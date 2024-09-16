Ayo Edebiri Wore a Thigh-High Slit and an Unexpected Color Combo to the Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a busy month for stylish celebrity sightings. We witnessed Italian glamour at the Venice Film Festival, runway chaos at New York Fashion Week, and bold risk-taking at the MTV Video Music Awards. Now, we have another big event on our hands: the 2024 Emmys honoring television's biggest stars. As a self-proclaimed TV aficionado, I look forward to this night every year. Of course, I'm excited to see which shows will take home the night's top prizes, but I always delight in the red carpet outfits too.

In particular, I loved what Ayo Edebiri wore on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. She donned a custom Bottega Veneta sequin dress complete with a sultry thigh-high slit. She easily pulled off the unexpected orange-and-black color combo that's typically reserved for Halloween. Suddenly I need these hues in my wardrobe. Scroll down to see Edebiri's stellar Emmys red carpet look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ayo Edebiri: custom Bottega Veneta dress