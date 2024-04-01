I Just Got Back From the Desert Getaway Celebs Love—4 Must-Have Essentials For Thriving In Joshua Tree

If you've spent any time in southern California, I'm sure you've heard of the celeb-favorite getaway to Joshua Tree National Park. The otherworldly high desert travel destination has built up an impressive reputation for beautiful views including stunning Mars-like rock formations and unique vegetation. As a California newbie, I've been dying to see the iconic destination for myself, and recently I did just that.

Eyebuydirect, a popular online destination for affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, recently launched its RFLKT Desert Dreaming collection, and I attended a quick desert getaway in celebration of the new launch on behalf of WWW. I fell in love with the range of stunning frames from the collection, so I decided to share some personal favorites and other must-have essentials for a luxe desert getaway ahead. Shop everything from buildable, chic layers to desert-friendly beauty recommendations ahead.

Sunglasses

Yes, sunnies get their own category—they're that important. Whether you're on a hike through the gorgeous terrain or taking a dip in a pool, your eyes need protection from the intense desert sun. As a daily eyeglass wearer, I've become a bit of an expert in the category. Whether you need a prescription pair or not, the pairs from Eyebuydirect's Desert Dreaming collection are so versatile and crafted with sustainable materials. On top of that, you can customize the frames with virtually any lens shade or color you want.

Buildable Layers

From traversing Joshua Tree's Mars-like landscape to dining at places like celeb-favorite Pappy and Harriets, you'll need a range of buildable, stylish layers to take on any activities. Mix and match pieces like a sweatshirt, leather jacket, or oversized button-down for night and day.

Lioness Bomber Jacket $129 SHOP NOW

Vitality Cloud Ii™ Jumpsuit - Midnight $124 SHOP NOW

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt $25 $10 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Classic Bootcut Jeans $139 SHOP NOW

Versatile Accessories

You'll need the perfect pieces to not only take your outfits to the next level but also support your desert adventures. Who said hiking-friendly pieces like Saoman XT-6 or the patent black Cal-pack couldn't be chic too? Obviously, you'll also need some cool jewelry and other pieces to top off your outfits.

Salomon Xt-6 Gore–tex® Waterproof Sneaker $220 SHOP NOW

A Life Well Dressed Culture Statement Baseball Cap $32 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Celeste Faux Pearl & Bead Station Necklace $218 SHOP NOW

AllSaints Western Leather Belt $109 SHOP NOW

Terra Terra Laptop Backpack $128 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Brocks Buckle Boot $159.95 SHOP NOW

Desert Beauty

While Beautiful, the desert can be harsh on the body. The intensity of the sun and the dryness in the air make packing the right beauty products essential to having the best time possible. From SPF to moisturizing finds, I've got you covered with elite recs.

Supergoop!® Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Pa+++ $18 SHOP NOW

CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm Spf 30 With Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells $15 SHOP NOW

Summer Fridays Mini Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer $26 SHOP NOW

Dieux Instant Angel Skin Restoring Moisturizer $45 SHOP NOW

Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution™ Pro Glow Face Mask With Hyaluronic Acid $10 SHOP NOW

Supergoop!® 100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist Spf 30 $36 SHOP NOW