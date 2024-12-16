My Friend Asked Me What Flat Shoe Trends Will Be Big in 2025 —I Sent Her These 5 Key Styles

With the start of a new year on the horizon, all of us at Who What Wear are eagerly looking to figure out which trends will be on everyone's wish lists. Personally, my eyes are fixed on footwear, in particular flat shoes. I — and my feet — are eternally grateful for the popularity of heel-less footwear, which has only grown in sartorial sophistication over the past decade. Classic styles like loafers and ballet flats have had something of a modern renaissance, reclaimed from preppy symbol to bonafide fashion essential, with fresh iterations from designers and high street favourites alike. Then there are trainers, which now come in so many silhouettes and colours that it's almost impossible to know which to choose.

@juliesfi wearing leopard print flats with a grey suit

(Image credit: @juliesfi )

So what will 2025 have in store? My investigations have yielded a number of predictions. I'm calling it that the focus for the year ahead will mainly be around colour and texture. Flat in silhouette but certainly not in character, the 2025 top shoes will be the kind of bold pieces that can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit, with animal print, metallics and pop of green at the top of the trending charts. For the modern minimalist, there are sleek takes on the classics, such as suede loafers—the perfect addition to a jeans and jumper January outfit. Whatever your personal style, these flat shoes are guaranteed to score you sartorial points in 2025—and come in handy for years to come.

1. Silver

@camillecharriere wearing silver flats with jeans and a jumper

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Metallics may be associated with the festive party scene, but I predict that silver will continue to pop up in 2025, too. Follow Camille's example and use silver flats to add a fun twist to casual ensembles, whether you opt for the Scandi-inspired look of Mary Janes with jeans or the Noughties nostalgic look of ballet flats.

SHOP THE TREND:

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Silver
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina Silver

These would look beautiful day or night.

Silver Metallic Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Silver Metallic Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

These sharp Ganni flats continue to be a top fashion pick.

Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats

These would look equally good with jeans and dresses.

Carolyn Flat
Jimmy Choo
Carolyn Flat

For those who want just a hint of a heel.

+ Wales Bonner Samba Millennium Paneled Croc-Effect and Metallic Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Samba Millennium Paneled Croc-Effect and Metallic Leather Sneakers

I'm obsessed with these textured trainers from Adidas' collaboration with Wales Bonner.

2. Animal Print

@nnennaechem wearing leopard print flats with matching bag and long faux fur coat

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If you loved the resurgence of the leopard print trend over the past few months, good news—it's going nowhere in 2025. In fact, the options are expanding to cover all animal print, with the classics like snakeskin joining leopard as a top choice.

SHOP THE TREND:

Animal Print Double Strap Ballerinas
ZARA
Animal Print Double Strap Ballerinas

I love the double strap detail.

Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats
COS
Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats

Animal print shoes get bonus points if they're textured.

Bb 10 Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Bb 10 Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Flats

Supremely elegant.

Everyday Pony Hair Flats Leopard
Toteme
Everyday Pony Hair Flats Leopard

So many minimalists are lusting after these sleek Toteme flats.

Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats

The perfect match for black trousers or jeans.

3. Suede Loafers

@oliviamarcus wearing brown suede loafers with cream trousers and a black knit

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Loafers are the classic flat shoe that everyone needs to own, and so it's no surprise that they'll be a fixture in the new year. They may not be the most practical for rainy British winter, but suede loafers are undeniably chic, and are a great option to pull out on those dry days and provide an elegant touch to any outfit.

SHOP THE TREND:

Saturn
Russell & Bromley
Saturn Classic Loafer

Top of my wish list.

Gommino Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Gommino Suede Loafers

These classic slip-on driving loafers are a timeless style—and they're available in so many different colours.

Split Leather Penny Loafers
ZARA
Split Leather Penny Loafers

Proof that suede loafers don't have to break the bank.

Harris 20 Suede Loafers
GIANVITO ROSSI
Harris 20 Suede Loafers

I love the chunky sole.

Suede Loafers
Prada
Suede Loafers

Gucci may be the go-to for designer loafers, but I'm personally eyeing up this suede Prada pair.

4. Green Trainers

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing green trainers with jeans and jumper

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a flat shoe trend round up without a trainer. While red was the top trainer colour this past year, I'm predicting that green will knock it off the top spot in the year ahead. Whether you opt for an olive tone or a brighter hue, you'll find a green trainer will always brighten up your look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

I love the mixture of tones and textures.

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These would look so cool with cream jeans.

New Balance 327 Trainers in Dark Green
New Balance
New Balance 327 Trainers in Dark Green

Ideal for those who like their trainers with a little lift.

Handball Spezial Suede and Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Handball Spezial Suede and Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers

The go-with-everything trainers I'm planning on investing in next year.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Green
New Balance
New Balance 2002r Trainers in Green

I'm such a fan of this retro aesthetic.

5. Pointed Toe

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing patent pointed toe flats with jeans

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: The ideal flat shoe trend for self-described minimalists, pointed toe flats are the elevated option that work for so many scenarios. Imbued with an effortless sophistication, this season there are plenty of iterations to choose from.

SHOP THE TREND:

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

For those who don't want a super sharp point.

Spinning Around Ballet Flats
Free People
Spinning Around Ballet Flats

Ticking off the silver trend and pointed-toe trend, all in one.

Leather-Trimmed Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Leather-Trimmed Suede Point-Toe Flats

I'm obsessed with how elegant these flats are.

Robbie Leopard-Print Suede Slingback Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Robbie Leopard-Print Suede Slingback Flats

Another double trend winner.

The Asymmetric Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
TOTEME
The Asymmetric Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

The exact pair Jeanette is wearing.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

