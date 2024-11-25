If I'm being honest, my fashion shopping habits usually lean toward familiar territory. I trust a few women's brands and retailers because I know the quality and style I'm getting; however, after hearing my fellow Who What Wear editors rave about the elevated wardrobe basics available at Walmart, I found myself curious to explore this new avenue. Fortunately, today, November 25, marks the launch of Walmart's extensive Black Friday Deals. This gives me the perfect opportunity to peruse a variety of comfy pant styles, cozy intimates, and versatile layering essentials—all at a fraction of the usual price.

Walmart's vast offerings can be overwhelming, so I spent an entire afternoon scrolling through the sale items, handpicking fashion treasures that deserve highlighting. From Scoop's chic knee-high boots that promise to elevate any outfit to the timeless fit of Levi's jeans, a treasure trove of stylish finds is waiting to be discovered.

With Walmart boasting some of the best savings of the season, I have no doubt many of these sought-after pieces will fly off the shelves quickly. Keep scrolling to see my favorite fashion finds from Walmart's Black Friday sale and shop for them with me.

Scoop Faux Leather Scrunch Sleeve Blazer $45 $17 SHOP NOW Now, this is a price and piece I can get behind.

Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt $70 $17 SHOP NOW Just easy.

DOKOTOO Barrel Jeans $37 $33 SHOP NOW Every editor in our office owns a pair of barrel-leg jeans.

Portland Boot Company Lug Sole Front Zip Boots $60 $13 SHOP NOW I'm beyond shocked these are still in stock. Check out the chocolate-brown suede too.

Free Assembly Quilted Parachute Jacket $34 $13 SHOP NOW You'll look like an in-the-know European fashion person when you wear this.

Scoop Ruched Knit Mini Dress $29 $12 SHOP NOW Who can say no to a timeless LBD?

Scoop Faux Leather Tall Western Boots $55 $20 SHOP NOW Pair with all your chic skirts and dresses.

Free Assembly Cotton Cropped Button Down Shirt $22 $11 SHOP NOW You'd be surprised by how many ways you can style a white button-down shirt.

Free Assembly Wide Leg Chino Pants $26 $16 SHOP NOW There's something so "IYKYK" about wearing white in the winter.

Scoop Scubaknit Half Zip Sweatshirt $24 $15 SHOP NOW I love a half-zip sweatshirt because it's cozy but street appropriate.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $70 $18 SHOP NOW Our data team told me that this is one of our shoppers' favorite Walmart buys.

Levi Strauss Signature Weekend Wide Leg Jean $30 $27 SHOP NOW Discounted Levi's are an immediate buy.

Time and Tru Buckle Clogs $20 $15 SHOP NOW These look just like the clogs that Gigi Hadid keeps wearing.

Fantaslook 2-Piece Sweatsuit $70 $32 SHOP NOW I'll be living in this set all winter.

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses $517 $330 SHOP NOW Um, why did no one tell me the viral Prada sunglasses were on sale at Walmart?

Time and Tru Waffle Stitch Sweater $15 $10 SHOP NOW If you didn't know that burgundy is the hottest hue this season, now you know.

Airmenty Wide Leg Pants $40 $17 SHOP NOW For those days when you can't possibly wear jeans but baggy sweats are too casual, these pants will certainly come in handy.

MOSHU Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Sweater $90 $28 SHOP NOW Two words: cozy and chic.

Blphud Slip Skirt $12 $8 SHOP NOW This skirt has endless styling possibilities. Start by pairing it with the cable-knit sweater above.

Gomayee Knoted Woven Handbag $25 $22 SHOP NOW Celebrities in NYC and L.A. keep wearing handbags in cognac.

Scoop Faux Patent Leather Cropped Bomber $39 $16 SHOP NOW This looks 10 times more expensive than it is.

No Boundaries Scoop Neck Everyday Tee $5 $4 SHOP NOW Necessary for cold-weather layering.

Lisingtool Wide Leg Jeans $33 $23 SHOP NOW Your new everyday jeans—found.

Scoop Square Toe Ballet Flats $32 $10 SHOP NOW Style these with a fitted blazer and a slip skirt.

IWEMEK Winter Quilted Jacket $27 $24 SHOP NOW If you live on the East Coat, you'll want to have this elegant winter coat in your closet.

Scoop Puff Sleeve Cardigan $26 $23 SHOP NOW I love a unique cardigan.

Jordache High Rise Straight Leg Jeans $22 $15 SHOP NOW If you buy these, I guarantee they'll be worn at least three times a week from now until summer.

No Boundaries Cozy Lug Sole Ankle Boots $25 $18 SHOP NOW These look so similar to the new boots that Jennifer Lopez just wore.

Free Assembly Utility Jacket $34 $13 SHOP NOW Something about this just screams designer.