The Results Are In: These Are the 10 Most Popular Fashion Brands Shaping Our Style in 2025

In just the blink of an eye we're already well into 2025, and it's already shaping up to be a very stylish year. As fashion editors we tend to plan ahead, especially when it comes to trend-spotting and outfit inspiration, so when the opportunity comes around to predict the looks and accessories that are about to be big over the next 365 days, we grab it with aplomb.



At Who What Wear we're seasoned experts in style scouting, and after looking through thousands of runway looks, influencer profiles and shopping stats, we're well equipped to deliver our 2025 fashion predictions, but more specifically, the brands that have garnered the most attention.

Google the "most popular brands" and the search engine will throw out a myriad of names from sportswear to fast food retailers. So, instead of relying on its very, very wide net, we decided to use our expert judgement to put together a cohesive list that the stylistically inclined will actually find useful.



From old favourites to new appearances, minimalist silhouettes to maximalist accessories, these are the fashion brands that crop up time and time again on the best dressed, and are setting the tone for the rest of 2025. I'd be willing to bet you already have something from the round up in your wardrobe. but if you don't, consider these our recommendations for the most investable styles of the next 12 months.

1. KHAITE

Style Notes: In just nine years New York label KHAITE has gone from a relatively underground name to one of contemporary fashion's biggest powerhouses, all with the help of some very well-crafted knitwear and unmistakable accessories. Those with an inclination towards modern minimalism will already be au fait with the brand, but even if you didn't know the name, you will have undoubtedly seen their Insta-famous studded belts and sleek boots.

Shop Khaite:

KHAITE Saraphina Grain De Poudre Jacket £2120 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Maeve Weekender Large Suede Tote £3710 SHOP NOW

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan £1950 SHOP NOW

2. DISSH

Style Notes: If it's effortless, elegant, feminine, and surprisingly affordable, it's likely that it's from Dissh. You can trace the refined colour palette and languid fabrics back to the brands roots in Australia, and although they do exceptional resortwear, there's a lot to love about their knitwear, tailoring and denim too. We've lost count how many times over the last few months we have bookmarked an outfit, only to find out its alll from the very same brand.

Shop DIssh:

DISSH Nico Off White Merino Knit Top $150 SHOP NOW

DISSH Rick Black Asym Knit Midi Dress $230 SHOP NOW

DISSH Roy Olive Longline Knit Jumper $200 SHOP NOW

3. ASICS

Style Notes: From Adidas Sambas to SL72s, Mexico 66s to Puma Speedcats, over the last year trainer trends have skyrocketed in popularity and steadily become our flat shoe of choice to see us through each season. There are a lot of new styles to consider for 2025 (you can read about them here and here), but one brand quietly climbing the ranks is ASICS—the influencer's go-to sneaker style when looking for something practical with retro appeal.

Shop ASICS:

ASICS Asics Gel-Kayano 14 £155 SHOP NOW

ASICS Gel-Kinetic Fluent™ Mesh Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW

4. THE FRANKIE SHOP

Style Notes: Ever wondered where fashion editors and influencers get their basics and wardrobe staples? The answer is the Frankie Shop. This household name has been a favourite in fashion circles for years (and who didn't covet the Quilted Ripstop Jacket or the shoulder-pad Eva tank?). But just when we wondered what would be the next bestseller to come from the brand, the longline Gia coat became almost impossible to get our hands on since it's arrival at the end of 2024, so you can expect to see much more of the Frankie Shop's minimal, easy aesthetic carrying into 2025 too.

Shop Frankie Shop:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Rhea Turtleneck Cotton-Wool Blend Knitted Jumper £225 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt £225 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Tina Double-Breasted Faux-Leather Coat £680 SHOP NOW

5. SOURCEUNKNOWN

Style Notes: SourceUnknown may just be one of the worst kept fashion secrets on the internet. Well, with exclusive releases and limited drops, part of its allure is just how "unavailable" pieces are (you can't just nip out to the shops to pick styles up), but if you are lucky enough to shop the collection, you'll be treated to runway inspired buys that the street style set can't help but flock to stock up on. Think exaggerated silhouettes, premium fabrics and a reasonable price tag that doesn't top £500 for the more every day pieces.

Shop Source Unknown:

SourceUnknown Pillow Faux-Leather Bomber Jacket, Dark Brown $598 SHOP NOW

SourceUnknown Belted Knit Pants, Beige $78 SHOP NOW

SourceUnknown Paula Shawl Collar Shearling Leather Jacket, White $1350 SHOP NOW

6. THE ROW

Style Notes: At this point, there isn't much that can be said about The Row that hasn't already been echoed by 1000 customers, editors and critics alike. No one could have expected just what a behemoth The Row would become, but year in year out, they manage to keep creating the same enviably luxurious buys that we could only dream of owning like the zip-up boots, ballet flats and Margaux bag that sent the internet into a frenzy. This is set to be not only one of the most popular brands of 2025, but of the decade too.

Shop The Row:

The Row Duras Coat in Cotton and Wool £3930 SHOP NOW

The Row India 12.00 Bag in Leather £3760 SHOP NOW

The Row Goldin Jean in Cotton £760 SHOP NOW

7. DEMELLIER LONDON

Style Notes: Regular readers of Who What Wear will know just how quickly we fell for DeMellier's brand of luxury handbags with accessible price points, and the style set have cottoned on too. DeMellier is proof that you don't need to spend four figures on a handbag that will last a lifetime, and even though their offering is kept to a modest offering of just nine key collections, there's still a style to suit every shopper. From office-ready, quiet luxury totes, to pretty basket bags perfect for jetsetters.

Shop DeMellier:

Demellier The Midi New York | Caramel Suede & Mocha Smooth £445 SHOP NOW

Demellier The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW

Demellier The Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £550 SHOP NOW

8. &DAUGHTER

Style Notes: It's still cold out there, but if there's any knitwear brand that beats the chill and gets the style insiders stamp of approval, its &Daughter. Many of us were introduced to the brand by seeing their cute cardis and comfy cable knits while scrolling through our feeds, a testament to the impressive skill and craftsmanship of the small team of five that work in the family mill today. If you're looking for something to wear with jeans to make your outfits that bit more special, you just found it.

Shop &Daughter:

&DAUGHTER + Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW

&DAUGHTER Merino wool cardigan £350 SHOP NOW

&DAUGHTER Fintra Crop Wool Turtleneck Sweater £295 SHOP NOW

9. AGOLDE

Style Notes: No matter their size, shape, or style, influencers are still being constantly spotted in Agolde jeans, always declaring them to be their favourite classic pair. They may be on the pricier side compared to high street denim, but the Pinch Waist Jeans have proven to be such a cult favourite with just about everyone that we're waiting with bated breath to see what they will come up with next.

Shop Agolde:

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight Jeans £300 SHOP NOW

Agolde V-Waist Baggy Straight Jeans £320 SHOP NOW

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight Pants £380 SHOP NOW

10. CHARLOTTE SIMONE

Style Notes: Another "hesitate and you'll miss it" brand, Charlotte Simone makes in small batches and limited drops, so if you don't get one of their coveted coats the first time around, you may well have missed it altogether. Good news for the lucky ones though, in the last few months their shaggy Seventies coats have been snapped on Lila Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX, and you know when the most discussed women in fashion are all backing something, you're onto a surefire winner.

Shop Charlotte SImone:

Charlotte Simone Charlotte Simone Harley Coat £400 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Simone Charlotte Simone Penny Suede Jacket £401 SHOP NOW