Fashion People Agree—Zara Has Perfected These 8 Timeless Trends this Autumn

The high street knows what it's doing when autumn rolls in, but Zara has upped its game this season. These are the expensive-looking staples that will sell out first.

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Published In Features
Zara autumn looks.
(Image credit: Zara)
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We may be slap bang in the middle of fashion month, with Paris Fashion Week prepping to play host to some of the world's biggest runways next week, but while the major names in designer fashion are busy forecasting their sartorial vision for next summer, the high street is serving up something a whole lot more relevant right now. And a whole lot more budget-friendly.

Of course, never one to let us down when it comes to replenishing our wardrobes, it should come as no surprise that Zara is doing a lot of the high street heavy lifting right now. And while they undoubtedly do summer well, there's no denying that autumn is where they come alive.

From the perfect minimalist knitwear to moody denim and contemporary takes on classic outerwear, there's a lot to love about Zara when weather cools down. And we're not the only ones to think so; with resounding approval across the style set and several new drops already on the verge of selling out, this season might just be Zara's best yet.

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Keep scrolling to see the 8 timeless trends that the high street stalwart has nailed particularly well this autumn, and the very best pieces to shop before they're gone.

1. Minimalist Knits

2. Cargo Trousers

3. Pointed Heels

4. ‘Leather’ Jackets

5. Dark Denim

6. Oversized Shirting

7. Brown Outerwear

8. Animal Print