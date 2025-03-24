I Just Tried On Zara's Newest Jackets, Skirts, Linen Trousers and Shoes—Here's What Stood Out

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

The arrival of a new season always brings a mix of excitement and mild wardrobe-related panic. Just when I’ve settled into dressing for one type of weather, the forecast shifts and, suddenly, I find myself back at factory settings unsure what I want my style to look like. Right now, I’m feeling that shift with spring 2025. I love spring, always have. The lighter evenings, the prospect of outdoor brunches without the need for five layers, having enough energy to get out of bed in the morning. However, when it comes to my wardrobe, this particular spring has thrown me.

Over the years, I’ve gradually moved towards a more considered approach to shopping. I no longer impulse-buy trend-led pieces, instead opting for items I know I’ll get plenty of wear out of. That being said, my spring wardrobe is looking a little sparse. A few linen shirts, a couple of dresses, and a pair of sandals that have seen better days—it’s clear I need to invest in a few key pieces to carry me through the season. And I know just where to turn: Zara.

Zara has long been a staple in my wardrobe. It’s one of the few high street stores that consistently delivers trend-driven pieces alongside timeless staples, though I’ll admit I shop there differently now than I did in my early twenties. I no longer feel the urge to take home something from every visit, but that’s not to say I don’t appreciate the gems Zara has to offer. I just choose more carefully. So, I thought I'd head on in to my local store to see what the new collection looks like up close and decide if there's anything worth taking home with me.

Walking into the store, I was immediately drawn in. Zara has a clear focus on soft tailoring this season—relaxed blazers, wide-leg trousers, and crisp cotton shirts in neutral tones populated the shop floor, all of which felt fresh yet wearable. Of course, Zara wouldn’t be Zara without a few bold statement pieces and this season’s take included sheer textures, vibrant prints, and dramatic silhouettes. It was a mix of understated elegance and some more playful pieces which, in many ways, is what the brand does best.

Although I've just described myself as a discerning shopper, after one lap I had an armful of items that had piqued my interest, so I made my way to the fitting room. This is where the real test begins. How do these pieces actually translate on me, a 5’3” hourglass-size-12 woman who prefers effortlessness over fuss? Zara's known for its unpredictable sizing—something I am certainly not immune to—so it's anyone's guess what would actually work for me. There were standouts, and there were surprises—both good and bad. Some pieces instantly felt like staples I could wear on repeat, while others, though undeniably beautiful, just didn’t sit right on my frame. I left with two items I simply couldn’t resist (more on those later), but there were plenty of other pieces I’d recommend, too.

So, if you’re curious about Zara’s spring 2025 collection and want to know which pieces are actually worth considering, keep scrolling for my honest reviews of everything I tried on.

See My Favourite Pieces From My Zara Spring 2025 Try-On

1. Suede Jacket + White Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

My Review: Like so many other people, I've been contemplating investing in a suede jacket for months, but never quite finding the right style for me. I love blazers, but I wanted a jacket that worked with all of my outfits—jeans, dresses, skirts, the lot. And sometimes a blazer just doesn't quite cut it.

Before I headed in store, I had a quick browse on Zara.com to see if anything piqued my interest. Of course, there are no guarantees that the items I like online will still be in store, but it always helps to have an idea of things to look out for. As soon as I spotted this jacket, I knew I was on to a good thing. Even digitally the suede looked very high quality, and I enjoyed how the barn jacket silhouette had been translated into a premium material.

You can imagine my shock, then, when I came across a full rail of them in the corner of the store. Not only were they discretely merchandised, but there was full stock. Something that never seems to be in Zara stores. I picked up a medium, threw it on with what I was wearing and it just worked.

It's weighty, flanked with robust hardware and has a very elevated feel to it. It's lined well and hangs just so from the body. Featuring a roomy cut (I'm wearing a medium here), it'll work with layers underneath but I also know it'll look the chic part thrown over a tee with blue jeans or perhaps a cotton skirt when temperatures rise. Full disclosure, I didn't buy anything after my try on, as I'm on a spending hiatus until the end of the month, but I'm really hoping this is still available when I de-freeze my bank account.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Contrast Suede Leather Jacket With Pleat £169 SHOP NOW The contrast brown collar will tie in darker accessories.

ZARA Ribbed Strappy Top £9 SHOP NOW A chic base layer for so many outfits.

ZARA Studded Leather Belt £30 SHOP NOW This belt will mirror the jacket's utilitarian feel.

ZARA Zw Collection Cropped Straight High-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW I wore my own cream jeans during the try on, but I have my eye on this straight-leg pair for spring.

ZARA High Vamp Loafers £50 SHOP NOW There are few outfits a loafer won't significantly improve.

2. Cotton Shirt + Woven Bag + Linen Trousers

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

My Review: Spring to me means one thing: reintroducing linen into my wardrobe. I have plenty of linen skirts and dresses to choose from in my existing ranks but one thing I've never found is the perfect pair of linen trousers. I often find them to be a little shapeless, so have defaulted to weightier fabrics that achieve that structure. However, when I was perusing Zara's front-of-store rails (where much of the chicest pieces live) I stumbled across this pair of wide-leg, pleated waist linen trousers, which, upon first look, checked the boxes that had previously remained unchecked.

Perennially unsure about Zara's sizing, especially when it comes to trousers, I grabbed both a medium and a large and headed to the changing room. Along the way, I grabbed a blue cotton poplin shirt and a beautiful braided bag I'd also spotted online that morning.

Trying the trio on, it was immediately love at first sight. I'm wearing the medium trousers here—thanks to their ultra-wide shape they skim my thighs (the area that Zara trousers don't usually fit me) with ease, while the nipped-in waistline created a chic, tailored silhouette. You can't see them under these hems, but I'm wearing high heels underneath these trousers, so they are long, but that isn't anything a trip to the tailor and £15 can't sort.

The trousers are a warmer white than they look on the website, which I think made the blue hue look all the more expensive, too. Finished with this stunning, deep burgundy bag (so deep it almost looks warm brown), this is a look I'd gladly wear every day throughout the season. Zara, you're definitely in my good books after this one.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW This shirt comes in so many versatile colours.

ZARA Braided Elongated Tote Bag £60 SHOP NOW No one will believe this bag came from the high street.

ZARA Pack of Metallic Bracelets £20 SHOP NOW I wore my own bangles on the day, but I enjoy how they work with the ensemble.

ZARA Darted Linen Blend Trousers £70 SHOP NOW Honestly, you'll struggle to find a better linen trouser.

ZARA Leather Buckle Heel Sandals £60 SHOP NOW These tie in with the colour of the bag perfectly.

3. Satin Shirt + Slip Skirt + Heeled Clogs

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

My Review: Although I wear jeans a lot out of convenience, and I've tried to bolster my trouser rotation in the last year, I've always been more of a skirt person. That said, there's one style I've never really warmed to and that's the denim skirt.

Don't get me wrong, I understand the appeal. They work with anything you would ordinarily pair jeans with, making them arguably one of the most versatile skirts you can invest in. Perhaps it's just the styles I've tried but I've always found them a bit bulky and uncomfortable to wear for longer periods of time. So, I've generally avoided them, instead opting for full cotton skirts or satin slips.

While I was browsing in store, I came across this blue skirt which has the look of denim but the weight and feel of a slip. I usually don't like fabric imitations, as they can often look cheap, but the weave of this skirt made it much more elevated than any sort of denim "print".

Taking it to the changing room, I picked up this silky shirt along the way, not thinking much of it. However, it was the perfect top to layer into such a delicate skirt—I didn't see any unsightly bulges of fabric coming through the skirt when I tucked it in.

The skirt I'm wearing here is a medium, though I would have just as easily opted for the large for a looser fit. That said, I still liked the way this draped on my body, skimming over my legs in a way that was elegant. The little belt detail was a nice touch too, tapping into the overarching skinny belt trend we've seen so far this year.

Finishing with a pair of wooden-heeled clogs for a Chloé-esque finish, I was taken with every part of this look. Again, it's the sort of thing I'd wear on repeat, which I think is a testament in itself.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Oversize Striped Shirt £26 SHOP NOW A lightweight take on the striped shirt.

ZARA Double Ear Cuff Earrings £16 SHOP NOW I always wear gold earrings—Zara has a great selection this season.

ZARA Mini Bag With Metal Handle £30 SHOP NOW The bags aren't to be overlooked either.

ZARA Long Skirt With Thin Belt £30 SHOP NOW I just know this skirt will fly.

ZARA Leather Heeled Sandals £70 SHOP NOW I didn't expect to love these shoes as much as I did. Yes, they're high, but they're incredibly comfortable.

4. Embroidered Blouse + Suede Tote + White Jeans

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

My Review: To me, there's nothing that feels more springlike than a white blouse,. Whether it's trimmed with lace or ruffles, embroidered or plain, they have the power to make any basic bottoms look more elevated and sophisticated, and you feel like you've put more effort into your outfit when, really, it's taken the same amount of time to select as your most reliable T-shirt.

Immediately drawn to this style when I saw it, I loved how authentic it felt. The combination of the intricate lace, full sleeves and micro pleating gives it a vintage feel—if you told me you thrifted it at a French flea market, I'd probably believe you.

I tried it on with my own cream jeans and instantly wanted to take it home with me. The full silhouette means it looks best untucked, which I embraced—as a millennial we're known to enjoy tucking in our tops to our waistbands, but doing so compromised its great shape.

Wearing it with a suede tote, I just know I'd get so much wear out of a blouse like this this spring. If I didn't already own a couple of (okay, a few!) similar styles, I would have been very tempted to take this home with me, spending pause or not. However, in a further testament to its chicness, our managing editor, Poppy Nash, has already invested in it and told me she is smitten.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Zw Collection Lace Blouse £40 SHOP NOW The detailing on this is nothing short of impressive.

ZARA Fan Flower Earrings £18 SHOP NOW See what I mean about Zara's gold earrings?

ZARA Split Suede Shoulder Bag £70 SHOP NOW Roomy enough for even a work laptop.

ZARA Zw Collection Barrel Mid-Rise Jeans £40 SHOP NOW Another pair of Zara jeans I'm keeping tabs on.