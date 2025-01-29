There Are Already So Many 2025 Trends Hiding at Zara, Mango, and H&M—These 8 Stand Out

I don't know about you but by the end of January, I'm very much ready to shop for the new trends for the current year. And if I can find affordable versions of the latest trends, I'm even more inclined to hit the "place order" button. Like many among us, some of the first retailers I visit when shopping for a new season's trends are Zara, Mango, and H&M, as they have a proven track record of dreaming up their versions of the latest trends with lightning speed.

So where to begin? I have my eye on eight trends, in particular, that are great early purchases, as you can feasibly start wearing them before the weather warms up. Keep scrolling to see them IRL and shop the best versions of each trend from each of these three go-to retailers.

Ballet Pink

Soft ballet pink is quickly shaping up to be *the* It color of 2025. Order your pieces before they inevitably sell out.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop the Trend

High Collar Top
ZARA
High Collar Top in Dusty Pink

MANGO, Fitted Tweed Jacket in Pink
MANGO
Fitted Tweed Jacket in Pink

Knee-Length Skirt
H&M
Knee-Length Skirt

Skinny Pants

Like it or not, skinny pants are back. Here are some ways we'll be wearing the trend.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Trend

Wide Waistband Leggings
ZARA
Wide Waistband Leggings in Black

Pinstripe Suit Trousers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Pinstripe Suit Trousers in Maroon

Slacks
H&M
Slacks in Black

Leather Bomber Jackets

The leather jacket trend of the season is undoubtedly leather bomber jackets, and these three retailers have some excellent options.

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Shop the Trend

ZARA, Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Leather Bomber Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Bomber Jacket

Oversized Leather Jacket
H&M
Oversized Leather Jacket

Patent-Leather Shoes

Yes, shiny patent leather shoes are set to be bigger than ever this year. They're an easy way to dress up even your simplest outfits.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Trend

Faux Patent Leather Moccasin
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Moccasins

Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

Patent Slingbacks
H&M
Patent Slingbacks

Cream-Colored Jeans

It's time to swap your blue jeans with a fresh cream-colored pair. Anouk Yve's styling is spot-on.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Trend

Z1975 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

High-Waist Balloon Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High-Waist Balloon Jeans in Ecru

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans in White

East-West Bags

East-west bags have become mainstream after being made famous by Prada and Alaïa. Zara, Mango, and H&M's versions are far more wallet-friendly.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Trend

Textured Handbag
ZARA
Textured Handbag

Die-Cut Shoulder Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Die-Cut Shoulder Bag

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

Studs

Studded accessories, shoes, jackets, and more aren't brand new, but they're more popular than ever.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Trend

Studded Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Studded Shoulder Bag

Mini-Skirt With Studs - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Mini-Skirt With Studs

Studded Ballet Pumps
H&M
Studded Ballet Pumps

Collarless Jackets

As we transition into spring and shed the coats, collarless jackets are going to pick up where they left off.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Shop the Trend

ZARA, Faux Suede Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket

Gathered Bomber Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Gathered Bomber Jacket

Bow-Detail Jacket
H&M
Bow-Detail Jacket

