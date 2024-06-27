New Yorkers Know Their Sneakers, 7 Styles They're Coveting for Summer 2024

If you’re looking to discover the next pair of sneakers that you’re going to drool over, there’s no better place to start searching than the streets of New York. Every corner I turn, I feel like I’m influenced to purchase a different style. It’s also fun to watch how quickly a pair of shoes will go from the purchase of one or two it-girls until suddenly on every block you see them.

I wanted to get ahead on what’s next so I decided to ask some of my favorite style muses what sneakers they’re coveting and wearing for the rest of 2024. The results certainly came as a surprise for me. I’ve chosen fashionable people who are the first to step into a new trend, so I trust the sneakers they’ve stepped into for the first half of the summer are worth noting. Below, find 7 sneakers I’m suddenly convinced that I need to buy.

@izzipoopi

"I think the reason why I like these so much is because they are colourful and colour looks perfect with a tan! But also, they come with different laces and you can add charms so they are very customizable. For me the perfect sneaker is a bit chunky but not too much and mostly they need to be comfortable so these check all the boxes!"

Adidas SL 72 RS Adidas Sl 72 Rs $120 SHOP NOW

@_sierramayhew

"I recently packed these sneakers for my first vacation of the summer and I can’t imagine a better shoe for navigating cobblestone streets in. They’re very functional and comfortable, they almost feel like you’re wearing a training shoe but at the same time they’re extremely feminine and flattering. Copy me and style yours with a pearl anklet, you won’t regret it."

Maje Funga Lace Up Sneakers $295 SHOP NOW

@himichelleli

"My favorite sneakers are these Nike x Supreme Courtposites. But the Courtposite has slowly become my go-to sneaker—it's not too chunky but provides a lot of support and is sleek and easy to style with everything."

Nike X Supreme Air Zoom Courtposite Sneakers $958 SHOP NOW

@acquired.style

“I’ve been obsessed with the Notice Sneakers from Dolce Vita, specifically the Silver Distressed Leather style for summer in the city. They’re so fun and the pop of metallic pairs perfectly with everything. I also love styling them when I want to dress up a more casual look to run around the city. Silver goes with everything!”

Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker $139 SHOP NOW

@anaasaber

“My sneaker for the summer is the Isabel Marant sneaker wedge. First of all it is such an iconic and nostalgic shoe, and secondly wedges are meant to be worn in the summer. Iconic all and all.”

Isabel Marant Balskee Hidden Wedge High Top Sneaker $770 SHOP NOW

@deevapollon

"There is nothing like a crisp white sneaker in the summer. I love sneaks during this time of year because you can really have fun with the color and shapes. I love these because they are unique and add an edgy unique flare to any look. If it is a cute little mini dress or baggy shorts—the Nike Shox has you covered in either direction. There is something fresh about these for the summer."

Nike Shox R4 Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

@cocobassey

"These sneakers are so comfortable! They're super lightweight, and I love the pop of color that bring some visual interest to my more neutral wardrobe. I find myself throwing these on for errand runs around the neighborhood, and I'm bringing them with me on my summer vacation travels for airport wear and sightseeing tours."

Loewe + on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers $490 SHOP NOW

Shop more sneakers it-girls love:

Converse Run Star Trainer $90 SHOP NOW These are already some of my most worn sneakers this summer.

Reebok Club C Grounds Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Green is the perfect colorway for a pair of sneakers.

Sam Edelman Harper Sneaker $83 SHOP NOW When denim meets sneakers, I’m sold.

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker $160 SHOP NOW I’ve worn these to the gym for years and love everything about them.

Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneakers $198 SHOP NOW Blue jean lady.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker $120 SHOP NOW I feel like every it-girl owns these.

Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker $139 SHOP NOW A moment for the color red.

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers $149 SHOP NOW Take my breath away.

Asics Gel-1130™ Running Shoe $95 SHOP NOW Asics are really having a comeback.

Gola Badminton Sneaker $80 SHOP NOW My friend chased someone down to find out where these sneakers were from and we still talk about that moment.

Reebok Premier Trinity Kfs Marathon Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW I immediately stopped scrolling when I discovered these.

Autry Medalist Sneakers $225 SHOP NOW Metallic everything.

adidas Originals Samba Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW Sambas for days.