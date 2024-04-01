I Just Got Back From the Desert Getaway Celebs Love—4 Must-Have Essentials For Thriving In Joshua Tree

By Chichi Offor
published

Chichi wears brown skirt and tank set with leather jacket and aviator sunglasses in the desert

(Image credit: @thechichio)

If you've spent any time in southern California, I'm sure you've heard of the celeb-favorite getaway to Joshua Tree National Park. The otherworldly high desert travel destination has built up an impressive reputation for beautiful views including stunning Mars-like rock formations and unique vegetation. As a California newbie, I've been dying to see the iconic destination for myself, and recently I did just that.

Eyebuydirect, a popular online destination for affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, recently launched its RFLKT Desert Dreaming collection, and I attended a quick desert getaway in celebration of the new launch on behalf of WWW. I fell in love with the range of stunning frames from the collection, so I decided to share some personal favorites and other must-have essentials for a luxe desert getaway ahead. Shop everything from buildable, chic layers to desert-friendly beauty recommendations ahead.

chichi wears brown tank and skirt set with black leather jacket and red sneakers and aviator sunglasses in the desert

(Image credit: @thechichio)

Sunglasses

Yes, sunnies get their own category—they're that important. Whether you're on a hike through the gorgeous terrain or taking a dip in a pool, your eyes need protection from the intense desert sun. As a daily eyeglass wearer, I've become a bit of an expert in the category. Whether you need a prescription pair or not, the pairs from Eyebuydirect's Desert Dreaming collection are so versatile and crafted with sustainable materials. On top of that, you can customize the frames with virtually any lens shade or color you want.

eyebuydirect, Connor
eyebuydirect
Connor

moss tortoise
eyebuydirect
Moss

Lennox
eyebuydirect
Lennox

Dawn Sunglasses
eyebuydirect
Dawn

eyebuydirect, Riley
eyebuydirect
Riley

Buildable Layers

From traversing Joshua Tree's Mars-like landscape to dining at places like celeb-favorite Pappy and Harriets, you'll need a range of buildable, stylish layers to take on any activities. Mix and match pieces like a sweatshirt, leather jacket, or oversized button-down for night and day.

Valentina Top
GIA/irl
Valentina Top

Valentina Skirt
GIA/irl
Valentina Skirt

Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Bomber Jacket

model wears black workout jumpsuit
Vitality
Cloud Ii™ Jumpsuit - Midnight

Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

Sweatshirt
H&M
Sweatshirt

Wide-Leg Joggers
H&M
Wide-Leg Joggers

Versatile Accessories

You'll need the perfect pieces to not only take your outfits to the next level but also support your desert adventures. Who said hiking-friendly pieces like Saoman XT-6 or the patent black Cal-pack couldn't be chic too? Obviously, you'll also need some cool jewelry and other pieces to top off your outfits.

Pointed-Edge Hoop Earrings
H&M
Pointed-Edge Hoop Earrings

Xt-6 Gore–tex® Waterproof Sneaker
Salomon
Xt-6 Gore–tex® Waterproof Sneaker

Culture Statement Baseball Cap
A Life Well Dressed
Culture Statement Baseball Cap

Celeste Faux Pearl & Bead Station Necklace
Jenny Bird
Celeste Faux Pearl & Bead Station Necklace

Western Leather Belt
AllSaints
Western Leather Belt

Terra Laptop Backpack
Terra
Terra Laptop Backpack

Brocks Buckle Boot
Steve Madden
Brocks Buckle Boot

Desert Beauty

While Beautiful, the desert can be harsh on the body. The intensity of the sun and the dryness in the air make packing the right beauty products essential to having the best time possible. From SPF to moisturizing finds, I've got you covered with elite recs.

Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Pa+++
Supergoop!®
Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Pa+++

Isle Lip Balm Spf 30 With Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells
CAY SKIN
Isle Lip Balm Spf 30 With Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells

Mini Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer
Summer Fridays
Mini Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer

dieux moisturizer angel against a pink background
Dieux
Instant Angel Skin Restoring Moisturizer

Vital Hydra Solution™ Pro Glow Face Mask With Hyaluronic Acid
Dr. Jart+
Vital Hydra Solution™ Pro Glow Face Mask With Hyaluronic Acid

100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist Spf 30
Supergoop!®
100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist Spf 30

Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C

Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.

After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.

Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
