It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Are Destined to Sell Out

By Natalie Munro
published

There are many reasons why Mango remains one of my favorite brands. Catering to the best of the new-season trends, Mango's range includes office-friendly buys, holiday heroes, chic summer dresses, and elevated everyday staples that will make you feel your very sleekest.

Having turned to the brand so many times before, I knew it had to be the first stop in my quest to find the perfect flat shoes for spring. Having spotted ballet flats all over my social media feeds—and on just about every woman in the Who What Wear office—it was time that I found my own staple pair.

Influencer wears mesh flats from Mango.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Ever reliable, after a quick browse on the Mango site I found just the style I was after. With an impressive offering that includes every type of flats from classic leather designs to pretty mesh pairs, Mango's selection outcompetes most. This is further confirmed by the fact that searches for "Mango ballet flats" have spiked on Google by 60% this week compared to last, so I know everyone else is just as impressed with the offering as I am. Topped up with shoe inspiration, I've chronicled all of the flat-shoe trends that Mango is nailing right now.

Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest flats to shop at Mango this season.

SHOP THE BEST FLAT SHOES FROM MANGO:

1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS

black ballet flats
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerinas in Black

Go for a contrast with white socks.

Silver Ballerina Flats
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

The prettiest party shoes to style this season.

brown ballet flats
Mango
Leather Ballerinas in Leather

This minimal style also comes in black.

2. MESH FLATS

white mesh Mary Jane flats from Mango
Mango
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

Style with a white cotton dress and layer with a denim jacket if the weather cools.

black mesh flats with ankle straps
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

With a fishnet composition, these are ideal for mid-summer styling.

silver mesh ballet flats
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

This elegant style has a little more coverage.

3. MARY-JANES

black flat mary janes
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Ballerina

The patent-effect finish gives these an elevated edge.

mary janes
Mango
Square-Toe Leather Ballerinas

Style with tailoring during the week before wearing with denim and wide-leg trousers come the weekend.

black ballet flats
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Sports Ballerinas

This sporty take on ballet flats have been selling very quickly.

4. STUDDED FLATS

black Mary Jane flats with silver studs
Mango
Studded Ballerinas

The decorative studs will add an interesting edge to simple outfits.

mango nude flats with silver studs
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas in Nude

These come in sizes 5 to 10.

Rhinestone Ballerinas in Black
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas in Black

Style with denim or wear with a party-ready look.

5. SATIN BALLET FLATS

mango beige satin ballet flats
Mango
Elastic Satin Ballerinas

These pretty shoes are a comfortable alternative to sandals and heels for spring and summer.

black satin flats with two straps
Mango
Satin Ballerinas With Studs

The stud details toughen up these delicate flats.

mango beige satin Mary Jane flats with a buckle strap
Mango
Satin Ballerinas With Buckle

These also come in black.

Opening image: @monikh

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

