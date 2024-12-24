I Always See Stylish Londoners Wearing These 5 Shoes, so I Found Them All at Nordstrom

London will always have an eccentric sensibility when it comes to fashion, and while you're never too far from ugly shoes (as a nation, we excel at the wrong shoe theory), a lot of the trending pieces have a classic aesthetic right now. Think glossy riding boots, black leather loafers, and chocolate-brown suede sneakers.

Preppy style has had something of a renaissance in 2024, and it's not just because Ralph Lauren made us all want to invest in a Team USA Olympics blazer. Miu Miu has been one of the key drivers of this aesthetic, with models walking the spring/summer 2024 runway in polos , boat shoes, and baggy board shorts. It's an artfully disheveled look that anyone who went to a British collegiate university in the noughties will be all too familiar with. This scruffy version of prep is much less refined than the buttoned-up Ivy League stereotype and has a whiff of a hangover about it. It was perfectly captured in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn by Jacob Elordi's character, who shuffled around Oxford University in long-sleeved polos and baggy jeans with ear and eyebrow piercing. Stylish Londoners have reclaimed the ultimate emblem of the posh-boy aesthetic—well-worn brown leather boat shoes.

Another shoe trend that you'll see propped up on bar stools in pubs across the capital right now is moto boots. Londoners never like anything to look too polished, so they often use chunky boots to add a toughness or an edge to an outfit. Recently, the likes of Emma Corrin and Lila Moss have been achieving this with stomping biker boots. With buckles, straps, and hardware at the ankle, they nod to the indie sleaze era and will make you feel like Kate Moss at Glastonbury.

Keep reading for the five shoe trends that I see every time I leave my London flat.

1. Riding Boots

Forget heeled knee-high boots. It's all about flat riding boots this year. Either opt for a slick, glossy pair without embellishment or embrace equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings.

Stuart Weitzman Celia Riding Boots $795 $596 SHOP NOW

COACH Madeline Knee High Boots $295 SHOP NOW

Vince Margaret Knee High Boots $595 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Lillian Tall Boots $650 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman 5050 Lug Sole Tall Boots $795 SHOP NOW

2. Loafers

There are several items that feel inherently London—a Burberry trench coat, a Barbour wax barn jacket, and a pair of classic black leather loafers. They are every Londoner's favorite flats, and socks are optional.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Alex Penny Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

COACH Jocelyn Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafers $990 SHOP NOW

Madewell Ludlow Square Toe Loafers $158 SHOP NOW

3. Brown Suede Sneakers

The former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for wearing Adidas Sambas after his endorsement led to a stream of headlines declaring the shoes were "over." Sambas have risen above the controversy, but other popular retro sneakers include Nike Cortezes, Puma Speedcats, and Adidas SL 72s, which look the most current in chocolate and caramel suede.

adidas SL 72 Sneakers $75 SHOP NOW

adidas BRMD Sneakers $110 $83 SHOP NOW

Nike Cortez Vintage Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

New Balance 574 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneakers $115 SHOP NOW

4. Boat Shoes

An emblem of the posh boarding school aesthetic, the humble boat shoes had a makeover in 2024 thanks to Miu Miu. In February, British Vogue declared it was the "year of the boat shoe," and they were right. Fashion editors and influencers were clamoring for a pair of Miu Miu's deck shoes, while Sebago was a surprising hit among Gen Z city dwellers.

Steve Madden Sag Boat Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Boat Shoes $975 SHOP NOW

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Davy Boat Shoes $298 SHOP NOW

Vince Marin Boat Shoes $295 SHOP NOW

ALDO Sail Boat Shoes $97 SHOP NOW

5. Moto Boots

The one boot style that is taking over London right now is, undoubtedly, biker boots. Typically fashioned with hardware at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses and skirts. Plus, they'll be ideal for Glastonbury—as shown by Lila Moss, who wore a pair with a slip dress to the festival last summer.

Steve Madden Astor Knee High Moto Boots $160 SHOP NOW

Free People Ride or Die Moto Booties $298 SHOP NOW

AllSaints Maddie Lug Sole Biker Boots $379 SHOP NOW

Frye Harness 12R Boots $498 SHOP NOW

Reformation Francesca Moto Boots $498 SHOP NOW