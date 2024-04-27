It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Are Destined to Sell Out

There are many reasons why Mango remains one of my favorite brands. Catering to the best of the new-season trends, Mango's range includes office-friendly buys, holiday heroes, chic summer dresses, and elevated everyday staples that will make you feel your very sleekest.

Having turned to the brand so many times before, I knew it had to be the first stop in my quest to find the perfect flat shoes for spring. Having spotted ballet flats all over my social media feeds—and on just about every woman in the Who What Wear office—it was time that I found my own staple pair.

Ever reliable, after a quick browse on the Mango site I found just the style I was after. With an impressive offering that includes every type of flats from classic leather designs to pretty mesh pairs, Mango's selection outcompetes most. This is further confirmed by the fact that searches for "Mango ballet flats" have spiked on Google by 60% this week compared to last, so I know everyone else is just as impressed with the offering as I am. Topped up with shoe inspiration, I've chronicled all of the flat-shoe trends that Mango is nailing right now.

Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest flats to shop at Mango this season.

SHOP THE BEST FLAT SHOES FROM MANGO:

1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS

Mango Bow Leather Ballerinas in Black $70 SHOP NOW Go for a contrast with white socks.

Mango Metallic Ballerinas $60 SHOP NOW The prettiest party shoes to style this season.

Mango Leather Ballerinas in Leather $80 SHOP NOW This minimal style also comes in black.

2. MESH FLATS

Mango Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap $70 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton dress and layer with a denim jacket if the weather cools.

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW With a fishnet composition, these are ideal for mid-summer styling.

Mango Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas $70 SHOP NOW This elegant style has a little more coverage.

3. MARY-JANES

Mango Patent Leather Effect Ballerina $70 SHOP NOW The patent-effect finish gives these an elevated edge.

Mango Square-Toe Leather Ballerinas $179 SHOP NOW Style with tailoring during the week before wearing with denim and wide-leg trousers come the weekend.

Mango Patent Leather-Effect Sports Ballerinas $100 SHOP NOW This sporty take on ballet flats have been selling very quickly.

4. STUDDED FLATS

Mango Studded Ballerinas $80 SHOP NOW The decorative studs will add an interesting edge to simple outfits.

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas in Nude $80 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 5 to 10.

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas in Black $80 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a party-ready look.

5. SATIN BALLET FLATS

Mango Elastic Satin Ballerinas $60 SHOP NOW These pretty shoes are a comfortable alternative to sandals and heels for spring and summer.

Mango Satin Ballerinas With Studs $80 SHOP NOW The stud details toughen up these delicate flats.

Mango Satin Ballerinas With Buckle $80 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Opening image: @monikh

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.