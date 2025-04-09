Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All

There's a time for flowery words and convincing rhetoric, and there's a time to be clear and concise. This is one of those latter times. I'm not here to wax poetic about the spring pieces you're about to scroll through. All I'm here to tell you is that they're really good—all 38 of them. If they weren't, they wouldn't have made the cut, period.

I spent a rainy Saturday afternoon scouring the entirety of what's available for spring 2025. I looked at elevated, affordable labels like COS, Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Mango as well as designer alternatives by Alaïa, Kallmeyer, and The Row. Up-and-coming brands such as The Anteros—the maker of arguably the most elite white button-down shirt that's readily available—and Roucha also make appearances, and so do jewelry lines like Cendré and Valére. The best part? They all speak for themselves—no words of encouragement necessary.

Scroll down for the best things to buy for spring 2025, all in one place.

Twist-Detail Linen-Blend Top
COS
Twist-Detail Linen-Blend Top

Put the fact that blush pink is 2025's top color trend aside. I mostly want this linen-blend tank for the twisty details on both shoulders.

Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant

I'm wholly convinced these are the best linen pants on the market. In fact, I wrote a whole story about how great they are.

Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle
ZARA
Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle

Good belts that don't cost hundreds of dollars are hard to come by, so when I scrolled past this suede statement option on Zara's website, I did a double take and immediately added it to my cart.

Lief — the Anteros
THE ANTEROS
The Lief

I now own two shirts from The Anteros and cannot say enough great things about them. They're the ultimate wardrobe staples—chic and unique but still classic and versatile.

Iona Short -- Sea Salt
DÔEN
Iona Short

Trust me—these lingerie-inspired shorts can be styled in so many different ways outside of the bedroom. Literally just throw on a white oversize tee and a leather bomber jacket or trench coat.

Suede Slingback Sandals
TOTEME
Suede Slingback Sandals

Is it just me, or is everyone on my IG feed talking about these? I can see why, though. They're so sculptural and cool.

ПРЯМЫЕ 501
LEVI'S
501 Straight

A great pair of dark-wash 501s will always come in handy. Just add a T-shirt and heeled mules or a tucked-in button-down shirt and ballet flats.

Tavi Dinner Trench in Compact Cotton
Kallmeyer
Tavi Dinner Trench in Compact Cotton

I own six trench coats myself, but none of them are as chic as this new Tavi Dinner Trench by Kallmeyer. The length and single-breasted style make it elegant and refined enough to wear on a spring night out, no matter how nice a restaurant or other occasion is. At the same time, it could easily be dressed down. Magic.

Tulle Midi Dress
ZARA
Tulle Midi Dress

I honestly love the idea of wearing this sheer slip with the above trench. There'd be a chic balance of unseen and seen.

Signature Gold-Tone and Enamel Bracelet
TOTEME
Signature Gold-Tone and Enamel Bracelet

I'm not even really a jewelry person, but this gold-and-black bangle called out to me.

Janssen Jacket
Roucha
Janssen Jacket

A sporty jacket and relaxed jeans make up a perfect outfit for me, so you can imagine my excitement when I found the brand Roucha, which designs both—and for not-bad-at-all prices, I might add.

Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

When in doubt, just put on capris. They always look intentional and stylish, especially this time of year.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Unless you've been living under a rock for all of 2025 so far, you probably already know about the sheer dominance of Adidas's Taekwondo sneakers, which are beloved especially by Jennifer Lawrence.

Exclusive Savannah Cotton-Blend Shorts
High Sport
Exclusive Savannah Cotton-Blend Shorts

If you're as smitten with High Sport's kick-flare knit pants as everyone else in fashion, prepare to fall deeply in love with this new shorts version. I imagine styling these with a casual button-down and square-toe flip-flops all summer long.

Oversized Soleil Clutch Bag - Straw
COS
Oversized Soleil Clutch Bag in Straw

A walking work of art.

Jashi Linen-Blend Bucket Hat
THE ROW
Jashi Linen-Blend Bucket Hat

Styling trick: Wear this hat with all similar colors for a monochromatic, The Row–esque ensemble that'll make people look, wishing they could pull off something similar.

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top

Just a really good tank top alternative—that's all.

River Airweight Stirrup Legging
Splits59
River Airweight Stirrup Legging

Next time you're not in the mood to wear jeans, test out a pair of *the* best stirrup leggings on the market. They'll open up so many new styling avenues.

Shearling-Lined Suede Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Shearling-Lined Suede Ballet Flats

I know it's warm in spring, but I don't care. These shearling-lined suede flats are too good to pass up just because the temperature might not agree with them. Plus, if you wait until fall, they'll be all sold out.

Phoebe Watch
Cendré
Phoebe Watch

Wanting to add a watch to your jewelry collection without overspending? I got you.

MANGO, Semi-Transparent Dress With Puffed Hem
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Dress With Puffed Hem

This drop-waist, drapey dress has a touch of risk to it given the sheerness on top, though a cool bralette will do the trick to cover you up. (There's a great baby-pink option below if you wouldn't mind scrolling a little longer.)

Zw Collection Asymmetric Lace Dress
ZARA
Asymmetric Lace Dress

This asymmetrical lace-trim dress gave me old Celine vibes.

Dark Brown Le Click East West Medium Bag in Leather
Alaïa
Le Click East West Medium Bag

This is the handbag currently at the top of my wish list for spring. It feels so different from every other bag on the market right now, which have had a tendency to all look the same. Plus, "Le Click"? How cute is that?

Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
j.crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

I just got this skirt in ivory, but I'm already considering doubling up with this bubblegum-pink version. It looks so nice with red.

Embroidered Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Embroidered Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt

Ever since I examined all the fall/winter 2025 runway looks, I've been obsessed with all things plaid, a staple at Kallmeyer, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and more.

Denim Forum, Remy Curve-Fit Hi-Rise Wide Jean
Denim Forum
Remy Curve-Fit Hi-Rise Wide Jean

Globetrotter Glide Mules in Soft Pink Deer Leather - Uk 5.0/eu 39/us 5.5
Arthur Sleep
Globetrotter Glide Mules

I'm a sucker for luxurious house slippers, and this blush pink screams spring!

MANGO, Semi-Transparent Bra With Seam Detail - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Bra With Seam Detail

This bralette would go perfectly with the above slippers.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

You know what I love just as much as these yellow satin bottoms? The yellow knit top styled with it.

Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail
Massimo Dutti
Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail

Oh, this is good. This is really, really good.

Azul Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Necklace
éliou
Azul Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Necklace

A great way to turn a boring outfit into something eye-catching.

The Boxy Tee in Thick Jersey
Helsa
The Boxy Tee in Thick Jersey

I just know this big tee is so comfy and structured.

Mellow Mary Jane Jelly
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly

These are going to have just as strong a hold as Tory Burch's toe-piercing sandals.

Elongated Suede Shopper
ZARA
Elongated Suede Shopper

The perfect beach, picnic, errand, etc. bag to carry around everywhere this spring and summer.

Triangle Bikini Top
COS
Triangle Bikini Top

If dark brown and navy are your favorite colors right now too, this striped bikini has to be your first swimwear purchase of the season.

Shop the matching Tie Side Bikini Briefs ($35).

Dina Striped Crochet Organic Cotton Coat
By Malene Birger
Dina Striped Crochet Organic Cotton Coat

Now, this is a beautiful coat, and it deserves its chance in the spotlight.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

I'll be buying multiple pairs of these.

22k Gold-Plated Onyx Ring
VALÉRE
22k Gold-Plated Onyx Ring

I've decided I'm more of a cocktail-ring girl than a big-earring person.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

