I Popped Into Zara and This Elegant Dress Trend Is Their Most Expensive-Looking for Summer

A few weeks ago, I was perusing the high street and stumbled into Zara. One of my go-to spots for a Who What Wear try-on, I had originally set out on a mission for all things double denim. But that quickly went out of the window as my eyes were drawn to something else entirely: the slinky dresses.

A go-to for me when warmer days approach is a dress style that can work for an entirely different set of occasions. I like my dresses to be the kind you can wear for an event as easily as you can to work or a weekend picnic. When looking around Zara, I realised something… gone are the days of affordable satin dresses that literally looked as cheap as their price tag. In front of me were plenty of loose-fitting, languid silhouettes in jaw-dropping shades that belied their affordable cost. Think Kiera Knightley's 2007 Atonement or Kate Moss in *almost* every paparazzi shot in the ‘90s - Zara is delivering the goods. From rich jewel tones to dreamy pastels, draped cuts to slinky halter necks, there’s a satin dress for almost all personal styles at the Spanish store right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although breezy cotton minis and knitted midis are on offer, Zara's floaty silhouettes and effortlessly elegant styles move with you and feel elegant. Among the many styles I spotted, two in particular caught my eye and are now on my list to style this summer: the chestnut brown halter neck with a deep V-neck and the backless halter neck with a side pleat. Both of these dresses not only look stunning on the hanger, but even more so when worn. They can be easily dressed up or down to suit a range of summer occasions and would slot seamlessly into any capsule wardrobe. When it comes to making these looks work, I always turn to my trusty essentials: boob tape, nipple covers, or a classic strapless bra—tried and true for any outfit that requires a bit of support without sacrificing style. Although each option has its pros and cons, depending on the shape, cut and fabric of the dress, these trusty essentials will keep everything in place while you enjoy your outfit.

Having done the heavy lifting, I’ve curated the best satin dresses Zara has to offer—those that not only provide great value for money but also promise longevity. These are the ones I believe are worth the investment, with timeless appeal that will carry you through many summers to come.

Satin Dresses to Have on Your Radar for 2025:

ZARA Satin Halter Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW This honey chocolate brown halter V-neck dress will be delicious in summer. It’s perfect for warm evenings, especially when paired with dark brown thong sandals and a matching dark brown bag when going for an effortlessly coordinated look.

ZARA Tie-Dye Print Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW A refined take on 2000s tie-dye, the floaty silhouette and beaded tie waist allows you to customise the dress length, giving you the flexibility to adjust it to your desired fit - whether you prefer it longer or shorter

ZARA Beaded Textured Combination Dress £90 SHOP NOW The intricate crochet detailing adds a touch of elegance, while the lightweight silk ensures you stay cool and chic as you move from the shoreline to a seaside café. Perfect when you need a piece that you can throw-on-and-go.

ZARA Pleated Knit Combination Dress £40 SHOP NOW The knit top-half provides this gorgeous dress with some structure , ensuring a snug fit, while the silk fabric skirt flows gracefully as you move. For an added touch of elegance, I would recommend pairing it with taller heels, depending on your height, to accentuate the fluidity of the dress.

ZARA Satin Midi Dress £36 SHOP NOW The perfect salmon halter neck dress for those who want to avoid the hassle of alternative bras. The high neck design allows you to wear your most comfortable bra without anyone being the wiser, offering both practicality and style. No need to compromise on comfort while looking chic - this dress has you covered.

ZARA Satin Dress £70 SHOP NOW This dress feels very ‘90s Kate Moss and I am here for it.

ZARA Long Satin Dress £50 SHOP NOW This deep red, low-neck dress is for the bold and the brave. Its striking colour and daring cut make a statement all on their own. To balance the drama, I suggest pairing it with a simple black flat sandal featuring gold hardware, which will dress down the look while still adding a touch of elegance.

ZARA Draped Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW There’s an almost avant-garde, asymmetric quality to this champagne ruched dress that I absolutely adore. A design that feels both modern and elegant, with a touch of drama. I can picture myself wearing it to a wedding in the desert of Dubai, where the golden hues would perfectly complement the stunning surroundings and the warm, evening glow.

ZARA Satin Cowl Neck Dress £30 SHOP NOW If you’re fully embracing the butter yellow trend, this could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Its soft, warm hue effortlessly captures the essence of the summer, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

ZARA Long Combined Satin Dress £46 SHOP NOW The perfect dress to transition from day to night, this piece effortlessly blends a knit top with a silk bottom. For an elevated evening look, pair it with a sharp blazer and thick gold bangles. Alternatively, dress it down for the day with a cosy knit cardigan and loafers, creating a chic yet comfortable ensemble.