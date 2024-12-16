My Friend Asked Me What Flat Shoe Trends Will Be Big in 2025 —I Sent Her These 5 Key Styles
With the start of a new year on the horizon, all of us at Who What Wear are eagerly looking to figure out which trends will be on everyone's wish lists. Personally, my eyes are fixed on footwear, in particular flat shoes. I — and my feet — are eternally grateful for the popularity of heel-less footwear, which has only grown in sartorial sophistication over the past decade. Classic styles like loafers and ballet flats have had something of a modern renaissance, reclaimed from preppy symbol to bonafide fashion essential, with fresh iterations from designers and high street favourites alike. Then there are trainers, which now come in so many silhouettes and colours that it's almost impossible to know which to choose.
So what will 2025 have in store? My investigations have yielded a number of predictions. I'm calling it that the focus for the year ahead will mainly be around colour and texture. Flat in silhouette but certainly not in character, the 2025 top shoes will be the kind of bold pieces that can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit, with animal print, metallics and pop of green at the top of the trending charts. For the modern minimalist, there are sleek takes on the classics, such as suede loafers—the perfect addition to a jeans and jumper January outfit. Whatever your personal style, these flat shoes are guaranteed to score you sartorial points in 2025—and come in handy for years to come.
FLAT SHOE TRENDS 2025:
1. Silver
Style Notes: Metallics may be associated with the festive party scene, but I predict that silver will continue to pop up in 2025, too. Follow Camille's example and use silver flats to add a fun twist to casual ensembles, whether you opt for the Scandi-inspired look of Mary Janes with jeans or the Noughties nostalgic look of ballet flats.
SHOP THE TREND:
These sharp Ganni flats continue to be a top fashion pick.
I'm obsessed with these textured trainers from Adidas' collaboration with Wales Bonner.
2. Animal Print
Style Notes: If you loved the resurgence of the leopard print trend over the past few months, good news—it's going nowhere in 2025. In fact, the options are expanding to cover all animal print, with the classics like snakeskin joining leopard as a top choice.
SHOP THE TREND:
So many minimalists are lusting after these sleek Toteme flats.
3. Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are the classic flat shoe that everyone needs to own, and so it's no surprise that they'll be a fixture in the new year. They may not be the most practical for rainy British winter, but suede loafers are undeniably chic, and are a great option to pull out on those dry days and provide an elegant touch to any outfit.
SHOP THE TREND:
These classic slip-on driving loafers are a timeless style—and they're available in so many different colours.
Gucci may be the go-to for designer loafers, but I'm personally eyeing up this suede Prada pair.
4. Green Trainers
Style Notes: It wouldn't be a flat shoe trend round up without a trainer. While red was the top trainer colour this past year, I'm predicting that green will knock it off the top spot in the year ahead. Whether you opt for an olive tone or a brighter hue, you'll find a green trainer will always brighten up your look.
SHOP THE TREND:
I love the mixture of tones and textures.
Ideal for those who like their trainers with a little lift.
The go-with-everything trainers I'm planning on investing in next year.
5. Pointed Toe
Style Notes: The ideal flat shoe trend for self-described minimalists, pointed toe flats are the elevated option that work for so many scenarios. Imbued with an effortless sophistication, this season there are plenty of iterations to choose from.
SHOP THE TREND:
Ticking off the silver trend and pointed-toe trend, all in one.
