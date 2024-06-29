I've Got Rich-Girl Taste On A High-Street Budget—This Is Where I Shop For Affordable Luxury
Ask any fashion editor or stylist what they look for when shopping for themselves and it's likely you'll hear the same key words: "classic", "timeless", "flattering", "versatile" and of course, chic, but its rare that you find one brand that ticks all of these boxes at once. Of course we have our designer favourites like Toteme, The Row, Khaite and TOVE that we can rely on for polished pieces that are guaranteed to invite compliments, but if you're working with a budget that doesn't stray into four figure territory, the options can be limiting. That is unless you're a card-carrying member of the Everlane fan club. Allow me to continue.
For those already familiar with Everlane, I'm confident you already love it. Given that the brand doesn't have any UK stores, it's not often mentioned in conversation when discussing the best affordable minimalist brands, but boy does it deliver on anti-trend, all-year round staples. Often the pieces we need the most help with are the most simple—think the perfect white tee, the perfect pair of jeans, the perfect pair of comfy flats, and this is where Everlane (thankfully) excels.
Take one part COS, add a dash of American Vintage, a sprinkle of GAP and a heavy pour of Filippa K or By Malene Birger and you have a better idea of the Everlane aesthetic. Equal parts comfy-casual, laidback luxe and high/low styling, all in one fuss-free package. Did I mention its even garnered celeb fans? In fact, I've lost count how many times Katie Holmes has been papped in the brand's chic separates.
Effusiveness aside, for those looking for reliable pieces that can act as wardrobe foundations, there are a few pieces I'd recommend to just about anyone. And, if like me, you're keen to scale back on shopping willy nilly and focus on the kind of investment buys you can keep wearing for years to come, you've come to the right place. Ever since I cottoned on to the idea that simple, stripped back outfits dressed up with designer accessories made for a winning combination, I've stopped blowing money on statement dresses and logomania and now you'll find me in an Everlane tee and jeans with a chic handbag.
A post shared by Everlane (@everlane)
A photo posted by on
So for a quick intro to the brand, or a new-in refresh for those who are already loyal fans, keep scrolling to see and shop my top picks from Everlane this summer. With regular and tall versions, and sizes 4 to 20, there's something in the mix for everyone.
Shop Our Favourite Everlane Pieces:
Call off the search, you won't find a white tee with a better fit.
Wear open over bikinis on the beach or under a crew neck in autumn.
I love this camel colour with dark blue denim and gold jewellery.
It's far too warm for cosy knitwear, so here is the alternative.
Up Next, 6 Simple Outfits the Coolest Minimalists Will be Wearing on Repeat This Summer
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
It’s Giving “Money”—38 Rich-Looking Finds From J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Tried Out This Buzzy Shoe Brand's Cute Wide-Width Options—Here's What I Liked
Finally, wide-width shoes that are so chic!
By Chichi Offor
-
19 Classic and Elevated Picks That Are Giving Summer in the Hamptons
Sponsor Content Created With Lulus
By Raina Mendonça
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
You might as well join the club.
By Eliza Huber
-
SHEIN's New Swimwear Collab With Lele Pons Just Dropped—Here's What to Shop
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
By Who What Wear
-
My Summer Goal Is Polished—30 Finds That'll Get the Job Done for Less Than $150
Looking expensive has never been so cost-effective.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Calling It—Everyone's Going to Be Wearing This Affordable Shoe Brand This Summer
They're all under $150.
By Ana Escalante
-
These Under-$100 Summer Fashion Picks Are Worthy of Impulse-Buying
From elevated sandals and dresses to *fun* accessories.
By Natalie Cantell