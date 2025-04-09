Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All

There's a time for flowery words and convincing rhetoric, and there's a time to be clear and concise. This is one of those latter times. I'm not here to wax poetic about the spring pieces you're about to scroll through. All I'm here to tell you is that they're really good—all 38 of them. If they weren't, they wouldn't have made the cut, period.

I spent a rainy Saturday afternoon scouring the entirety of what's available for spring 2025. I looked at elevated, affordable labels like COS, Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Mango as well as designer alternatives by Alaïa, Kallmeyer, and The Row. Up-and-coming brands such as The Anteros—the maker of arguably the most elite white button-down shirt that's readily available—and Roucha also make appearances, and so do jewelry lines like Cendré and Valére. The best part? They all speak for themselves—no words of encouragement necessary.

Scroll down for the best things to buy for spring 2025, all in one place.

COS Twist-Detail Linen-Blend Top $99 SHOP NOW Put the fact that blush pink is 2025's top color trend aside. I mostly want this linen-blend tank for the twisty details on both shoulders.

Reformation Vida Linen Low Rise Pant $198 SHOP NOW I'm wholly convinced these are the best linen pants on the market. In fact, I wrote a whole story about how great they are.

ZARA Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle $60 SHOP NOW Good belts that don't cost hundreds of dollars are hard to come by, so when I scrolled past this suede statement option on Zara's website, I did a double take and immediately added it to my cart.

THE ANTEROS The Lief $275 SHOP NOW I now own two shirts from The Anteros and cannot say enough great things about them. They're the ultimate wardrobe staples—chic and unique but still classic and versatile.

DÔEN Iona Short $238 SHOP NOW Trust me—these lingerie-inspired shorts can be styled in so many different ways outside of the bedroom. Literally just throw on a white oversize tee and a leather bomber jacket or trench coat.

TOTEME Suede Slingback Sandals $640 SHOP NOW Is it just me, or is everyone on my IG feed talking about these? I can see why, though. They're so sculptural and cool.

LEVI'S 501 Straight $98 SHOP NOW A great pair of dark-wash 501s will always come in handy. Just add a T-shirt and heeled mules or a tucked-in button-down shirt and ballet flats.

Kallmeyer Tavi Dinner Trench in Compact Cotton $1190 SHOP NOW I own six trench coats myself, but none of them are as chic as this new Tavi Dinner Trench by Kallmeyer. The length and single-breasted style make it elegant and refined enough to wear on a spring night out, no matter how nice a restaurant or other occasion is. At the same time, it could easily be dressed down. Magic.

ZARA Tulle Midi Dress $80 SHOP NOW I honestly love the idea of wearing this sheer slip with the above trench. There'd be a chic balance of unseen and seen.

TOTEME Signature Gold-Tone and Enamel Bracelet $750 SHOP NOW I'm not even really a jewelry person, but this gold-and-black bangle called out to me.

Roucha Janssen Jacket $285 SHOP NOW A sporty jacket and relaxed jeans make up a perfect outfit for me, so you can imagine my excitement when I found the brand Roucha, which designs both—and for not-bad-at-all prices, I might add.

Open Edit Crepe Capri Leggings $45 SHOP NOW When in doubt, just put on capris. They always look intentional and stylish, especially this time of year.

adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Unless you've been living under a rock for all of 2025 so far, you probably already know about the sheer dominance of Adidas's Taekwondo sneakers, which are beloved especially by Jennifer Lawrence.

High Sport Exclusive Savannah Cotton-Blend Shorts $780 SHOP NOW If you're as smitten with High Sport's kick-flare knit pants as everyone else in fashion, prepare to fall deeply in love with this new shorts version. I imagine styling these with a casual button-down and square-toe flip-flops all summer long.

COS Oversized Soleil Clutch Bag in Straw $135 SHOP NOW A walking work of art.

THE ROW Jashi Linen-Blend Bucket Hat $690 SHOP NOW Styling trick: Wear this hat with all similar colors for a monochromatic, The Row–esque ensemble that'll make people look, wishing they could pull off something similar.

Reformation Wren Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW Just a really good tank top alternative—that's all.

Splits59 River Airweight Stirrup Legging $124 SHOP NOW Next time you're not in the mood to wear jeans, test out a pair of *the* best stirrup leggings on the market. They'll open up so many new styling avenues.

LE MONDE BERYL Shearling-Lined Suede Ballet Flats $595 SHOP NOW I know it's warm in spring, but I don't care. These shearling-lined suede flats are too good to pass up just because the temperature might not agree with them. Plus, if you wait until fall, they'll be all sold out.

Cendré Phoebe Watch $147 SHOP NOW Wanting to add a watch to your jewelry collection without overspending? I got you.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Dress With Puffed Hem $250 SHOP NOW This drop-waist, drapey dress has a touch of risk to it given the sheerness on top, though a cool bralette will do the trick to cover you up. (There's a great baby-pink option below if you wouldn't mind scrolling a little longer.)

ZARA Asymmetric Lace Dress $90 SHOP NOW This asymmetrical lace-trim dress gave me old Celine vibes.

Alaïa Le Click East West Medium Bag $2850 SHOP NOW This is the handbag currently at the top of my wish list for spring. It feels so different from every other bag on the market right now, which have had a tendency to all look the same. Plus, "Le Click"? How cute is that?

j.crew Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse $118 SHOP NOW I just got this skirt in ivory, but I'm already considering doubling up with this bubblegum-pink version. It looks so nice with red.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Embroidered Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt $168 SHOP NOW Ever since I examined all the fall/winter 2025 runway looks, I've been obsessed with all things plaid, a staple at Kallmeyer, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and more.

Denim Forum Remy Curve-Fit Hi-Rise Wide Jean $90 SHOP NOW

Arthur Sleep Globetrotter Glide Mules $494 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for luxurious house slippers, and this blush pink screams spring!

MANGO Semi-Transparent Bra With Seam Detail $60 SHOP NOW This bralette would go perfectly with the above slippers.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW You know what I love just as much as these yellow satin bottoms? The yellow knit top styled with it.

Massimo Dutti Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail $280 SHOP NOW Oh, this is good. This is really, really good.

éliou Azul Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Necklace $280 SHOP NOW A great way to turn a boring outfit into something eye-catching.

Helsa The Boxy Tee in Thick Jersey $129 SHOP NOW I just know this big tee is so comfy and structured.

Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly $198 SHOP NOW These are going to have just as strong a hold as Tory Burch's toe-piercing sandals.

ZARA Elongated Suede Shopper $239 SHOP NOW The perfect beach, picnic, errand, etc. bag to carry around everywhere this spring and summer.

COS Triangle Bikini Top $45 SHOP NOW If dark brown and navy are your favorite colors right now too, this striped bikini has to be your first swimwear purchase of the season. Shop the matching Tie Side Bikini Briefs ($35).

By Malene Birger Dina Striped Crochet Organic Cotton Coat $1500 SHOP NOW Now, this is a beautiful coat, and it deserves its chance in the spotlight.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW I'll be buying multiple pairs of these.