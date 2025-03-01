The Weather Might Be Unpredictable, But I Know I Can Count on These 7 Chic, Transitional Outfits
It's so close I can almost taste it. Yes, spring is in the air (ish!), bringing with it the start of more blue skies (fingers crossed) and temperatures that aren't permanently hovering around the low single digits (again, fingers crossed.)
Something about the transitional season always stirs up a new energy (and confusion) around how we dress. Perhaps it's due to the pictures from fashion weeks filling our social media feeds, the glamour of awards season, the inspiration the start of the season brings or just the temperamental, unpredictable weather that brings about an urge to have a good ol' fashioned spring clean and get creative. Whatever it is, I'm already feeling the urge to start planning new outfits—and I've found seven that have certainly inspired me to approach the season with fresh sartorial vigour, whatever the weather has in store for us.
The looks that caught my eye are those that perfectly balance timeless styles with very on-trend pieces—all of which I'm more than confident will come back into trending rotation over the years, making them well worth the investment. Personally, I'm most excited to switch out my reliable wool coat for a broader mix of outerwear. From the sleek suede jacket to the trending barn style, there are so many fun yet sophisticated options to explore. And while it may not be time to pack away all the knitwear just yet, there are plenty more options for layering that go beyond just piling on the pieces to stay as warm as possible.
So scroll on to discover my pick of seven looks that are sure to inspire you to start plotting your spring wardrobe.
SEE 7 STYLISH TRANSITIONAL SPRING OUTFITS THAT ARE WORTH COPYING:
1. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans
Style Notes: Sometimes the key to making layering look really sleek is focusing on the mix of textures. A suede jacket is undeniably elegant, but paired with a delicate knit cardigan and denim, it creates an interesting, dynamic outfit that can suit so many different occasions.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Braided leather bags are truly timeless, but this burgundy hue feels especially on trend for this season.
2. Column Skirt + Shirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Everything about this look is calling my name—it's so elegant yet seems so effortless, and is made up of so many versatile staples that you could mix or match into plenty of different looks.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The kind of shirt you'll wear for years to come.
3. Barn Jacket + T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: I've already spotted so many stylish individuals sporting the barn jacket, and it's easy to see why it's become a cult item for the season. The mix of textures livens up even the simplest outfit, and imbues the look with a irresistable nostalgic charm.
SHOP THE LOOK:
There are plenty of barn jackets available right now, but this one especially caught my eye.
4. Double Denim
Style Notes: Make this the spring you give double denim a go. Worried about how to stop it looking too matchy-matchy? Follow Chrystelle's example and opt for a bright pair of shoes to draw some attention, and finish with a bag—also in suede, but in a different colour, to keep it interesting.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. Leather Jacket + Jumper + Dark Wash Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: If you're the kind of person who wants to veer as far away from the spring pastel colour palette as possible, this look is for you. Understated yet so chic, it's a true masterclass in layering for those slightly cooler days.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. Long Dress + Trench Coat
Style Notes: Desperate to bring out the summer dresses? Keep it spring-appropriate by opting for a trench—the ultimate spring season outerwear.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Cord necklaces were a huge hit last spring/summer, and I predict they'll be making a big comeback this season, too.
I love how the gold of these heels ties into the gold of the necklace.
7. Trousers + Cardigan + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Minimalists, save this outfit for your spring inspiration. Flowing trousers, a fitted square-neckline top and a cropped cardigan? Perfection.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Reformation keeps bringing this trouser back year after year—and our editors couldn't be happier about it.
A cropped cashmere cardigan is such an easy way to elevate almost any look.
Add a sophisticated touch with these kitten heels.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.