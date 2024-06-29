I've Got Rich-Girl Taste On A High-Street Budget—This Is Where I Shop For Affordable Luxury

Ask any fashion editor or stylist what they look for when shopping for themselves and it's likely you'll hear the same key words: "classic", "timeless", "flattering", "versatile" and of course, chic, but its rare that you find one brand that ticks all of these boxes at once. Of course we have our designer favourites like Toteme, The Row, Khaite and TOVE that we can rely on for polished pieces that are guaranteed to invite compliments, but if you're working with a budget that doesn't stray into four figure territory, the options can be limiting. That is unless you're a card-carrying member of the Everlane fan club. Allow me to continue.

For those already familiar with Everlane, I'm confident you already love it. Given that the brand doesn't have any UK stores, it's not often mentioned in conversation when discussing the best affordable minimalist brands, but boy does it deliver on anti-trend, all-year round staples. Often the pieces we need the most help with are the most simple—think the perfect white tee, the perfect pair of jeans, the perfect pair of comfy flats, and this is where Everlane (thankfully) excels.



Take one part COS, add a dash of American Vintage, a sprinkle of GAP and a heavy pour of Filippa K or By Malene Birger and you have a better idea of the Everlane aesthetic. Equal parts comfy-casual, laidback luxe and high/low styling, all in one fuss-free package. Did I mention its even garnered celeb fans? In fact, I've lost count how many times Katie Holmes has been papped in the brand's chic separates.

Effusiveness aside, for those looking for reliable pieces that can act as wardrobe foundations, there are a few pieces I'd recommend to just about anyone. And, if like me, you're keen to scale back on shopping willy nilly and focus on the kind of investment buys you can keep wearing for years to come, you've come to the right place. Ever since I cottoned on to the idea that simple, stripped back outfits dressed up with designer accessories made for a winning combination, I've stopped blowing money on statement dresses and logomania and now you'll find me in an Everlane tee and jeans with a chic handbag.

So for a quick intro to the brand, or a new-in refresh for those who are already loyal fans, keep scrolling to see and shop my top picks from Everlane this summer. With regular and tall versions, and sizes 4 to 20, there's something in the mix for everyone.

Shop Our Favourite Everlane Pieces:

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee £28 SHOP NOW Call off the search, you won't find a white tee with a better fit.

Everlane The Double Strap Sandal £131 SHOP NOW An everyday sandal for summer.

Everlane The Supima® Cotton Boyfriend Shirt £92 SHOP NOW I collect stripe shirts like a hobby.

Everlane The Supima® Form One-Shoulder Tank £38 SHOP NOW Heatwave resistant.

Everlane The Carpenter Jean £122 SHOP NOW White jeans look so good on a hot day.

Everlane The Off-Duty Short £55 SHOP NOW I'd copy this entire outfit for warm weekends.

Everlane The Gardener Skirt £112 SHOP NOW Such a elegant skirt length.

Everlane The Cropped Mariner Jean £112 SHOP NOW I love a cropped jean to show off my shoes.

Everlane The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt £140 SHOP NOW A masterclass in how to wear black in summer.

Everlane The New Day Market Tote £261 SHOP NOW Big enough for all of your essentials.

Everlane The Gauze Tiered Dress £140 SHOP NOW We stan an easy throw-on-and-go dress.

Everlane The Gauze Oversized Shirt £92 SHOP NOW Wear open over bikinis on the beach or under a crew neck in autumn.

Everlane The Linen Pull-On Barrel Pant £83 SHOP NOW Linen trousers are always a good idea.

Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal £159 SHOP NOW Fisherman sandals are a fashion insider staple.

Everlane The Linen Boyfriend Shirt £92 SHOP NOW I love this camel colour with dark blue denim and gold jewellery.

Everlane The Muscle Tee Midi Dress £74 SHOP NOW Just add flat sandals and a basket bag.

Everlane The Dream Everywhere Dress £112 SHOP NOW Such a cute shade of sage green.

Everlane The Dream Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Make the most of bare-legged season with this cute mini.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Open-Stitch Crew £92 SHOP NOW It's far too warm for cosy knitwear, so here is the alternative.

The A-Line Denim Short £64 SHOP NOW Sorry hotpants, we're all about longline shorts now.

