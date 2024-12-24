I Always See Stylish Londoners Wearing These 5 Shoes, so I Found Them All at Nordstrom

Women wearing London shoe trends.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk; @lizzyhadfield)

London will always have an eccentric sensibility when it comes to fashion, and while you're never too far from ugly shoes (as a nation, we excel at the wrong shoe theory), a lot of the trending pieces have a classic aesthetic right now. Think glossy riding boots, black leather loafers, and chocolate-brown suede sneakers.

Preppy style has had something of a renaissance in 2024, and it's not just because Ralph Lauren made us all want to invest in a Team USA Olympics blazer. Miu Miu has been one of the key drivers of this aesthetic, with models walking the spring/summer 2024 runway in polos, boat shoes, and baggy board shorts. It's an artfully disheveled look that anyone who went to a British collegiate university in the noughties will be all too familiar with. This scruffy version of prep is much less refined than the buttoned-up Ivy League stereotype and has a whiff of a hangover about it. It was perfectly captured in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn by Jacob Elordi's character, who shuffled around Oxford University in long-sleeved polos and baggy jeans with ear and eyebrow piercing. Stylish Londoners have reclaimed the ultimate emblem of the posh-boy aesthetic—well-worn brown leather boat shoes.

Another shoe trend that you'll see propped up on bar stools in pubs across the capital right now is moto boots. Londoners never like anything to look too polished, so they often use chunky boots to add a toughness or an edge to an outfit. Recently, the likes of Emma Corrin and Lila Moss have been achieving this with stomping biker boots. With buckles, straps, and hardware at the ankle, they nod to the indie sleaze era and will make you feel like Kate Moss at Glastonbury.

Keep reading for the five shoe trends that I see every time I leave my London flat.

1. Riding Boots

Woman wearing black riding boots.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Forget heeled knee-high boots. It's all about flat riding boots this year. Either opt for a slick, glossy pair without embellishment or embrace equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings.

Celia Riding Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Celia Riding Boots

Madeline Knee High Boot
COACH
Madeline Knee High Boots

Margaret Knee High Boot
Vince
Margaret Knee High Boots

Lillian Tall Boot
Loeffler Randall
Lillian Tall Boots

5050 Lug Sole Tall Boot
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Lug Sole Tall Boots

2. Loafers

Woman wearing black loafers with white socks.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

There are several items that feel inherently London—a Burberry trench coat, a Barbour wax barn jacket, and a pair of classic black leather loafers. They are every Londoner's favorite flats, and socks are optional.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

Alex Penny Loafer
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alex Penny Loafers

Jocelyn Loafer
COACH
Jocelyn Loafers

Jordaan Bit Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Bit Loafers

Ludlow Square Toe Loafer
Madewell
Ludlow Square Toe Loafers

3. Brown Suede Sneakers

Woman wearing brown suede sneakers with white socks.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

The former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for wearing Adidas Sambas after his endorsement led to a stream of headlines declaring the shoes were "over." Sambas have risen above the controversy, but other popular retro sneakers include Nike Cortezes, Puma Speedcats, and Adidas SL 72s, which look the most current in chocolate and caramel suede.

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

Brmd Sneaker
adidas
BRMD Sneakers

Cortez Vintage Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Vintage Sneakers

Gender Inclusive 574 Sneaker
New Balance
574 Sneakers

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

4. Boat Shoes

Woman wearing dark brown boat shoes.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

An emblem of the posh boarding school aesthetic, the humble boat shoes had a makeover in 2024 thanks to Miu Miu. In February, British Vogue declared it was the "year of the boat shoe," and they were right. Fashion editors and influencers were clamoring for a pair of Miu Miu's deck shoes, while Sebago was a surprising hit among Gen Z city dwellers.

Sag Boat Shoe
Steve Madden
Sag Boat Shoes

Boat Shoe
Miu Miu
Boat Shoes

Davy Boat Shoe
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Davy Boat Shoes

Marin Boat Shoe
Vince
Marin Boat Shoes

Sail Boat Shoe
ALDO
Sail Boat Shoes

5. Moto Boots

Woman wearing moto boots.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The one boot style that is taking over London right now is, undoubtedly, biker boots. Typically fashioned with hardware at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses and skirts. Plus, they'll be ideal for Glastonbury—as shown by Lila Moss, who wore a pair with a slip dress to the festival last summer.

Astor Knee High Moto Boot
Steve Madden
Astor Knee High Moto Boots

Ride or Die Moto Bootie
Free People
Ride or Die Moto Booties

Maddie Lug Sole Biker Boot
AllSaints
Maddie Lug Sole Biker Boots

'harness 12r' Boot
Frye
Harness 12R Boots

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots

