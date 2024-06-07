The Latest Hermès Collection Brings Together French Sophistication and New York Grit

Last night, New Yorkers made their way downtown to Pier 39 on the Lower East Side for the latest Hermès runway show. It was the second chapter of its fall/winter 2024 collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week in March—a continuation of the sexy sensuality and cool toughness of the first installment. This time around, the collection veered away from a mostly neutral palette and was executed in vibrant shades of Hermès orange, hunter green, and taxi cab yellow. It marked ten years since artistic director Nadège Vanhée joined the fashion house, who cited her previous years living in NYC as a point of inspiration.

Perfectly-cut straight-leg leather pants appeared in shades of onyx, camel, and tomato red and felt primed for a lower Manhattan crowd. Iconic Hermès bags including the Kelly, Plume, and the new-ish Arçon got the downtown treatment—slung over the shoulder, tucked in the crook of the arm, or even tied at the waist. The maison’s iconic scarf motifs, too, were reimagined with thoughtful styling that will no doubt enter the wardrobes of the NYC fashion crowd. Colorful scarves were artfully tied at the waist, while scarf prints were infused into ready-to-wear pieces such as layered button-downs and cardigans. Every look felt like a mash-up of French sophistication with New York grit, bringing an undeniable element of youthful cool to couture-level craftsmanship.

Here, see more from part deux of the Hermès fall/winter 2024 collection, a runway show that brings a sense of New York downtown cool to timeless French elegance.

Bags

A major theme on the Hermès runway: a cool-girl take on bags. Sophisticated silhouettes were paired with leather looks, boots, and boiler suits, then styled with a casual, on-the-run approach.

Scarf Prints

Elegant printed scarves accessorized the looks. Some, tucked into a waistband and folded over the side of leather trousers, others, artfully folded and strung through beltloops alongside a metal hardware leather belt. Scarf print motifs also appeared in ready-to-wear, including silk button-up blouses and knits that were styled over mock neck tops.

Leather Pants

Straight-leg leather pants added an element of sexy toughness to the runway. Styled with leather jackets, draped cashmere coats, and contrasting-color outerwear, these looks will no doubt inspire fall uniforms in the coming months.

