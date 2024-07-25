Sandals Just Aren't Working For Me This Summer—These Are the Reliable Shoes You Can Wear in Any Weather
As much as it pains me to say it, this summer has been a little bit of a let down so far. Granted, there has been moments of sun and a few muggy days that required a fan, but the bright, sunny, sundress weather that I've been waiting for since last autumn hasn't consistently delivered, and it's making getting ready in the morning incredibly difficult.
How many times in the last few months have you left the house in a summer dress only to be met with cold winds and even showers? Equally, how many times have you seen the grey skies and worn a sensible jacket only for the sun to make a blistering appearance towards the end of the day? Stuck between sweating and dodging puddles, I realised that the most difficult thing to plan was what to wear on my feet and I'm convinced that the only solution is to resign ourselves to the idea of a "closed-toe summer". Allow to me to expand.
There are certain types of shoe that we know we can wear comfortably all year round, for example, trainers, but should a heatwave occur, chunky trainers just aren't cutting it. So, if we're looking for a shoe with enough coverage for rain, but light enough for sunny days too, what can we turn to? I've managed to narrow down the list. Ballet flats, Mary Janes, cage sandals (you can wear with socks), the return of the jelly—the options were always there, but we were so focused on getting back into strappy sandals and flip flops that we neglected the obvious.
"But where can I find the perfect closed-toe summer shoe that looks just as good with dresses and shorts as it does with jeans and a jumper?" I hear you ask. Well, I've trawled the market to pull together an edit of the perfect shoes that I think you're going to be really impressed by. Forget your winter boots, we've still got a few weeks of summer left! So keep scrolling for the very best closed-toe summer shoes you can wear and enjoy now. You're welcome.
Shop Closed-Toe Summer Shoes:
These come in several different colours, but the cherry red are a standout.
Animal prints are coming back just in time for autumn—you heard it here first.
The laces! The ankle tie! The pointed toe! There's a lot to love about this shoe.
Wear now with white dresses or capri trousers, and through winter party season with just about anything.
If you're looking for a comfortable shoe pairing, you can't beat jellies and socks. Trust me.
Don't pack your suitcase without including these for the beach.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
