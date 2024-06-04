12 Chic Independent Designers to Support Now and Always

(Image credit: Santos by Mónica)

While it's easy to get bogged down in the day-to-day of scrolling on Instagram through countless promoted ads from designer brands or established corporate monoliths, nothing shakes me up quite like stumbling upon an exciting independent brand on my Explore page. Sure, my screen time may frighten a Victorian-era child, but it's undeniable that in the world of social-first fashion, I've been exposed to countless international and local independent designers that have begun to take over my mind (and, most notably, my closet).

On the tails of Small Business Week, I did a deep dive of all the can't-miss independent labels you need to know that are changing the industry, one design at a time. Offering everything from aura-inspired artisan hats to small-batch Ukrainian shoes made amid a global war, these 12 brands and independent designers deserve to be on your radar, now and forevermore.

Lookie Atelier

(Image credit: Lookie Atelier)

Hailing from Ukraine, this small-batch, made-to-order footwear company has slowly (but surely!) taken over my closet. Specializing in artisanal leathers and ultra-trendy yet wearable mesh shoes, Lookie Atelier has become one of my favorite, go-to brands for jaw-dropping flats, sandals, and heels that I know will get me dozens of compliments.

Shop the brand:

Lookie Atelier Beige Mesh Flats With Rhinestone Embroidery and Almond Toe $250 $213 SHOP NOW

Lookie Atelier Red Mesh Flats With Almond Closed Toe and V-Cut Vamp $255 $217 SHOP NOW

Lookie Atelier Black Mesh Slip Ons With Pearl Embroidery $250 $213 SHOP NOW

Lookie Atelier White Sandals With White Satin Rose $275 $234 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner

(Image credit: Little Liffner)

Based out of Stockholm, Sweden, Little Liffner is a playful Scandinavian accessory brand known for its impeccable handbags, pouches, and totes. Although I'm partial to the ultra-luxurious suede offerings the brand sells, Little Liffner is also known for its quality leather and fun yet wearable colors. Thoughtful details like special hardware make these purses hard to miss when you see them out in public—a telltale sign of cult-like status.

Shop the brand:

Little Liffner Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum $495 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Tall Sprout Tote Army Suede $550 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut $575 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Mini Leather Basket Almond $325 SHOP NOW

Ragbag Studio

I first stumbled across Ragbag Studio's jewelry after spotting the same pair of swoon-worthy earrings on several editors during New York Fashion Week, and I'll admit my life has changed for the better. This Copenhagen-based jewelry house is known for its modern takes on classic silhouettes like drop earrings, pendants, and tennis necklaces while incorporating sculptural, architectural designs and shapes. Plus, it lies on the demi-fine side, meaning you're not spending thousands of dollars on a singular piece of jewelry and instead can build out your Ragbag collection for the years to come.

Shop the brand:

Ragbag Studio Odette Drop Earrings $150 SHOP NOW

Ragbag Studio Odette Spiral Ring $255 SHOP NOW

Ragbag Studio Reflection Long Earrings $327 SHOP NOW

Ragbag Studio Reflection Pendant Necklace $299 SHOP NOW

Mains de Vapeur

Meet Mains de Vapeur, my new favorite obsession. This New York–based small-batch hat brand relies on a history of Mexican artisanal craftsmanship. Designer Mariela Alexandra explains every piece is handcrafted to detail and custom to each client from start to finish, starting with a dedicated "hat reading," where the Monterrey-born Alexandra sketches a unique design and palette based on a client's aura. Frankly, it doesn't get chicer than that.

Shop the brand:

Mains De Vapeur Sol $415 SHOP NOW

Mains De Vapeur Après Beanie $350 SHOP NOW

Mains De Vapeur Sailor $345 SHOP NOW

Mains De Vapeur Canotier $285 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas

Beloved by industry insiders and cool girls alike, fashion darling Nia Thomas has been heralded as one of the best emerging designers of the last few years. Based in Mexico City, Thomas's practice focuses on handcrafted, woven resortwear-like dresses, shorts, and swimwear that capture the spirit of vacation. While we've loved Thomas's work since the beginning here at Who What Wear, the world has begun to take notice, with giant retailers like Shopbop and Moda Operandi now carrying the label.

Shop the brand:

Nia Thomas High Priestess Dress $725 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Sessa Shirt $550 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Lupe Skirt $375 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Celina One Piece Swimsuit $315 SHOP NOW

Eledera

Known by many for making some of the most comfortable shoes in the game, this Milan-based footwear label is the best-kept secret for people whose shoe game is always extra strong. Eledera's small-batch, handcrafted woven ballet flats have gone viral several times in the past, and now, thanks to a series of IRL and online pop-ups, customers can now make their own completely customizable ballerina flats.

Shop the brand:

Eledera The Woven Quadra Ballerina $239 SHOP NOW

Eledera The Rete Fisherman Sandal $388 SHOP NOW

Eledera The Rotonda Ballerina $210 SHOP NOW

Eledera The Woven Quadra Ballerina $239 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird

(Image credit: @_jennybird)

No list of independent designers to support would be complete without the inimitable Jenny Bird. This Canadian-based jewelry brand lives in the drawers of nearly every single Who What Wear editor—and for good reason: Jenny's sculptural, modern, whimsical takes on classic jewelry can't be missed.

Shop the brand:

Jenny Bird Surfside Anklet $98 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Maeve Ear Cuff $98 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Nouveaux Puff Earrings $138 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Supernova Ring $118 SHOP NOW

Liberowe

Renowned for its classic, elegant outwear and breezy summer staples, Liberowe is an expertly tailored fashion brand based out of London, England. The brand's unisex pieces are often compared to second skin by our editors who have collected a piece or two, including classic, bespoke pieces that can't be compared to anything else on the market.

Shop the brand:

Liberowe Linen Peplum Jacket $2200 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Raja Cropped Cotton-Tweed Jacket $1600 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt $900 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Maha Linen Mini Skirt $756 SHOP NOW

Freja New York

(Image credit: Freja Nyc)

If you haven't heard of Freja New York yet, prepare to meet the undeniably chic vegan handbag brand that's about to change your life. Led by self-made founder Jenny Lei, this It girl–celebrated label has been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Matilda Djerf. If it's good enough for the fashion crowd, it's good enough for us!

Shop the brand:

Freja New York Caroline Bag Black $258 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Chrystie Bag Espresso $278 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Oat $268 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Paloma Tote Taupe $368 SHOP NOW

Santos by Mónica

(Image credit: Santos by Mónica)

Santos by Mónica may have already created quite the buzz with its sustainable cactus leather bags, but nothing will prepare you for the label's chic ready-to-wear expansion that's exploded over the last few season. Created by New York–based founder Mónica Santos Gil, the label has grown to have a cult following over the last few years while still maintaining a chic, under-the-radar persona. Fully handcrafted and created in New York to support the local economy, each piece will have you not only feeling good for supporting this indie brand but looking good, too.

Shop the brand:

Santos by Mónica Regina Cut-Out Tee $119 SHOP NOW

Santos by Mónica Agave Triangular Tote $325 SHOP NOW

Santos by Mónica Camille Flared Pant $165 SHOP NOW

Santos by Mónica Amelia Mini Baguette $325 SHOP NOW

Villa Fresca

Started by size-inclusivity advocate and influencer Gabi Gregg, Villa Fresca lies at the intersection of intentional design and handcrafted luxury. The budding L.A.-based brand, which launched early in 2024 and offers swimwear and resortwear in sizes 4 to 32, feels like exactly what the industry needs.

Shop the brand:

Villa Fresca Lucia Bikini Top $79 SHOP NOW

Villa Fresca Olive Sofia Bikini Bottom $59 SHOP NOW

Villa Fresca Mia Twisted One-Piece $115 SHOP NOW

Villa Fresca Bliss One-Piece $115 SHOP NOW

Maile

Enter the world of Maile, a tropical, Gen Z footwear paradise that feels akin to stepping into a part-chic, part-bubblegum fantasy. While this New York–based brand only began in 2022, the label's aesthetic is driven from founder Maile Schmidt's global inspirations, fusing elements from her time in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Milan.

Shop the brand:

Maile Kiki in Black $490 SHOP NOW

Maile Kourtney in Sand $350 SHOP NOW

Maile Juni in Butter Yellow $520 SHOP NOW