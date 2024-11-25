Walmart's Fashion Finds Are So Good—I'd Prioritize These 30 Black Friday Sale Items

Ingrid wears a gray sweater, black woven bag, and black maxi skirt with sunglasses.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

If I'm being honest, my fashion shopping habits usually lean toward familiar territory. I trust a few women's brands and retailers because I know the quality and style I'm getting; however, after hearing my fellow Who What Wear editors rave about the elevated wardrobe basics available at Walmart, I found myself curious to explore this new avenue. Fortunately, today, November 25, marks the launch of Walmart's extensive Black Friday Deals. This gives me the perfect opportunity to peruse a variety of comfy pant styles, cozy intimates, and versatile layering essentials—all at a fraction of the usual price.

Walmart's vast offerings can be overwhelming, so I spent an entire afternoon scrolling through the sale items, handpicking fashion treasures that deserve highlighting. From Scoop's chic knee-high boots that promise to elevate any outfit to the timeless fit of Levi's jeans, a treasure trove of stylish finds is waiting to be discovered.

With Walmart boasting some of the best savings of the season, I have no doubt many of these sought-after pieces will fly off the shelves quickly. Keep scrolling to see my favorite fashion finds from Walmart's Black Friday sale and shop for them with me.

Scoop Women's Faux Leather Scrunch Sleeve One Button Blazer, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Faux Leather Scrunch Sleeve Blazer

Now, this is a price and piece I can get behind.

Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirts for Women Crew Neck Casual Tunic Tops Lightweight Pullover
Fantaslook
Long Sleeve Shirt

Just easy.

Dokotoo Women's Barrel Jeans Wide Leg Vintage Mid Rise Y2k Baggy Boyfriend Ankle Denim Pants Blue Size 10
DOKOTOO
Barrel Jeans

Every editor in our office owns a pair of barrel-leg jeans.

Portland Boot Company Women's Lug Sole Front Zip Boots, Sizes 6-11
Portland Boot Company
Lug Sole Front Zip Boots

I'm beyond shocked these are still in stock. Check out the chocolate-brown suede too.

Free Assembly Women's Quilted Parachute Jacket, Xs-Xxl
Free Assembly
Quilted Parachute Jacket

You'll look like an in-the-know European fashion person when you wear this.

Scoop Women’s Ruched Knit Mini Dress, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Ruched Knit Mini Dress

Who can say no to a timeless LBD?

Scoop Women’s Faux Leather Tall Western Boots, Sizes 6-11
Scoop
Faux Leather Tall Western Boots

Pair with all your chic skirts and dresses.

Free Assembly Women’s Cotton Cropped Button Down Shirt With Long Sleeves, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Free Assembly
Cotton Cropped Button Down Shirt

You'd be surprised by how many ways you can style a white button-down shirt.

Free Assembly Women’s Wide Leg Chino Pants, 31” Inseam, Sizes 0-22
Free Assembly
Wide Leg Chino Pants

There's something so "IYKYK" about wearing white in the winter.

Scoop Women’s & Women's Plus Ultimate Scubaknit Half Zip Sweatshirt, Sizes Xs-4x
Scoop
Scubaknit Half Zip Sweatshirt

I love a half-zip sweatshirt because it's cozy but street appropriate.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirts for Women Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirts Blouses Tops
Fantaslook
Plaid Flannel Shirt

Our data team told me that this is one of our shoppers' favorite Walmart buys.

Levi Strauss Signature Women's Weekend Wide Leg Jean
Levi Strauss Signature
Weekend Wide Leg Jean

Discounted Levi's are an immediate buy.

Time and Tru Women's Buckle Clogs, Sizes 6-11
Time and Tru
Buckle Clogs

These look just like the clogs that Gigi Hadid keeps wearing.

Fantaslook Womens 2 Piece Outfits Long Sleeve Half Zip Sweatsuits With Pockets Pullover Lounge Set
Fantaslook
2-Piece Sweatsuit

I'll be living in this set all winter.

Prada Light Brown Rectangular Ladies Sunglasses Pr 17ws Vau2z1 49
Prada
Rectangular Sunglasses

Um, why did no one tell me the viral Prada sunglasses were on sale at Walmart?

Time and Tru Women's and Women's Plus Waffle Stitch Sweater With Long Sleeves, Midweight, Sizes Xs-4x
Time and Tru
Waffle Stitch Sweater

If you didn't know that burgundy is the hottest hue this season, now you know.

Womens Casual Wide Leg Pants High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Palazzo Pants
Airmenty
Wide Leg Pants

For those days when you can't possibly wear jeans but baggy sweats are too casual, these pants will certainly come in handy. 

Moshu Oversized Sweaters for Women Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Sweater
MOSHU
Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Sweater

Two words: cozy and chic.

Blphud Formal Skirts for Women Elegant Evening Skirts for Women Long Skirts for Women Skirt Womens High Waist Midi Skirt Solid Satin Dress Elegant Summer Skirts Lace Skirt Extender Slip Knee Length
Blphud
Slip Skirt

This skirt has endless styling possibilities. Start by pairing it with the cable-knit sweater above.

Gomayee Knoted Woven Handbag for Women Fashion Designer Ladies Hobo Bag Bucket Purse Faux Leather.brown
Gomayee
Knoted Woven Handbag

Celebrities in NYC and L.A. keep wearing handbags in cognac.

Scoop Women’s Crinkle Faux Patent Leather Cropped Bomber Jacket, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Faux Patent Leather Cropped Bomber

This looks 10 times more expensive than it is.

No Boundaries, Scoop Neck Everyday Tee
No Boundaries
Scoop Neck Everyday Tee

Necessary for cold-weather layering.

Lisingtool Jeans for Women Women's Casual Solid Wide Leg Pants Zipper Fly Pocket High Waist Jeans Trousers High Waisted Jeans for Women Dark Blue
Lisingtool
Wide Leg Jeans

Your new everyday jeans—found.

Scoop Women's Square Toe Ballet Flats
Scoop
Square Toe Ballet Flats

Style these with a fitted blazer and a slip skirt.

Iwemek Women Coats Casual Winter Quilted Jackets for Womens Comfort Plain Black Jacket Highneck Leisure Fashion Clothing
IWEMEK
Winter Quilted Jacket

If you live on the East Coat, you'll want to have this elegant winter coat in your closet.

Scoop Women's Puff Sleeve Cardigan Sweater, Lightweight, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Puff Sleeve Cardigan

I love a unique cardigan.

Jordache Women's High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Jordache
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans

If you buy these, I guarantee they'll be worn at least three times a week from now until summer.

No Boundaries Women's Cozy Lug Sole Ankle Boots
No Boundaries
Cozy Lug Sole Ankle Boots

These look so similar to the new boots that Jennifer Lopez just wore.

Free Assembly Women's Utility Jacket, Sizes Xs-Xxxl
Free Assembly
Utility Jacket

Something about this just screams designer.

Scoop Women's Ribbed Zip Front Cardigan Sweater, Lightweight, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Ribbed Zip Front Cardigan

Style this cardigan with flared jeans and closed-toe kitten heels for a casual date night.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

