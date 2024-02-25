6 Free Styling Tricks From The Runways

a woman on the altuzarra runway

(Image credit: Altuzarra / Su Mustecaplioglu)

Generally during fashion week, the designs that come down the runways are ones you won’t be able to buy for six months. Bummer, I know. But if you’re feeling impatient, runway styling tricks are ideas that you don’t have to wait half a year to break out, you can make them work now. Drawing on both the pieces already sitting in your closet and perhaps a few new purchases, you can channel the feeling of a collection that you loved, without all the waiting. 

Let’s take Proenza Schouler’s show as an example. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection was full of sleek, elevated basics that I’ve already added to my want list for next season. But, while I wait, I’m embracing the easy going, slick feel of the show by testing out some of the brand’s creative layering at home. I was particularly inspired by a sweater that was worn half on, with the neck and one arm enrobed in the knitwear, but one arm left revealed. A sheer long-sleeve top underneath added texture and depth to the look, and the vibe was nonchalant and sexy all at once. It’s a trick I’m already planning to break out for a friend’s birthday drinks in the coming weeks. In multiple cities I’ve spotted clever styling tricks that I’ll make use of, some more subtle, like the elevated leggings look at Altuzarra, and some a bit more bold, say Tory Burch’s take on the sheer dressing trend. 

Explore my favorites, and shop pieces to help you create an outfit that looks straight off the runway, even if you’re just headed out to coffee.      

Half-On Layering

a woman on the proenza schouler runway

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

At Proenza Schouler, models got creative with their knitwear by throwing it on in unexpected ways. Try wearing a favorite sweater with one arm completely removed. A sheer top underneath will let a little bit of skin peek through.

Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover
Vince
Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover

A comfortable, classic sweater.

Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Shirt
FARM Rio
Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Shirt

Use a sheer shirt as a layering piece.

Dressed Up Leggings

a woman on the runway at altuzarra

(Image credit: Altuzarra / Su Mustecaplioglu)

Not just for the gym anymore. Leggings were reimagined in dressed-up looks on the runway at Altuzarra. The collection, which was inspired by the style of dancers and stage actors, was both sleek and playful.

zara leggings
ZARA
Pant Leggings Collection

The simple styling piece your wardrobe is missing.

Parke Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton
J.Crew
Parke Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton

This classic blazer will make leggings feel dressed up.

black flats
Naturalizer
Havana Pointed Toe Flat

A simple, comfortable flat.

The Mini Dress Reimagined

a woman on the runway at molly goddard

(Image credit: Molly Goddard / Ben Broomfield)

Make the minidress in your closet feel fresh again with this layering trick from the runway at Molly Goddard. Try a pair of bold pants underneath and a cinched belt on top for a new take on a piece you already love.

Madewell, Denim Popover Mini Shirtdress in Sennet Wash
Madewell
Denim Popover Mini Shirtdress in Sennet Wash

A simple dress for all occasions.

plaid pants
Askk NY
Sailor Pants

Pants that put a twist on the classic look.

'baby Bri bri' Hip Belt
B-Low the Belt
Hip Belt

A belt always adds a punch.

Dancer's Duo

a woman on the tory burch runway

(Image credit: Tory Burch / Dan Lecca)

If you have yet to try out the sheer trend gaining popularity over the last few months, this combination is a playful look to try. Tory Burch's fitted bodysuit styled with a sheer skirt can be worn out as a look all its own, or layered under a chunky cardigan or coat for more coverage.

Fits Everybody Camisole Thong Bodysuit
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Camisole Thong Bodysuit

mango sheer skirt
mango
Semi-Transparent Polka-Dot Skirt - Women

Scarf + Necklace

A woman on the burberry runway

(Image credit: Burberry)

Is your silky scarf always slipping? At Burberry, a clever styling trick offers a way to keep your look in place. Tuck your scarf underneath a chunky necklace for a surprising look that lets both accessories shine.

Tapered-Tip Check Silk-Twill Scarf
Burberry
Tapered-Tip Check Silk-Twill Scarf

Sleek, classic, and stylish.

Crystal Toggle Necklace
Ettika
Crystal Toggle Necklace

A simple statement necklace.

Surprise Sleeve

Fendi runway dress

(Image credit: Fendi)

At Fendi, arm warmers became a playful style statement. They can keep your arms toasty in a sleeveless dress, which is quite practical in the winter months, but they can also offer a way to add an unexpected color contrast to your look.

Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Midi Dress Zw Collection

A rich blue dress to wear year round.

White Digit Arm Warmers
Sandy Liang
White Digit Arm Warmers

An unexpected accessory that will transform your look.

