I’m here to interrupt your scroll with an important update: there’s a new boot trend on the radar of the chicest winter dressers, and I think you ought to know about it.
Fresh on the scene for winter 2026, I keep spotting stylish dressers side-stepping simple black or brown glossy boots, in favour of the season's chicer two-tone designs.
Setting the scene for the trend, Chanel’s autumn/winter 2026 collection brought the elegant design to the fore. Defined by contrasting colours and a considered finish, two-tone boots offer an elevated alternative to the black and brown pairs that often dominate winter wardrobes, for a distinctive yet not overly statement-making design.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Where other boot trends rely on sculptural heels or thigh-grazing silhouettes to stand out, this one's appeal lies in its restraint. There's an unfussy chicness to the two-tone finish that makes me sure this design will stick around for seasons to come.
So, if you're considering investing in a new pair of boots this winter, read on to shop the pairs I've found below.
Shop Two-Tone Boots:
CHANEL
High Boots
Chanel's two-tone shoes will forever be a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Combined Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
River Island
Beige Spliced Toe Cap Heeled Boots
Wear these with jeans or style them with tailored trousers.
Next
Western Toe Cap Ankle Boots
These are such an elevated alternative to your average ankle boots.
JUDE
Edita 100 Two-Tone Leather and Suede Knee Boots
Jude's boots are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Herbert Levine
Two Faced Leather Knee-High Boots
The beige and black combination offers a sleek, timeless finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.