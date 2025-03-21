Non "Dated" Ways to Style Classic White Sneakers This Summer

By
published
in Features

woman wearing white sneakers with spring outfit

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

White sneakers are the rare wardrobe staple that never feels out of place, no matter the season. But when summer rolls around, the challenge is keeping them looking fresh without falling into predictable styling habits. Instead of defaulting to denim cutoffs or leggings, think about balancing structure, proportion, and texture in a way that feels effortless but considered. The right outfit can take your sneakers from a casual basic to the foundation of an intentionally styled look.

One of the easiest ways to elevate white sneakers is by pairing them with relaxed tailoring. A lightweight, oversized blazer with breezy trousers or structured shorts creates a sharp yet wearable contrast, making the sneakers feel polished instead of just practical. Linen and cotton fabrics add movement and breathability, keeping the look summer-ready without sacrificing edge. A simple fitted tank or cropped tee underneath keeps the balance right—refined, but not overdone.

For an updated take on sporty minimalism, swap out traditional activewear for something more refined. A slinky midi skirt paired with a lightweight jacket, or nylon short shorts styled with a fitted top, strikes that perfect balance between athletic and elevated. The key is keeping silhouettes clean and accessories sharp—think cool sunglasses, a structured tote, or sleek silver jewelry. The result is a look that feels effortless but undeniably cool, proving that white sneakers can be anything but basic.

See our favorite ways to style classic white sneakers this spring and summer below. Plus, shop the key piece for each outfit along the way.

woman wearing white sneakers with spring skirt and blazer outfit

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

The mixed textures make for the perfect transitional outfit.

Naelle Skirt - Natural - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Naelle Skirt

woman wearing white sneakers with spring denim outfit

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Baggy jeans and a fitted cropped t-shirt always does the trick.

Bailey Rose Ringer Tee
Bailey Rose
Ringer Tee

woman wearing white sneakers with denim midi skirt spring outfit

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

This outfit makes us want a denim midi skirt.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie
Denim Midi Skirt

woman wearing white sneakers with spring denim outfit

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

A cropped trench coat is a great layering piece for spring and summer.

Leonard Water Repellent Double Breasted Crop Trench Jacket
Universal Standard
Leonard Water Repellent Double Breasted Crop Trench Jacket

woman wearing white sneakers with spring linen outfit

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

Linen pants are essential for warm weather.

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants

woman wearing white sneakers with spring denim outfit

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

We love how this polo top makes an otherwise casual outfit look polished.

Simon Polo
Lovers and Friends
Simon Polo

woman wearing white sneakers with slip skirt spring outfit

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

It's the long light olive skirt for us.

Good Feels Set
Free People
Good Feels Set

woman wearing white sneakers with denim spring outfit

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Loose jeans styled with a nice belt elevates this white sneaker outfit.

Good American Slim 5 Ring Belt
Good American
Slim 5 Ring Belt

woman wearing white sneakers with all white spring outfit

(Image credit: @styledsara)

You can't go wrong with an all-white look.

Skort
Zara
Skort

woman wearing white sneakers with sporty shorts spring outfit

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

This is how you style sporty short shorts.

Pacer Training 3-Stripes Woven High-Rise Shorts
Adidas
Pacer Training 3-Stripes Woven High-Rise Shorts

woman wearing white sneakers with polka dot dress spring outfit

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Polka dot never goes out of style.

Dl1961 Carla Linen Dress
Dl1961
Carla Linen Dress

woman wearing white sneakers with long dark denim skirt spring outfit

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

More proof a denim midi skirt is a must this season.

Alice Pintuck Denim Skirt
Wash Lab Denim
Alice Pintuck Denim Skirt

woman wearing white sneakers with spring midi skirt outfit

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Lace all spring and summer long.

Florence Dress
Gimaguas
Florence Dress

woman wearing white sneakers with black fitted dress spring outfit

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

A fitted black midi dress works for basically any occasion.

L'Academie, Vespera 원피스
L'Academie by Marianna Vespera
Midi Dress

woman wearing white sneakers with spring casual outfit

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Stylish, comfortable, and the perfect casual weekend outfit.

3-Stripes Woven Parachute Pants
Adidas
3-Stripes Woven Parachute Pants

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸