High-Waist Mixed Fabric
A really gorgeous, rich indigo denim with a brown denim waistband may not have been on your mood board before, but it is now.
ZARA
Trf Mid-Waist Striped Barrel Jeans
Barrel leg is one of the most popular jean silhouettes right now, and this striped brown denim gives it real autumn energy.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Mom Fit Jeans
If you're not into the super popular baggy fit, this straight-leg cropped style might be more up your street, and it looks unbeatably chic with a good shirt.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Relaxed Ankle Jeans
Not as vibrant as indigo denim, this more muted, almost charcoal blue goes with just about everything, while the cropped length works perfectly for this transitional period.
6. Oversized Shirting
ZARA
Oversize Checked Poplin Shirt
Red shirts are having a real moment right now, and the subtle check running through this one has that back-to-school seasonal feel.
ZARA
Striped Poplin Shirt With Volume
You may not be used to a zip-closure on a shirt, but the funnel shape it gives this neck feels really unexpected and contemporary.
ZARA
Oversize Striped Pocket Shirt
A brown shirt is surprisingly versatile, and while we love them with denim they look particularly great with a tailored taupe trouser.
ZARA
Check Poplin Oversize Shirt
The ultimate weekend shirt, this billowing shape with bold print works perfectly with loose-fit denim.
ZARA
Trench Shirt With Tabs
Mustard yellow might not be everyone's go-to colour, but it's one of autumn fashion's favourite tones. Wearing this one atop a chocolate brown long sleeve really softens the hue's severity without diluting it.
7. Brown Outerwear
ZARA
Belted Faux Suede Jacket
You'll struggle to find a more flattering jacket shape this season, and the chocolate suede makes it feel so much more premium than its price tag.
ZARA
Zw Collection Reversible Long Trench Coat
A classic for good reason, this trench coat is actually reversible giving it twice the wardrobe power. Cost-per-wear, therefore, is looking good.
ZARA
Short Quilted Water-Repellent Anorak
We love a puffer, but all too often they miss the mark in the style stakes. This super rich hue and puffed collar make it feel more fashion than football-manager, and the fleece lining is a real bonus.
ZARA
Faux Suede Trench Coat With Belt
A golden brown suede that looks and feels super high-end, this is a high street staple that could easily be mistaken for a premium label.
ZARA
High-Collar Trench Coat With Belt
A cropped trench that isn't too cropped is surprisingly tricky to find. This one ticks every box.
8. Animal Print
ZARA
Animal Print Tulle Dress
Leopard-print might be the standard animal print in fashion, but zebra is arguably the chicer sibling. This mini dress with sleeves will soon-become your spontaneous-dinner go-to.
ZARA
Z1975 Straight Mid-Waist Animal Print Jeans
A more casual foray into the world of animal print, these jeans look so good with a cream knit.
ZARA
Animal Print Modal Silk Scarf
If you're looking for a way to embark on the classic autumn animal print trend with more subtly, this scarf is it.
Another scarf, but this time a touch more extra. The perfect accessory for a low-key all black look.
If you're looking for a super sexy top to zhuzh up your favourite jeans for autumn dinners, this halter-neck is a particularly chic option.