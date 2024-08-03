The Sophisticated High-Street Top I'd Wear With Jeans and Skirts Is Now on Sale
As an editor, I’m often asked about building a capsule wardrobe. Those key pieces that can be mixed and matched for endless outfits, and relied upon for mornings when it feels like you have nothing to wear. Truthfully, my answer hasn’t changed much in the many years I’ve worked in fashion, plugging the classics like a great white T-shirt, the perfect jeans, and sleek tailored trousers. More recently though, a new style has joined this hero capsule, as aesthetics have become increasingly more sophisticated and put-together: I now consider a waistcoat to be an important piece.
Polish has become an ever-important feel when getting dressed, which we've seen grow over the past few years with smart tailoring reclaimed into the everyday. Clean-cut, tailored trousers were the first noticeable piece to bridge the gap between put-together and everyday ease, closely followed by the now beloved waistcoat. Worn with jeans, floaty skirts, micro-minis or simple trousers, the waistcoat has become a modern-day staple for stylish people. But like every addition to our forever wardrobes, finding the right one is important if it’s going to go the distance, and Aligne’s Leo waistcoat is destined to do that.
You don’t just have my word to take, as the Leo waistcoat has consistently appeared on some of the chicest fashion people around since it first released. True to the brand, the Leo waistcoat has set itself apart from the rest by focusing on elevated design details, undeniable wearability and a reasonable price point for a lifelong staple.
As a brand, Aligne is focused on simple lines, distinct cuts and enduring designs that are made to last. Their silhouettes are what bring classic designs with a contemporary edge into balance, made clear by Leo's longline silhouette and adjustable back strap which allows the shape to be more fitted or loose as desired. The high scoop neckline gives a modest finish, whilst the multitude of buttons finish just at waist height to create an elevated silhouette. And with a range of colourways and fabric choices to choose from, Aligne has ensured that there's a style to suit all. Plus, the linen styles are currently on sale and in stock in all sizes.
Keep scrolling to shop the Aligne Leo waistcoat, and explore more Aligne pieces.
SHOP THE ALIGNE LEO WAISTCOAT:
This would also look great with a white midi skirt, black mini or the matching red trousers.
I haven't stopped thinking about the denim striped style since I first saw it.
SHOP MORE ALIGNE:
A new addition to the Aligne roster that I'm sure will soon be a best seller.
We're on the cusp of autumn days and I'll be relying on this cardigan for the rest of the year.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
