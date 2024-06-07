The Latest Hermès Collection Brings Together French Sophistication and New York Grit
Last night, New Yorkers made their way downtown to Pier 39 on the Lower East Side for the latest Hermès runway show. It was the second chapter of its fall/winter 2024 collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week in March—a continuation of the sexy sensuality and cool toughness of the first installment. This time around, the collection veered away from a mostly neutral palette and was executed in vibrant shades of Hermès orange, hunter green, and taxi cab yellow. It marked ten years since artistic director Nadège Vanhée joined the fashion house, who cited her previous years living in NYC as a point of inspiration.
Perfectly-cut straight-leg leather pants appeared in shades of onyx, camel, and tomato red and felt primed for a lower Manhattan crowd. Iconic Hermès bags including the Kelly, Plume, and the new-ish Arçon got the downtown treatment—slung over the shoulder, tucked in the crook of the arm, or even tied at the waist. The maison’s iconic scarf motifs, too, were reimagined with thoughtful styling that will no doubt enter the wardrobes of the NYC fashion crowd. Colorful scarves were artfully tied at the waist, while scarf prints were infused into ready-to-wear pieces such as layered button-downs and cardigans. Every look felt like a mash-up of French sophistication with New York grit, bringing an undeniable element of youthful cool to couture-level craftsmanship.
Here, see more from part deux of the Hermès fall/winter 2024 collection, a runway show that brings a sense of New York downtown cool to timeless French elegance.
Bags
A major theme on the Hermès runway: a cool-girl take on bags. Sophisticated silhouettes were paired with leather looks, boots, and boiler suits, then styled with a casual, on-the-run approach.
Scarf Prints
Elegant printed scarves accessorized the looks. Some, tucked into a waistband and folded over the side of leather trousers, others, artfully folded and strung through beltloops alongside a metal hardware leather belt. Scarf print motifs also appeared in ready-to-wear, including silk button-up blouses and knits that were styled over mock neck tops.
Leather Pants
Straight-leg leather pants added an element of sexy toughness to the runway. Styled with leather jackets, draped cashmere coats, and contrasting-color outerwear, these looks will no doubt inspire fall uniforms in the coming months.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Controversial Pant Trend That's Coming for Your Leggings
Bonus: Hers are still available.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible
Don't tell anyone, but I'm about to copy her.
By Eliza Huber
-
Don't Freak Out, But Cigarette Pants Are Back—5 Ways to Style Them
From an editor and the runways.
By Eliza Huber
-
Ralph Lauren's Latest Collection Is a Master Class in Understated Elegance
Pure sophistication.
By Kristen Nichols
-
Quiet Luxury, Who? 6 Maximalist Spring Trends You Need to See
Minimalists need not apply.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Unexpected Spring Trend That's About to Be *Everywhere*
From the runways to IG.
By Eliza Huber
-
Long-Haul Report: 10 Trends That Will Be Around for the Rest of 2024
They're worth your time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Fall 2024
It's time to bring back my piggy bank.
By Eliza Huber