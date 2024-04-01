I Just Got Back From the Desert Getaway Celebs Love—4 Must-Have Essentials For Thriving In Joshua Tree
If you've spent any time in southern California, I'm sure you've heard of the celeb-favorite getaway to Joshua Tree National Park. The otherworldly high desert travel destination has built up an impressive reputation for beautiful views including stunning Mars-like rock formations and unique vegetation. As a California newbie, I've been dying to see the iconic destination for myself, and recently I did just that.
Eyebuydirect, a popular online destination for affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, recently launched its RFLKT Desert Dreaming collection, and I attended a quick desert getaway in celebration of the new launch on behalf of WWW. I fell in love with the range of stunning frames from the collection, so I decided to share some personal favorites and other must-have essentials for a luxe desert getaway ahead. Shop everything from buildable, chic layers to desert-friendly beauty recommendations ahead.
Sunglasses
Yes, sunnies get their own category—they're that important. Whether you're on a hike through the gorgeous terrain or taking a dip in a pool, your eyes need protection from the intense desert sun. As a daily eyeglass wearer, I've become a bit of an expert in the category. Whether you need a prescription pair or not, the pairs from Eyebuydirect's Desert Dreaming collection are so versatile and crafted with sustainable materials. On top of that, you can customize the frames with virtually any lens shade or color you want.
Buildable Layers
From traversing Joshua Tree's Mars-like landscape to dining at places like celeb-favorite Pappy and Harriets, you'll need a range of buildable, stylish layers to take on any activities. Mix and match pieces like a sweatshirt, leather jacket, or oversized button-down for night and day.
Versatile Accessories
You'll need the perfect pieces to not only take your outfits to the next level but also support your desert adventures. Who said hiking-friendly pieces like Saoman XT-6 or the patent black Cal-pack couldn't be chic too? Obviously, you'll also need some cool jewelry and other pieces to top off your outfits.
Desert Beauty
While Beautiful, the desert can be harsh on the body. The intensity of the sun and the dryness in the air make packing the right beauty products essential to having the best time possible. From SPF to moisturizing finds, I've got you covered with elite recs.
After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.
Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
