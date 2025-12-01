Sure, All Shoes Look Good With Black Jeans, But It's Styles in These Five Colours That Look Best

Black jeans are so versatile and a key staple in any wardrobe, so they go with basically every shoe colour. However, these are the five shoe colours that I think look best with black jeans.

Shoe colours with black jeans
(Image credit: @taffymsipa, @caitlinmiyako, @felicitymbird)
If there’s one thing in my wardrobe I can’t be without, it's black jeans. No matter the season, they are an item I reach for over and over again and that are the base of so many of my go-to outfits. Whether it’s a straight-leg, barrel-leg or wide-leg, their versatility is unmatched. For a night out, I’ll style them with a pointed boot or slingback heel, whereas for a more casual day look, I’d opt for a trainer or simple ballet flat.

What truly sets black jeans apart, though, is how seamlessly they pair with different shoe colours. While other denim washes can feel a bit more limiting, black jeans are in a styling league of their own—they manage to make almost any palette look perfectly put-together and chic. To show just how flexible they are, I’ve rounded up the five shoe colours that, in my opinion, look best when worn with black jeans.

The 5 Best Shoe Colours to Wear With Black Jeans

1. Black

Shoe colours with black jeans

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Perhaps the most obvious option: black. The age-old, most versatile, classic option. A black shoe is a core in any wardrobe in any form. There's nothing quite like a black slingback heel or black trainer worn with black jeans for an elegant finish to any look.

2. Burgundy

Shoe colours with black jeans

(Image credit: @felicitymbird)

Style Notes: Burgundy has been one of the biggest colour trends this year so far. I'm taking inspo from Felicity and introducing burgundy shoes into my wardrobe, and styling them with black jeans will be the first look I make from them.

3. Yellow

Shoe colours with black jeans

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Perhaps the more unpopular opinion, but don't write yellow off. While it can be quite a tricky colour to style, pairing it with black jeans makes it feel less intimidating and brings a dopamine injection to any outfit. Lucy makes her yellow Adidas trainers look effortlessly cool paired with a pale blue knit and black jeans.

4. Silver

Shoe colours with black jeans

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

Style Notes: Silver shoes don't have to be reserved for the festive season. I love how Caitlin has styled a simple silver ballet flat with a bright knit and black jeans, it's a colour that gives a softer finish to a look, and can easily be worn year round. Although, there's nothing quite like a silver barely there sandal and black jeans for a Christmas party.

