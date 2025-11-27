To Me, Love Me–54 Editor-Approved Gift Ideas for the Gen Z in Your Life

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 27-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.
The Mood: Giving!!
From using TikTok as their personal travel agent to planning an entire week’s worth of outfits on a pinterest board, Gen Z are the masters of using the internet to work smarter, not harder. And, this is especially true when it comes to gifting. While festive madness descends on the streets of London, you can bet that most savvy and stylish internet natives are scrolling their feeds to find the perfect gift this season, not scrambling through the crowds. And the good news is, they’re not keeping their shopping finds to themselves either, I’ve lost count of the amount of cute gift guides I’ve saved, liked and sent to friends over the last few weeks, no vibe or aesthetic left untouched.
Which means this gifting season I've made my souring screen time my super power, curating six gift guides for every Gen Z aesthetic I’ve scrolled past (and, if there's one thing Gen Z are masters at, it’s owning an aesthetic). Just look at Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘short ’n’ sweet’ tour or Kylie Jenner’s ‘King Kylie era’ for proof that us Gen Zs were raised on committing to the bit. From the cool girl brands to know, to affordable trinkets and chic homeware bits this bumper wish list is a re-gifting no-go zone, a fussy-friend fan affair, your how-to for how to appease your nearest and dearest zellenial.
So, whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own wish list (in case Santa is reading this, consider this my letter in advance!) or there’s a travel-obsessed, interior-loving, gallerina Gen Z on your nice list this year, keep scrolling for editor-approved gift ideas for the Gen Z in your life.
Gift Ideas for the Gen Z in Your Life
For the host
It’s giving… could be a food-fluencer, loves to host, has a subscription to MOB kitchen, and The Nudge. The dinner party debutante who's fridge is always fully stocked.
Damson Madder
Scallop Apron, Dark Leopard
8 HOMEWARE
Agata Bogacka Swan Vase
Gohar World
Lemon Squeezer, Bird
Papier
Pink Prawn
Gohar World
Oven Gloves, Metallic
Harrods
Our Place Large Always Pan
Rose England London
There's No One Else
Anthropologie
Nata Concept Olive Candle
Olive Oil Guy
Olive Oil Guy Extra Virgin
For the traveller
It’s giving… pays rent in London but is always on holiday. She spends more time in the Amex lounge than in her own and will always have a full-proof city-escape itinerary to hand.
NORTH FACE
North Face Corduroy Mules
GANNI
Washed Canvas Cap
BABOON TO THE MOON
Cross-Body Bag
Aspinal of London
Zipped Travel Wallet
OAKLEY
Radar® Plate Nylon
Chilly's
Chilly's Chopova Bottle
ANTLER
Discovery Woven Backpack
AESOP
Aesop Rejuvenate Body Balm
Ateljé
Ivory Polkadot Iphone Case
For the chic friend
It’s giving… gatekeeps where she buys her clothes, always has a restaurant recc, and is rarely seen without a kitten heel or pair of designer sunglasses.
TOAST
Recycled Wine Glasses Set
Wondering People
Perséphone Ashtray
HKLIVING
Pink Retro Ceramic Clock
Rise & Fall
Wool Ribbed Knit Bucket Hat
Meg Henry
Pink+olive Pillow Pair
Amazon
Bread of Angels: Patti Smith
Swedish Stockings
Argyle Cotton Tights Grey
Lajambu
Hand Embroidered Martini
Wondering People
Spiral Coasters
For the cosy friend
It’s giving…your most active friend on letterboxed, randomly attends movie premieres, hates the cold and always have the chicest knitwear.