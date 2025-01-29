There Are Already So Many 2025 Trends Hiding at Zara, Mango, and H&M—These 8 Stand Out

I don't know about you but by the end of January, I'm very much ready to shop for the new trends for the current year. And if I can find affordable versions of the latest trends, I'm even more inclined to hit the "place order" button. Like many among us, some of the first retailers I visit when shopping for a new season's trends are Zara, Mango, and H&M, as they have a proven track record of dreaming up their versions of the latest trends with lightning speed.

So where to begin? I have my eye on eight trends, in particular, that are great early purchases, as you can feasibly start wearing them before the weather warms up. Keep scrolling to see them IRL and shop the best versions of each trend from each of these three go-to retailers.

Ballet Pink

Soft ballet pink is quickly shaping up to be *the* It color of 2025. Order your pieces before they inevitably sell out.

ZARA High Collar Top in Dusty Pink $26 SHOP NOW

MANGO Fitted Tweed Jacket in Pink $140 SHOP NOW

Skinny Pants

Like it or not, skinny pants are back. Here are some ways we'll be wearing the trend.

ZARA Wide Waistband Leggings in Black $36 SHOP NOW

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Trousers in Maroon $90 $50 SHOP NOW

H&M Slacks in Black $20 SHOP NOW

Leather Bomber Jackets

The leather jacket trend of the season is undoubtedly leather bomber jackets, and these three retailers have some excellent options.

ZARA Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $70 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Bomber Jacket $230 SHOP NOW

H&M Oversized Leather Jacket $349 SHOP NOW

Patent-Leather Shoes

Yes, shiny patent leather shoes are set to be bigger than ever this year. They're an easy way to dress up even your simplest outfits.

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Moccasins $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

Cream-Colored Jeans

It's time to swap your blue jeans with a fresh cream-colored pair. Anouk Yve's styling is spot-on.

ZARA Z1975 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $48 SHOP NOW

MANGO High-Waist Balloon Jeans in Ecru $90 $50 SHOP NOW

H&M Straight Regular Jeans in White $40 SHOP NOW

East-West Bags

East-west bags have become mainstream after being made famous by Prada and Alaïa. Zara, Mango, and H&M's versions are far more wallet-friendly.

ZARA Textured Handbag $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Die-Cut Shoulder Bag $60 SHOP NOW

Studs

Studded accessories, shoes, jackets, and more aren't brand new, but they're more popular than ever.

ZARA Studded Shoulder Bag $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mini-Skirt With Studs $46 $30 SHOP NOW

H&M Studded Ballet Pumps $40 SHOP NOW

Collarless Jackets

As we transition into spring and shed the coats, collarless jackets are going to pick up where they left off.

ZARA Faux Suede Jacket $60 SHOP NOW