New Yorkers Know Their Sneakers, 7 Styles They're Coveting for Summer 2024

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew, @devapollon, @izzipoopi, @anaasaber)
By
published

If you’re looking to discover the next pair of sneakers that you’re going to drool over, there’s no better place to start searching than the streets of New York. Every corner I turn, I feel like I’m influenced to purchase a different style. It’s also fun to watch how quickly a pair of shoes will go from the purchase of one or two it-girls until suddenly on every block you see them.

I wanted to get ahead on what’s next so I decided to ask some of my favorite style muses what sneakers they’re coveting and wearing for the rest of 2024. The results certainly came as a surprise for me. I’ve chosen fashionable people who are the first to step into a new trend, so I trust the sneakers they’ve stepped into for the first half of the summer are worth noting. Below, find 7 sneakers I’m suddenly convinced that I need to buy.

@izzipoopi

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @izzipoopi)

"I think the reason why I like these so much is because they are colourful and colour looks perfect with a tan! But also, they come with different laces and you can add charms so they are very customizable. For me the perfect sneaker is a bit chunky but not too much and mostly they need to be comfortable so these check all the boxes!"

Adidas Sl 72 Rs
Adidas SL 72 RS
Adidas Sl 72 Rs

@_sierramayhew

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

"I recently packed these sneakers for my first vacation of the summer and I can’t imagine a better shoe for navigating cobblestone streets in. They’re very functional and comfortable, they almost feel like you’re wearing a training shoe but at the same time they’re extremely feminine and flattering. Copy me and style yours with a pearl anklet, you won’t regret it."

cool sneakers
Maje
Funga Lace Up Sneakers

@himichelleli

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

"My favorite sneakers are these Nike x Supreme Courtposites. But the Courtposite has slowly become my go-to sneaker—it's not too chunky but provides a lot of support and is sleek and easy to style with everything."

X Supreme Air Zoom Courtposite

Nike
X Supreme Air Zoom Courtposite Sneakers

@acquired.style

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @acquired.style)

“I’ve been obsessed with the Notice Sneakers from Dolce Vita, specifically the Silver Distressed Leather style for summer in the city. They’re so fun and the pop of metallic pairs perfectly with everything. I also love styling them when I want to dress up a more casual look to run around the city. Silver goes with everything!”

Notice Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneaker

@anaasaber

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

“My sneaker for the summer is the Isabel Marant sneaker wedge. First of all it is such an iconic and nostalgic shoe, and secondly wedges are meant to be worn in the summer. Iconic all and all.”

Balskee Hidden Wedge High Top Sneaker
Isabel Marant
Balskee Hidden Wedge High Top Sneaker

@deevapollon

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @devapollon)

"There is nothing like a crisp white sneaker in the summer. I love sneaks during this time of year because you can really have fun with the color and shapes. I love these because they are unique and add an edgy unique flare to any look. If it is a cute little mini dress or baggy shorts—the Nike Shox has you covered in either direction. There is something fresh about these for the summer."

Shox R4 Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers
Nike
Shox R4 Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers

@cocobassey

best summer sneakers

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

"These sneakers are so comfortable! They're super lightweight, and I love the pop of color that bring some visual interest to my more neutral wardrobe. I find myself throwing these on for errand runs around the neighborhood, and I'm bringing them with me on my summer vacation travels for airport wear and sightseeing tours."

+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
Loewe
+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

Shop more sneakers it-girls love:

Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

These are already some of my most worn sneakers this summer.

Club C Grounds Sneakers
Reebok
Club C Grounds Sneakers

Green is the perfect colorway for a pair of sneakers.

Harper Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Harper Sneaker

When denim meets sneakers, I’m sold.

Air Max 270 Sneaker
Nike
Air Max 270 Sneaker

I’ve worn these to the gym for years and love everything about them.

Double T Howell Court Sneakers
Tory Burch
Double T Howell Court Sneakers

Blue jean lady.

Gazelle Sneaker
Adidas
Gazelle Sneaker

I feel like every it-girl owns these.

Notice Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneaker

A moment for the color red.

9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Unisex Sneakers

Take my breath away.

Gel-1130™ Running Shoe
Asics
Gel-1130™ Running Shoe

Asics are really having a comeback.

Badminton Sneaker
Gola
Badminton Sneaker

My friend chased someone down to find out where these sneakers were from and we still talk about that moment.

Rbk Premier Trinity Kfs Marathon Sneakers
Reebok
Premier Trinity Kfs Marathon Sneakers

I immediately stopped scrolling when I discovered these.

Medalist Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Sneakers

Metallic everything.

Samba Og Sneaker
adidas Originals
Samba Og Sneaker

Sambas for days.

Dunk Low Prm Sneaker
Nike
Dunk Low Prm Sneaker

It’s the flowers for me.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

