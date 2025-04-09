Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All
There's a time for flowery words and convincing rhetoric, and there's a time to be clear and concise. This is one of those latter times. I'm not here to wax poetic about the spring pieces you're about to scroll through. All I'm here to tell you is that they're really good—all 38 of them. If they weren't, they wouldn't have made the cut, period.
I spent a rainy Saturday afternoon scouring the entirety of what's available for spring 2025. I looked at elevated, affordable labels like COS, Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Mango as well as designer alternatives by Alaïa, Kallmeyer, and The Row. Up-and-coming brands such as The Anteros—the maker of arguably the most elite white button-down shirt that's readily available—and Roucha also make appearances, and so do jewelry lines like Cendré and Valére. The best part? They all speak for themselves—no words of encouragement necessary.
Scroll down for the best things to buy for spring 2025, all in one place.
Put the fact that blush pink is 2025's top color trend aside. I mostly want this linen-blend tank for the twisty details on both shoulders.
I'm wholly convinced these are the best linen pants on the market. In fact, I wrote a whole story about how great they are.
Good belts that don't cost hundreds of dollars are hard to come by, so when I scrolled past this suede statement option on Zara's website, I did a double take and immediately added it to my cart.
I now own two shirts from The Anteros and cannot say enough great things about them. They're the ultimate wardrobe staples—chic and unique but still classic and versatile.
Trust me—these lingerie-inspired shorts can be styled in so many different ways outside of the bedroom. Literally just throw on a white oversize tee and a leather bomber jacket or trench coat.
Is it just me, or is everyone on my IG feed talking about these? I can see why, though. They're so sculptural and cool.
A great pair of dark-wash 501s will always come in handy. Just add a T-shirt and heeled mules or a tucked-in button-down shirt and ballet flats.
I own six trench coats myself, but none of them are as chic as this new Tavi Dinner Trench by Kallmeyer. The length and single-breasted style make it elegant and refined enough to wear on a spring night out, no matter how nice a restaurant or other occasion is. At the same time, it could easily be dressed down. Magic.
I honestly love the idea of wearing this sheer slip with the above trench. There'd be a chic balance of unseen and seen.
I'm not even really a jewelry person, but this gold-and-black bangle called out to me.
A sporty jacket and relaxed jeans make up a perfect outfit for me, so you can imagine my excitement when I found the brand Roucha, which designs both—and for not-bad-at-all prices, I might add.
When in doubt, just put on capris. They always look intentional and stylish, especially this time of year.
Unless you've been living under a rock for all of 2025 so far, you probably already know about the sheer dominance of Adidas's Taekwondo sneakers, which are beloved especially by Jennifer Lawrence.
If you're as smitten with High Sport's kick-flare knit pants as everyone else in fashion, prepare to fall deeply in love with this new shorts version. I imagine styling these with a casual button-down and square-toe flip-flops all summer long.
Styling trick: Wear this hat with all similar colors for a monochromatic, The Row–esque ensemble that'll make people look, wishing they could pull off something similar.
Next time you're not in the mood to wear jeans, test out a pair of *the* best stirrup leggings on the market. They'll open up so many new styling avenues.
I know it's warm in spring, but I don't care. These shearling-lined suede flats are too good to pass up just because the temperature might not agree with them. Plus, if you wait until fall, they'll be all sold out.
Wanting to add a watch to your jewelry collection without overspending? I got you.
This drop-waist, drapey dress has a touch of risk to it given the sheerness on top, though a cool bralette will do the trick to cover you up. (There's a great baby-pink option below if you wouldn't mind scrolling a little longer.)
This is the handbag currently at the top of my wish list for spring. It feels so different from every other bag on the market right now, which have had a tendency to all look the same. Plus, "Le Click"? How cute is that?
I just got this skirt in ivory, but I'm already considering doubling up with this bubblegum-pink version. It looks so nice with red.
Ever since I examined all the fall/winter 2025 runway looks, I've been obsessed with all things plaid, a staple at Kallmeyer, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and more.
I'm a sucker for luxurious house slippers, and this blush pink screams spring!
This bralette would go perfectly with the above slippers.
You know what I love just as much as these yellow satin bottoms? The yellow knit top styled with it.
Oh, this is good. This is really, really good.
A great way to turn a boring outfit into something eye-catching.
These are going to have just as strong a hold as Tory Burch's toe-piercing sandals.
The perfect beach, picnic, errand, etc. bag to carry around everywhere this spring and summer.
If dark brown and navy are your favorite colors right now too, this striped bikini has to be your first swimwear purchase of the season.
Shop the matching Tie Side Bikini Briefs ($35).
Now, this is a beautiful coat, and it deserves its chance in the spotlight.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
