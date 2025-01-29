There Are Already So Many 2025 Trends Hiding at Zara, Mango, and H&M—These 8 Stand Out
I don't know about you but by the end of January, I'm very much ready to shop for the new trends for the current year. And if I can find affordable versions of the latest trends, I'm even more inclined to hit the "place order" button. Like many among us, some of the first retailers I visit when shopping for a new season's trends are Zara, Mango, and H&M, as they have a proven track record of dreaming up their versions of the latest trends with lightning speed.
So where to begin? I have my eye on eight trends, in particular, that are great early purchases, as you can feasibly start wearing them before the weather warms up. Keep scrolling to see them IRL and shop the best versions of each trend from each of these three go-to retailers.
Ballet Pink
Soft ballet pink is quickly shaping up to be *the* It color of 2025. Order your pieces before they inevitably sell out.
Shop the Trend
Skinny Pants
Like it or not, skinny pants are back. Here are some ways we'll be wearing the trend.
Shop the Trend
Leather Bomber Jackets
The leather jacket trend of the season is undoubtedly leather bomber jackets, and these three retailers have some excellent options.
Shop the Trend
Patent-Leather Shoes
Yes, shiny patent leather shoes are set to be bigger than ever this year. They're an easy way to dress up even your simplest outfits.
Shop the Trend
Cream-Colored Jeans
It's time to swap your blue jeans with a fresh cream-colored pair. Anouk Yve's styling is spot-on.
Shop the Trend
East-West Bags
East-west bags have become mainstream after being made famous by Prada and Alaïa. Zara, Mango, and H&M's versions are far more wallet-friendly.
Shop the Trend
Studs
Studded accessories, shoes, jackets, and more aren't brand new, but they're more popular than ever.
Shop the Trend
Collarless Jackets
As we transition into spring and shed the coats, collarless jackets are going to pick up where they left off.
Shop the Trend
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
