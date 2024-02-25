6 Free Styling Tricks From The Runways

(Image credit: Altuzarra / Su Mustecaplioglu)

Generally during fashion week, the designs that come down the runways are ones you won’t be able to buy for six months. Bummer, I know. But if you’re feeling impatient, runway styling tricks are ideas that you don’t have to wait half a year to break out, you can make them work now. Drawing on both the pieces already sitting in your closet and perhaps a few new purchases, you can channel the feeling of a collection that you loved, without all the waiting.

Let’s take Proenza Schouler’s show as an example. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection was full of sleek, elevated basics that I’ve already added to my want list for next season. But, while I wait, I’m embracing the easy going, slick feel of the show by testing out some of the brand’s creative layering at home. I was particularly inspired by a sweater that was worn half on, with the neck and one arm enrobed in the knitwear, but one arm left revealed. A sheer long-sleeve top underneath added texture and depth to the look, and the vibe was nonchalant and sexy all at once. It’s a trick I’m already planning to break out for a friend’s birthday drinks in the coming weeks. In multiple cities I’ve spotted clever styling tricks that I’ll make use of, some more subtle, like the elevated leggings look at Altuzarra, and some a bit more bold, say Tory Burch ’s take on the sheer dressing trend.

Explore my favorites, and shop pieces to help you create an outfit that looks straight off the runway, even if you’re just headed out to coffee.

Half-On Layering

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

At Proenza Schouler, models got creative with their knitwear by throwing it on in unexpected ways. Try wearing a favorite sweater with one arm completely removed. A sheer top underneath will let a little bit of skin peek through.

Vince Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover $200.81 SHOP NOW A comfortable, classic sweater.

FARM Rio Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Shirt $85 SHOP NOW Use a sheer shirt as a layering piece.

Dressed Up Leggings

(Image credit: Altuzarra / Su Mustecaplioglu)

Not just for the gym anymore. Leggings were reimagined in dressed-up looks on the runway at Altuzarra. The collection, which was inspired by the style of dancers and stage actors, was both sleek and playful.

ZARA Pant Leggings Collection $69 SHOP NOW The simple styling piece your wardrobe is missing.

J.Crew Parke Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton $198 SHOP NOW This classic blazer will make leggings feel dressed up.

Naturalizer Havana Pointed Toe Flat $100 SHOP NOW A simple, comfortable flat.

The Mini Dress Reimagined

(Image credit: Molly Goddard / Ben Broomfield)

Make the minidress in your closet feel fresh again with this layering trick from the runway at Molly Goddard. Try a pair of bold pants underneath and a cinched belt on top for a new take on a piece you already love.

Madewell Denim Popover Mini Shirtdress in Sennet Wash $129 $90 SHOP NOW A simple dress for all occasions.

Askk NY Sailor Pants $254 SHOP NOW Pants that put a twist on the classic look.

B-Low the Belt Hip Belt $164 SHOP NOW A belt always adds a punch.

Dancer's Duo

(Image credit: Tory Burch / Dan Lecca)

If you have yet to try out the sheer trend gaining popularity over the last few months, this combination is a playful look to try. Tory Burch's fitted bodysuit styled with a sheer skirt can be worn out as a look all its own, or layered under a chunky cardigan or coat for more coverage.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Camisole Thong Bodysuit $29 SHOP NOW

mango Semi-Transparent Polka-Dot Skirt - Women $99.99 $49.99 SHOP NOW

Scarf + Necklace

(Image credit: Burberry)

Is your silky scarf always slipping? At Burberry, a clever styling trick offers a way to keep your look in place. Tuck your scarf underneath a chunky necklace for a surprising look that lets both accessories shine.

Burberry Tapered-Tip Check Silk-Twill Scarf $185 SHOP NOW Sleek, classic, and stylish.

Ettika Crystal Toggle Necklace $60 SHOP NOW A simple statement necklace.

Surprise Sleeve

(Image credit: Fendi)

At Fendi, arm warmers became a playful style statement. They can keep your arms toasty in a sleeveless dress, which is quite practical in the winter months, but they can also offer a way to add an unexpected color contrast to your look.

ZARA Midi Dress Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW A rich blue dress to wear year round.