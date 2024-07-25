Sandals Just Aren't Working For Me This Summer—These Are the Reliable Shoes You Can Wear in Any Weather

As much as it pains me to say it, this summer has been a little bit of a let down so far. Granted, there has been moments of sun and a few muggy days that required a fan, but the bright, sunny, sundress weather that I've been waiting for since last autumn hasn't consistently delivered, and it's making getting ready in the morning incredibly difficult.



How many times in the last few months have you left the house in a summer dress only to be met with cold winds and even showers? Equally, how many times have you seen the grey skies and worn a sensible jacket only for the sun to make a blistering appearance towards the end of the day? Stuck between sweating and dodging puddles, I realised that the most difficult thing to plan was what to wear on my feet and I'm convinced that the only solution is to resign ourselves to the idea of a "closed-toe summer". Allow to me to expand.

There are certain types of shoe that we know we can wear comfortably all year round, for example, trainers, but should a heatwave occur, chunky trainers just aren't cutting it. So, if we're looking for a shoe with enough coverage for rain, but light enough for sunny days too, what can we turn to? I've managed to narrow down the list. Ballet flats, Mary Janes, cage sandals (you can wear with socks), the return of the jelly—the options were always there, but we were so focused on getting back into strappy sandals and flip flops that we neglected the obvious.

"But where can I find the perfect closed-toe summer shoe that looks just as good with dresses and shorts as it does with jeans and a jumper?" I hear you ask. Well, I've trawled the market to pull together an edit of the perfect shoes that I think you're going to be really impressed by. Forget your winter boots, we've still got a few weeks of summer left! So keep scrolling for the very best closed-toe summer shoes you can wear and enjoy now. You're welcome.

Shop Closed-Toe Summer Shoes:

ALOHAS Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats £140 SHOP NOW These come in several different colours, but the cherry red are a standout.

GANNI Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £325 SHOP NOW These Insta-famous shoes are a cult classic.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW So pretty with dresses and skirts.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW You'll wear these well into autumn too.

Flabelus O'brien £98 SHOP NOW Flabelus shoes make me feel happier just by looking at them.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW A smart, sleek, pointed shoe that comes as a flat? Sign me up.

Charles & Keith Mesh Crystal-Embellished Mary Janes £69 SHOP NOW These come to life in the sun.

H&M Mesh Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW So easy to mistake for designer.

& Other Stories Soft Block-Heel Pumps £120 SHOP NOW A small block heel for easy wear.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules £120 SHOP NOW Animal prints are coming back just in time for autumn—you heard it here first.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Aerati Leather and Raffia Ballet Flats £240 SHOP NOW Just add a white tee and jeans.

Charles & Keith Lace-Up Tie-Around Dorsay Pumps £65 SHOP NOW The laces! The ankle tie! The pointed toe! There's a lot to love about this shoe.

Dear Frances Mary Jane, Silver £450 SHOP NOW Wear now with white dresses or capri trousers, and through winter party season with just about anything.

Juju Reilly Dark Red Fisherman Jelly Sandals £26 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a comfortable shoe pairing, you can't beat jellies and socks. Trust me.

Seychelles Jasmine Fisherman Sandals £74 SHOP NOW Don't pack your suitcase without including these for the beach.

Russell and Bromley SeÑorita Espadrille Wedge £195 SHOP NOW The perfect shoe for summer evenings.

Kurt Geiger Amy Heel £119 SHOP NOW Wear to the office (and for dinner afterwards).

MIISTA Bibi Patent Khaki Courts £210 SHOP NOW Such an elegant shade of khaki green.

