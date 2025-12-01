Sure, All Shoes Look Good With Black Jeans, But It's Styles in These Five Colours That Look Best

What truly sets black jeans apart, though, is how seamlessly they pair with different shoe colours. While other denim washes can feel a bit more limiting, black jeans are in a styling league of their own—they manage to make almost any palette look perfectly put-together and chic. To show just how flexible they are, I’ve rounded up the five shoe colours that, in my opinion, look best when worn with black jeans.
The 5 Best Shoe Colours to Wear With Black Jeans
1. Black
Style Notes: Perhaps the most obvious option: black. The age-old, most versatile, classic option. A black shoe is a core in any wardrobe in any form. There's nothing quite like a black slingback heel or black trainer worn with black jeans for an elegant finish to any look.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
I can't believe these boots are from the high-street.
COS
Leather Mules
These flats are so chic and can easily be worn as a backless mule, too.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots Black
A croc boot adds instant texture to your look.
Bobbies
Blake
I love a lace-up boot in winter.
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Slingback Pumps
Nothing elevates an outfit quite like a pointed slingback heel.
Dune London
Giya Almond Toe Leather Penny Loafers
A loafer is such a timeless, classic style.
TORY BURCH
Neoprene-Trimmed Patent-Leather Chelsea Boots
A patent boot is so chic.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Low-Top Trainers
I own these and get so much wear out of them.
2. Burgundy
Style Notes: Burgundy has been one of the biggest colour trends this year so far. I'm taking inspo from Felicity and introducing burgundy shoes into my wardrobe, and styling them with black jeans will be the first look I make from them.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
So sleek.
Dear Frances
Topo Bootie
I wear a sock boot with straight or slim-leg jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Crackled Leather Ballet Flats
I love a ballet flat that has a strap.
Selfridges
Trying to convince myself that I don't need any more trainers after seeing this pair.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
Wear with a slim or skinny black jean tucked in to show them off.
LE MONDE BERYL
Claudia Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
I'd finish my look off with silver jewellery to match the buckles.
Charles & Keith
Dorian Patent Bow Pointed-Toe Stiletto-Heel Pumps
Perfect for a night out.
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
I now need a burgundy loafer for my collection.
3. Yellow
Style Notes: Perhaps the more unpopular opinion, but don't write yellow off. While it can be quite a tricky colour to style, pairing it with black jeans makes it feel less intimidating and brings a dopamine injection to any outfit. Lucy makes her yellow Adidastrainers look effortlessly cool paired with a pale blue knit and black jeans.
Adidas
Japan Leather Low-Top Trainers
These are Lucy's pair.
Miu Miu
Élan Nappa Leather Ballerinas
The bow front is such a cute finish.
DÔEN
Odette Ballet Flat
Velvet doesn't have to be reserved for the festive season, these can easily be worn throughout the seasons.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
One of Manolo Blahnik's most iconic styles.
Whistles
Yellow Hai Honoree Shoe
Part of the Hai x Whistles collaboration.
ZARA
Metallic Feather High-Heel Sandals
Irresistible for party season.
Gucci
Ballet Flat With Half Horsebit
An investment style that will last you years.
NEW BALANCE
997 Mesh and Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
For those that prefer a chunkier trainer.
4. Silver
Style Notes: Silver shoes don't have to be reserved for the festive season. I love how Caitlin has styled a simple silver ballet flat with a bright knit and black jeans, it's a colour that gives a softer finish to a look, and can easily be worn year round. Although, there's nothing quite like a silver barely there sandal and black jeans for a Christmas party.
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
I'll be getting these to recreate Caitlin's look.
Mint Velvet
Gigi Silver Leather Loafers
Silver doesn't have to just be for party shoes.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Ascent 55 Mirrored Leather Slingback Pumps
A slingback heel is a favourite of mine, no matter the colour.
ZARA
Metallic High-Heel Sandals
I can't believe the affordability of this pair.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Stan Smith Lo Pro Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers