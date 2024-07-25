Sandals Just Aren't Working For Me This Summer—These Are the Reliable Shoes You Can Wear in Any Weather

Remy Farrell
By
published
inFeatures

As much as it pains me to say it, this summer has been a little bit of a let down so far. Granted, there has been moments of sun and a few muggy days that required a fan, but the bright, sunny, sundress weather that I've been waiting for since last autumn hasn't consistently delivered, and it's making getting ready in the morning incredibly difficult.

How many times in the last few months have you left the house in a summer dress only to be met with cold winds and even showers? Equally, how many times have you seen the grey skies and worn a sensible jacket only for the sun to make a blistering appearance towards the end of the day? Stuck between sweating and dodging puddles, I realised that the most difficult thing to plan was what to wear on my feet and I'm convinced that the only solution is to resign ourselves to the idea of a "closed-toe summer". Allow to me to expand.

closed toe shoes

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

There are certain types of shoe that we know we can wear comfortably all year round, for example, trainers, but should a heatwave occur, chunky trainers just aren't cutting it. So, if we're looking for a shoe with enough coverage for rain, but light enough for sunny days too, what can we turn to? I've managed to narrow down the list. Ballet flats, Mary Janes, cage sandals (you can wear with socks), the return of the jelly—the options were always there, but we were so focused on getting back into strappy sandals and flip flops that we neglected the obvious.

closed toe summer shoes

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

"But where can I find the perfect closed-toe summer shoe that looks just as good with dresses and shorts as it does with jeans and a jumper?" I hear you ask. Well, I've trawled the market to pull together an edit of the perfect shoes that I think you're going to be really impressed by. Forget your winter boots, we've still got a few weeks of summer left! So keep scrolling for the very best closed-toe summer shoes you can wear and enjoy now. You're welcome.

Shop Closed-Toe Summer Shoes:

ALOHAS, Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats
ALOHAS
Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats

These come in several different colours, but the cherry red are a standout.

Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

These Insta-famous shoes are a cult classic.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

So pretty with dresses and skirts.

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

You'll wear these well into autumn too.

O'brien
Flabelus
O'brien

Flabelus shoes make me feel happier just by looking at them.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

A smart, sleek, pointed shoe that comes as a flat? Sign me up.

Mesh Crystal-Embellished Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Mesh Crystal-Embellished Mary Janes

These come to life in the sun.

Mesh Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps

So easy to mistake for designer.

Soft Block-Heel Pumps
& Other Stories
Soft Block-Heel Pumps

A small block heel for easy wear.

Anthropologie, By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules

Animal prints are coming back just in time for autumn—you heard it here first.

Aerati Leather and Raffia Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Aerati Leather and Raffia Ballet Flats

Just add a white tee and jeans.

Lace-Up Tie-Around Dorsay Pumps
Charles & Keith
Lace-Up Tie-Around Dorsay Pumps

The laces! The ankle tie! The pointed toe! There's a lot to love about this shoe.

Mary Jane, Silver
Dear Frances
Mary Jane, Silver

Wear now with white dresses or capri trousers, and through winter party season with just about anything.

Juju, Reilly Dark Red Fisherman Jelly Sandals
Juju
Reilly Dark Red Fisherman Jelly Sandals

If you're looking for a comfortable shoe pairing, you can't beat jellies and socks. Trust me.

Seychelles, Jasmine Fisherman Sandals
Seychelles
Jasmine Fisherman Sandals

Don't pack your suitcase without including these for the beach.

SeÑorita
Russell and Bromley
SeÑorita Espadrille Wedge

The perfect shoe for summer evenings.

Kurt Geiger, Amy Heel
Kurt Geiger
Amy Heel

Wear to the office (and for dinner afterwards).

Bibi Patent Khaki Courts
MIISTA
Bibi Patent Khaki Courts

Such an elegant shade of khaki green.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

