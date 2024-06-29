I've Got Rich-Girl Taste On A High-Street Budget—This Is Where I Shop For Affordable Luxury

Ask any fashion editor or stylist what they look for when shopping for themselves and it's likely you'll hear the same key words: "classic", "timeless", "flattering", "versatile" and of course, chic, but its rare that you find one brand that ticks all of these boxes at once. Of course we have our designer favourites like Toteme, The Row, Khaite and TOVE that we can rely on for polished pieces that are guaranteed to invite compliments, but if you're working with a budget that doesn't stray into four figure territory, the options can be limiting. That is unless you're a card-carrying member of the Everlane fan club. Allow me to continue.

For those already familiar with Everlane, I'm confident you already love it. Given that the brand doesn't have any UK stores, it's not often mentioned in conversation when discussing the best affordable minimalist brands, but boy does it deliver on anti-trend, all-year round staples. Often the pieces we need the most help with are the most simple—think the perfect white tee, the perfect pair of jeans, the perfect pair of comfy flats, and this is where Everlane (thankfully) excels.

Take one part COS, add a dash of American Vintage, a sprinkle of GAP and a heavy pour of Filippa K or By Malene Birger and you have a better idea of the Everlane aesthetic. Equal parts comfy-casual, laidback luxe and high/low styling, all in one fuss-free package. Did I mention its even garnered celeb fans? In fact, I've lost count how many times Katie Holmes has been papped in the brand's chic separates.

Effusiveness aside, for those looking for reliable pieces that can act as wardrobe foundations, there are a few pieces I'd recommend to just about anyone. And, if like me, you're keen to scale back on shopping willy nilly and focus on the kind of investment buys you can keep wearing for years to come, you've come to the right place. Ever since I cottoned on to the idea that simple, stripped back outfits dressed up with designer accessories made for a winning combination, I've stopped blowing money on statement dresses and logomania and now you'll find me in an Everlane tee and jeans with a chic handbag.

So for a quick intro to the brand, or a new-in refresh for those who are already loyal fans, keep scrolling to see and shop my top picks from Everlane this summer. With regular and tall versions, and sizes 4 to 20, there's something in the mix for everyone.

Shop Our Favourite Everlane Pieces:

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Call off the search, you won't find a white tee with a better fit.

The Double Strap Sandal
Everlane
The Double Strap Sandal

An everyday sandal for summer.

The Supima® Cotton Boyfriend Shirt
Everlane
The Supima® Cotton Boyfriend Shirt

I collect stripe shirts like a hobby.

The Supima® Form One-Shoulder Tank
Everlane
The Supima® Form One-Shoulder Tank

Heatwave resistant.

The Carpenter Jean
Everlane
The Carpenter Jean

White jeans look so good on a hot day.

The Off-Duty Short
Everlane
The Off-Duty Short

I'd copy this entire outfit for warm weekends.

The Gardener Skirt
Everlane
The Gardener Skirt

Such a elegant skirt length.

The Cropped Mariner Jean
Everlane
The Cropped Mariner Jean

I love a cropped jean to show off my shoes.

The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt

A masterclass in how to wear black in summer.

The New Day Market Tote
Everlane
The New Day Market Tote

Big enough for all of your essentials.

The Gauze Tiered Dress
Everlane
The Gauze Tiered Dress

We stan an easy throw-on-and-go dress.

The Gauze Oversized Shirt
Everlane
The Gauze Oversized Shirt

Wear open over bikinis on the beach or under a crew neck in autumn.

The Linen Pull-On Barrel Pant
Everlane
The Linen Pull-On Barrel Pant

Linen trousers are always a good idea.

The Day Fisherman Sandal
Everlane
The Day Fisherman Sandal

Fisherman sandals are a fashion insider staple.

The Linen Boyfriend Shirt
Everlane
The Linen Boyfriend Shirt

I love this camel colour with dark blue denim and gold jewellery.

The Muscle Tee Midi Dress
Everlane
The Muscle Tee Midi Dress

Just add flat sandals and a basket bag.

The Dream Everywhere Dress
Everlane
The Dream Everywhere Dress

Such a cute shade of sage green.

The Dream Mini Skirt
Everlane
The Dream Mini Skirt

Make the most of bare-legged season with this cute mini.

The Organic Cotton Open-Stitch Crew
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Open-Stitch Crew

It's far too warm for cosy knitwear, so here is the alternative.

The A-Line Denim Short
The A-Line Denim Short

Sorry hotpants, we're all about longline shorts now.

Up Next, 6 Simple Outfits the Coolest Minimalists Will be Wearing on Repeat This Summer

