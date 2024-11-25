Walmart's Fashion Finds Are So Good—I'd Prioritize These 30 Black Friday Sale Items
If I'm being honest, my fashion shopping habits usually lean toward familiar territory. I trust a few women's brands and retailers because I know the quality and style I'm getting; however, after hearing my fellow Who What Wear editors rave about the elevated wardrobe basics available at Walmart, I found myself curious to explore this new avenue. Fortunately, today, November 25, marks the launch of Walmart's extensive Black Friday Deals. This gives me the perfect opportunity to peruse a variety of comfy pant styles, cozy intimates, and versatile layering essentials—all at a fraction of the usual price.
Walmart's vast offerings can be overwhelming, so I spent an entire afternoon scrolling through the sale items, handpicking fashion treasures that deserve highlighting. From Scoop's chic knee-high boots that promise to elevate any outfit to the timeless fit of Levi's jeans, a treasure trove of stylish finds is waiting to be discovered.
With Walmart boasting some of the best savings of the season, I have no doubt many of these sought-after pieces will fly off the shelves quickly. Keep scrolling to see my favorite fashion finds from Walmart's Black Friday sale and shop for them with me.
Every editor in our office owns a pair of barrel-leg jeans.
I'm beyond shocked these are still in stock. Check out the chocolate-brown suede too.
You'll look like an in-the-know European fashion person when you wear this.
You'd be surprised by how many ways you can style a white button-down shirt.
I love a half-zip sweatshirt because it's cozy but street appropriate.
Our data team told me that this is one of our shoppers' favorite Walmart buys.
These look just like the clogs that Gigi Hadid keeps wearing.
Um, why did no one tell me the viral Prada sunglasses were on sale at Walmart?
If you didn't know that burgundy is the hottest hue this season, now you know.
For those days when you can't possibly wear jeans but baggy sweats are too casual, these pants will certainly come in handy.
This skirt has endless styling possibilities. Start by pairing it with the cable-knit sweater above.
Celebrities in NYC and L.A. keep wearing handbags in cognac.
If you live on the East Coat, you'll want to have this elegant winter coat in your closet.
If you buy these, I guarantee they'll be worn at least three times a week from now until summer.
These look so similar to the new boots that Jennifer Lopez just wore.
Style this cardigan with flared jeans and closed-toe kitten heels for a casual date night.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
