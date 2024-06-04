12 Chic Independent Designers to Support Now and Always

Santos by Mónica Regina Cut-Out Tee and Camille Flared Pant in Cherry Red

(Image credit: Santos by Mónica)

While it's easy to get bogged down in the day-to-day of scrolling on Instagram through countless promoted ads from designer brands or established corporate monoliths, nothing shakes me up quite like stumbling upon an exciting independent brand on my Explore page. Sure, my screen time may frighten a Victorian-era child, but it's undeniable that in the world of social-first fashion, I've been exposed to countless international and local independent designers that have begun to take over my mind (and, most notably, my closet).

On the tails of Small Business Week, I did a deep dive of all the can't-miss independent labels you need to know that are changing the industry, one design at a time. Offering everything from aura-inspired artisan hats to small-batch Ukrainian shoes made amid a global war, these 12 brands and independent designers deserve to be on your radar, now and forevermore.

Lookie Atelier

Close-up of white heeled sandals by Lookie Atelier with statement white rose in the middle.

(Image credit: Lookie Atelier)

Hailing from Ukraine, this small-batch, made-to-order footwear company has slowly (but surely!) taken over my closet. Specializing in artisanal leathers and ultra-trendy yet wearable mesh shoes, Lookie Atelier has become one of my favorite, go-to brands for jaw-dropping flats, sandals, and heels that I know will get me dozens of compliments.

Shop the brand:

Beige Mesh Flats with Rhinestone Embroidery and Almond Toe
Lookie Atelier
Beige Mesh Flats With Rhinestone Embroidery and Almond Toe

Lookie Atelier Red Mesh Flats with Almond Closed Toe and V-cut Vamp
Lookie Atelier
Red Mesh Flats With Almond Closed Toe and V-Cut Vamp

Lookie Atelier Black Mesh Slip Ons with Pearl Embroidery
Lookie Atelier
Black Mesh Slip Ons With Pearl Embroidery

Lookie Atelier White Sandals with White Satin Rose
Lookie Atelier
White Sandals With White Satin Rose

Little Liffner

Woman carrying dark brown suede Little Liffner pouch bag.

(Image credit: Little Liffner)

Based out of Stockholm, Sweden, Little Liffner is a playful Scandinavian accessory brand known for its impeccable handbags, pouches, and totes. Although I'm partial to the ultra-luxurious suede offerings the brand sells, Little Liffner is also known for its quality leather and fun yet wearable colors. Thoughtful details like special hardware make these purses hard to miss when you see them out in public—a telltale sign of cult-like status.

Shop the brand:

Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum
Little Liffner
Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum

Tall Sprout Tote Army Suede
Little Liffner
Tall Sprout Tote Army Suede

Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut

Mini Leather Basket Almond
Little Liffner
Mini Leather Basket Almond

Ragbag Studio

Ragbag Studio Odette Drop Earrings sitting on half-bitten red apple.

(Image credit: @ragbagstudio)

I first stumbled across Ragbag Studio's jewelry after spotting the same pair of swoon-worthy earrings on several editors during New York Fashion Week, and I'll admit my life has changed for the better. This Copenhagen-based jewelry house is known for its modern takes on classic silhouettes like drop earrings, pendants, and tennis necklaces while incorporating sculptural, architectural designs and shapes. Plus, it lies on the demi-fine side, meaning you're not spending thousands of dollars on a singular piece of jewelry and instead can build out your Ragbag collection for the years to come.

Shop the brand:

Odette Drop Earrings
Ragbag Studio
Odette Drop Earrings

Odette Spiral Ring
Ragbag Studio
Odette Spiral Ring

Ragbag Studio Reflection Long Earrings
Ragbag Studio
Reflection Long Earrings

Reflection Pendant Necklace
Ragbag Studio
Reflection Pendant Necklace

Mains de Vapeur

Polaroid of woman wearing wide-brim Mains de Vapeur hat.

(Image credit: @mainsdevapeur)

Meet Mains de Vapeur, my new favorite obsession. This New York–based small-batch hat brand relies on a history of Mexican artisanal craftsmanship. Designer Mariela Alexandra explains every piece is handcrafted to detail and custom to each client from start to finish, starting with a dedicated "hat reading," where the Monterrey-born Alexandra sketches a unique design and palette based on a client's aura. Frankly, it doesn't get chicer than that.

Shop the brand:

Mains De Vapeur Sol Hat
Mains De Vapeur
Sol

Mains De Vapeur AprÈs Beanie Hat
Mains De Vapeur
Après Beanie

Mains De Vapeur Sailor hat
Mains De Vapeur
Sailor

Mains De Vapeur Canotier Hat
Mains De Vapeur
Canotier

Nia Thomas

Model in front of sea wearing Nia Thomas High Priestess Dress

(Image credit: @niathomas.co)

Beloved by industry insiders and cool girls alike, fashion darling Nia Thomas has been heralded as one of the best emerging designers of the last few years. Based in Mexico City, Thomas's practice focuses on handcrafted, woven resortwear-like dresses, shorts, and swimwear that capture the spirit of vacation. While we've loved Thomas's work since the beginning here at Who What Wear, the world has begun to take notice, with giant retailers like Shopbop and Moda Operandi now carrying the label.

Shop the brand:

High Priestess Dress / Black
Nia Thomas
High Priestess Dress

Sessa Shirt / Red
Nia Thomas
Sessa Shirt

Lupe Skirt
Nia Thomas
Lupe Skirt

Celina One Piece Swimsuit / Brown
Nia Thomas
Celina One Piece Swimsuit

Eledera

Woman wearing navy woven Eledera ballet flats with pistachio colored socks.

(Image credit: @elederamilano)

Known by many for making some of the most comfortable shoes in the game, this Milan-based footwear label is the best-kept secret for people whose shoe game is always extra strong. Eledera's small-batch, handcrafted woven ballet flats have gone viral several times in the past, and now, thanks to a series of IRL and online pop-ups, customers can now make their own completely customizable ballerina flats.

Shop the brand:

The Woven Quadra Ballerina
Eledera
The Woven Quadra Ballerina

The Rete Fisherman Sandal
Eledera
The Rete Fisherman Sandal

The Rotonda Ballerina
Eledera
The Rotonda Ballerina

The Woven Quadra Ballerina
Eledera
The Woven Quadra Ballerina

Jenny Bird

Woman peeking behind rock wearing silver shell pearl drop Jenny Bird earrings.

(Image credit: @_jennybird)

No list of independent designers to support would be complete without the inimitable Jenny Bird. This Canadian-based jewelry brand lives in the drawers of nearly every single Who What Wear editor—and for good reason: Jenny's sculptural, modern, whimsical takes on classic jewelry can't be missed.

Shop the brand:

Surfside Anklet
Jenny Bird
Surfside Anklet

Maeve Ear Cuff
Jenny Bird
Maeve Ear Cuff

Nouveaux Puff Earrings
Jenny Bird
Nouveaux Puff Earrings

Supernova Ring
Jenny Bird
Supernova Ring

Liberowe

Woman wearing white breezy Liberowe cropped jacket against light-blue background.

(Image credit: @liberowe__)

Renowned for its classic, elegant outwear and breezy summer staples, Liberowe is an expertly tailored fashion brand based out of London, England. The brand's unisex pieces are often compared to second skin by our editors who have collected a piece or two, including classic, bespoke pieces that can't be compared to anything else on the market.

Shop the brand:

Linen Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Linen Peplum Jacket

Raja Cropped Cotton-Tweed Jacket
Liberowe
Raja Cropped Cotton-Tweed Jacket

Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Liberowe
Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt

+ Net Sustain Maha Linen Mini Skirt
Liberowe
Maha Linen Mini Skirt

Freja New York

Woman wearing all white while carrying black Caroline Freja NYC bag.

(Image credit: Freja Nyc)

If you haven't heard of Freja New York yet, prepare to meet the undeniably chic vegan handbag brand that's about to change your life. Led by self-made founder Jenny Lei, this It girl–celebrated label has been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Matilda Djerf. If it's good enough for the fashion crowd, it's good enough for us!

Shop the brand:

Caroline Bag Black
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Black

Chrystie Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Espresso

Mini Chrystie Oat
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Oat

Paloma Tote Taupe
Freja New York
Paloma Tote Taupe

Santos by Mónica

Woman against red background with back to camera, wearing cutout Santos by Mónica black tank top.

(Image credit: Santos by Mónica)

Santos by Mónica may have already created quite the buzz with its sustainable cactus leather bags, but nothing will prepare you for the label's chic ready-to-wear expansion that's exploded over the last few season. Created by New York–based founder Mónica Santos Gil, the label has grown to have a cult following over the last few years while still maintaining a chic, under-the-radar persona. Fully handcrafted and created in New York to support the local economy, each piece will have you not only feeling good for supporting this indie brand but looking good, too.

Shop the brand:

Regina Cut-Out Tee
Santos by Mónica
Regina Cut-Out Tee

Agave Triangular Tote | Ice Blue
Santos by Mónica
Agave Triangular Tote

Camille Flared Pant | Black
Santos by Mónica
Camille Flared Pant

Amelia Mini Baguette | Burgundy Red
Santos by Mónica
Amelia Mini Baguette

Villa Fresca

Model wearing olive green Villa Fresca cutout bikini, leaning against wall.

(Image credit: @villafresca)

Started by size-inclusivity advocate and influencer Gabi Gregg, Villa Fresca lies at the intersection of intentional design and handcrafted luxury. The budding L.A.-based brand, which launched early in 2024 and offers swimwear and resortwear in sizes 4 to 32, feels like exactly what the industry needs.

Shop the brand:

Lucia Bikini Top
Villa Fresca
Lucia Bikini Top

Olive Sofia Bikini Bottom
Villa Fresca
Olive Sofia Bikini Bottom

Mia Twisted One-Piece
Villa Fresca
Mia Twisted One-Piece

Bliss One-Piece
Villa Fresca
Bliss One-Piece

Maile

Model reaching down to tie black strappy heeled sandals from Maile.

(Image credit: @maileworld)

Enter the world of Maile, a tropical, Gen Z footwear paradise that feels akin to stepping into a part-chic, part-bubblegum fantasy. While this New York–based brand only began in 2022, the label's aesthetic is driven from founder Maile Schmidt's global inspirations, fusing elements from her time in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Milan.

Shop the brand:

Kiki in Black
Maile
Kiki in Black

Kourtney in Sand
Maile
Kourtney in Sand

Juni in Butter Yellow
Maile
Juni in Butter Yellow

Kourtney in Black
Maile
Kourtney in Black

Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
