I Just Tried On Zara's Newest Jackets, Skirts, Linen Trousers and Shoes—Here's What Stood Out
Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.
The arrival of a new season always brings a mix of excitement and mild wardrobe-related panic. Just when I’ve settled into dressing for one type of weather, the forecast shifts and, suddenly, I find myself back at factory settings unsure what I want my style to look like. Right now, I’m feeling that shift with spring 2025. I love spring, always have. The lighter evenings, the prospect of outdoor brunches without the need for five layers, having enough energy to get out of bed in the morning. However, when it comes to my wardrobe, this particular spring has thrown me.
Over the years, I’ve gradually moved towards a more considered approach to shopping. I no longer impulse-buy trend-led pieces, instead opting for items I know I’ll get plenty of wear out of. That being said, my spring wardrobe is looking a little sparse. A few linen shirts, a couple of dresses, and a pair of sandals that have seen better days—it’s clear I need to invest in a few key pieces to carry me through the season. And I know just where to turn: Zara.
Zara has long been a staple in my wardrobe. It’s one of the few high street stores that consistently delivers trend-driven pieces alongside timeless staples, though I’ll admit I shop there differently now than I did in my early twenties. I no longer feel the urge to take home something from every visit, but that’s not to say I don’t appreciate the gems Zara has to offer. I just choose more carefully. So, I thought I'd head on in to my local store to see what the new collection looks like up close and decide if there's anything worth taking home with me.
Walking into the store, I was immediately drawn in. Zara has a clear focus on soft tailoring this season—relaxed blazers, wide-leg trousers, and crisp cotton shirts in neutral tones populated the shop floor, all of which felt fresh yet wearable. Of course, Zara wouldn’t be Zara without a few bold statement pieces and this season’s take included sheer textures, vibrant prints, and dramatic silhouettes. It was a mix of understated elegance and some more playful pieces which, in many ways, is what the brand does best.
Although I've just described myself as a discerning shopper, after one lap I had an armful of items that had piqued my interest, so I made my way to the fitting room. This is where the real test begins. How do these pieces actually translate on me, a 5’3” hourglass-size-12 woman who prefers effortlessness over fuss? Zara's known for its unpredictable sizing—something I am certainly not immune to—so it's anyone's guess what would actually work for me. There were standouts, and there were surprises—both good and bad. Some pieces instantly felt like staples I could wear on repeat, while others, though undeniably beautiful, just didn’t sit right on my frame. I left with two items I simply couldn’t resist (more on those later), but there were plenty of other pieces I’d recommend, too.
So, if you’re curious about Zara’s spring 2025 collection and want to know which pieces are actually worth considering, keep scrolling for my honest reviews of everything I tried on.
1. Suede Jacket + White Jeans + Loafers
My Review: Like so many other people, I've been contemplating investing in a suede jacket for months, but never quite finding the right style for me. I love blazers, but I wanted a jacket that worked with all of my outfits—jeans, dresses, skirts, the lot. And sometimes a blazer just doesn't quite cut it.
Before I headed in store, I had a quick browse on Zara.com to see if anything piqued my interest. Of course, there are no guarantees that the items I like online will still be in store, but it always helps to have an idea of things to look out for. As soon as I spotted this jacket, I knew I was on to a good thing. Even digitally the suede looked very high quality, and I enjoyed how the barn jacket silhouette had been translated into a premium material.
You can imagine my shock, then, when I came across a full rail of them in the corner of the store. Not only were they discretely merchandised, but there was full stock. Something that never seems to be in Zara stores. I picked up a medium, threw it on with what I was wearing and it just worked.
It's weighty, flanked with robust hardware and has a very elevated feel to it. It's lined well and hangs just so from the body. Featuring a roomy cut (I'm wearing a medium here), it'll work with layers underneath but I also know it'll look the chic part thrown over a tee with blue jeans or perhaps a cotton skirt when temperatures rise. Full disclosure, I didn't buy anything after my try on, as I'm on a spending hiatus until the end of the month, but I'm really hoping this is still available when I de-freeze my bank account.
Shop the Look:
The contrast brown collar will tie in darker accessories.
I wore my own cream jeans during the try on, but I have my eye on this straight-leg pair for spring.
2. Cotton Shirt + Woven Bag + Linen Trousers
My Review: Spring to me means one thing: reintroducing linen into my wardrobe. I have plenty of linen skirts and dresses to choose from in my existing ranks but one thing I've never found is the perfect pair of linen trousers. I often find them to be a little shapeless, so have defaulted to weightier fabrics that achieve that structure. However, when I was perusing Zara's front-of-store rails (where much of the chicest pieces live) I stumbled across this pair of wide-leg, pleated waist linen trousers, which, upon first look, checked the boxes that had previously remained unchecked.
Perennially unsure about Zara's sizing, especially when it comes to trousers, I grabbed both a medium and a large and headed to the changing room. Along the way, I grabbed a blue cotton poplin shirt and a beautiful braided bag I'd also spotted online that morning.
Trying the trio on, it was immediately love at first sight. I'm wearing the medium trousers here—thanks to their ultra-wide shape they skim my thighs (the area that Zara trousers don't usually fit me) with ease, while the nipped-in waistline created a chic, tailored silhouette. You can't see them under these hems, but I'm wearing high heels underneath these trousers, so they are long, but that isn't anything a trip to the tailor and £15 can't sort.
The trousers are a warmer white than they look on the website, which I think made the blue hue look all the more expensive, too. Finished with this stunning, deep burgundy bag (so deep it almost looks warm brown), this is a look I'd gladly wear every day throughout the season. Zara, you're definitely in my good books after this one.
Shop the Look:
I wore my own bangles on the day, but I enjoy how they work with the ensemble.
3. Satin Shirt + Slip Skirt + Heeled Clogs
My Review: Although I wear jeans a lot out of convenience, and I've tried to bolster my trouser rotation in the last year, I've always been more of a skirt person. That said, there's one style I've never really warmed to and that's the denim skirt.
Don't get me wrong, I understand the appeal. They work with anything you would ordinarily pair jeans with, making them arguably one of the most versatile skirts you can invest in. Perhaps it's just the styles I've tried but I've always found them a bit bulky and uncomfortable to wear for longer periods of time. So, I've generally avoided them, instead opting for full cotton skirts or satin slips.
While I was browsing in store, I came across this blue skirt which has the look of denim but the weight and feel of a slip. I usually don't like fabric imitations, as they can often look cheap, but the weave of this skirt made it much more elevated than any sort of denim "print".
Taking it to the changing room, I picked up this silky shirt along the way, not thinking much of it. However, it was the perfect top to layer into such a delicate skirt—I didn't see any unsightly bulges of fabric coming through the skirt when I tucked it in.
The skirt I'm wearing here is a medium, though I would have just as easily opted for the large for a looser fit. That said, I still liked the way this draped on my body, skimming over my legs in a way that was elegant. The little belt detail was a nice touch too, tapping into the overarching skinny belt trend we've seen so far this year.
Finishing with a pair of wooden-heeled clogs for a Chloé-esque finish, I was taken with every part of this look. Again, it's the sort of thing I'd wear on repeat, which I think is a testament in itself.
Shop the Look:
I didn't expect to love these shoes as much as I did. Yes, they're high, but they're incredibly comfortable.
4. Embroidered Blouse + Suede Tote + White Jeans
My Review: To me, there's nothing that feels more springlike than a white blouse,. Whether it's trimmed with lace or ruffles, embroidered or plain, they have the power to make any basic bottoms look more elevated and sophisticated, and you feel like you've put more effort into your outfit when, really, it's taken the same amount of time to select as your most reliable T-shirt.
Immediately drawn to this style when I saw it, I loved how authentic it felt. The combination of the intricate lace, full sleeves and micro pleating gives it a vintage feel—if you told me you thrifted it at a French flea market, I'd probably believe you.
I tried it on with my own cream jeans and instantly wanted to take it home with me. The full silhouette means it looks best untucked, which I embraced—as a millennial we're known to enjoy tucking in our tops to our waistbands, but doing so compromised its great shape.
Wearing it with a suede tote, I just know I'd get so much wear out of a blouse like this this spring. If I didn't already own a couple of (okay, a few!) similar styles, I would have been very tempted to take this home with me, spending pause or not. However, in a further testament to its chicness, our managing editor, Poppy Nash, has already invested in it and told me she is smitten.
Shop the Look:
Zara's suede sandals have already sold out once.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.
