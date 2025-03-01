The Weather Might Be Unpredictable, But I Know I Can Count on These 7 Chic, Transitional Outfits

It's so close I can almost taste it. Yes, spring is in the air (ish!), bringing with it the start of more blue skies (fingers crossed) and temperatures that aren't permanently hovering around the low single digits (again, fingers crossed.)

Something about the transitional season always stirs up a new energy (and confusion) around how we dress. Perhaps it's due to the pictures from fashion weeks filling our social media feeds, the glamour of awards season, the inspiration the start of the season brings or just the temperamental, unpredictable weather that brings about an urge to have a good ol' fashioned spring clean and get creative. Whatever it is, I'm already feeling the urge to start planning new outfits—and I've found seven that have certainly inspired me to approach the season with fresh sartorial vigour, whatever the weather has in store for us.

The looks that caught my eye are those that perfectly balance timeless styles with very on-trend pieces—all of which I'm more than confident will come back into trending rotation over the years, making them well worth the investment. Personally, I'm most excited to switch out my reliable wool coat for a broader mix of outerwear. From the sleek suede jacket to the trending barn style, there are so many fun yet sophisticated options to explore. And while it may not be time to pack away all the knitwear just yet, there are plenty more options for layering that go beyond just piling on the pieces to stay as warm as possible.

So scroll on to discover my pick of seven looks that are sure to inspire you to start plotting your spring wardrobe.

SEE 7 STYLISH TRANSITIONAL SPRING OUTFITS THAT ARE WORTH COPYING:

1. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans

Style Notes: Sometimes the key to making layering look really sleek is focusing on the mix of textures. A suede jacket is undeniably elegant, but paired with a delicate knit cardigan and denim, it creates an interesting, dynamic outfit that can suit so many different occasions.

MANGO Suede Leather Jacket £230 SHOP NOW The colour of this jacket is so good.

Reformation Aura Cotton Cardigan £168 SHOP NOW I love the square neckline of this cardigan.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I will forever swear by these COS jeans.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £65 SHOP NOW The all-time, goes-with-everything classic.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag £169 SHOP NOW Braided leather bags are truly timeless, but this burgundy hue feels especially on trend for this season.

2. Column Skirt + Shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Everything about this look is calling my name—it's so elegant yet seems so effortless, and is made up of so many versatile staples that you could mix or match into plenty of different looks.

Reformation Layla Linen Skirt £158 SHOP NOW A linen pencil skirt is such a great piece for warm weather wear.

Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in White £30 SHOP NOW A classic white tank is a spring/summer essential.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Weave, Celeste Blue £110 SHOP NOW The kind of shirt you'll wear for years to come.

Arket Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW The easiest everyday flat.

Toteme Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag £630 SHOP NOW This is high on my bag wish list.

3. Barn Jacket + T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: I've already spotted so many stylish individuals sporting the barn jacket, and it's easy to see why it's become a cult item for the season. The mix of textures livens up even the simplest outfit, and imbues the look with a irresistable nostalgic charm.

Anthropologie Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket £148 SHOP NOW There are plenty of barn jackets available right now, but this one especially caught my eye.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW An absolute essential.

FRAME The Wide High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £270 SHOP NOW I love the cut of these jeans.

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a black penny loafer.

COS 2-Pack Ribbed Socks £12 SHOP NOW Styling loafers with white socks has quickly become a top trend.

4. Double Denim

Style Notes: Make this the spring you give double denim a go. Worried about how to stop it looking too matchy-matchy? Follow Chrystelle's example and opt for a bright pair of shoes to draw some attention, and finish with a bag—also in suede, but in a different colour, to keep it interesting.

Arket Denim Shirt £87 SHOP NOW This denim shirt has a lightness that makes it ideal for spring.

Arket Cloud Loose Wide Jeans £97 SHOP NOW These are a bestseller for a reason.

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this colour?

ZARA Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW Who knew brown and red could be such a good match?

5. Leather Jacket + Jumper + Dark Wash Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: If you're the kind of person who wants to veer as far away from the spring pastel colour palette as possible, this look is for you. Understated yet so chic, it's a true masterclass in layering for those slightly cooler days.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket £299 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the texture of this dark brown jacket.

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW An easy spring essential.

LA LIGNE Cashmere Sweater £378 SHOP NOW A sweater for all seasons.

COS Tide Wide-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW The relaxed silhouette is ideal for this outfit.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Yep, Sambas aren't going anywhere.

6. Long Dress + Trench Coat

Style Notes: Desperate to bring out the summer dresses? Keep it spring-appropriate by opting for a trench—the ultimate spring season outerwear.

& Other Stories A-Line Maxi Dress £77 SHOP NOW Wear now, and all summer long.

The Frankie Shop Astoria Trench Coat £330 SHOP NOW The fluid shape of this trench makes it ideal for spring.

COS Molten Pendant Necklace £45 SHOP NOW Cord necklaces were a huge hit last spring/summer, and I predict they'll be making a big comeback this season, too.

Reformation Samantha Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW I love how the gold of these heels ties into the gold of the necklace.

7. Trousers + Cardigan + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels

Style Notes: Minimalists, save this outfit for your spring inspiration. Flowing trousers, a fitted square-neckline top and a cropped cardigan? Perfection.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation keeps bringing this trouser back year after year—and our editors couldn't be happier about it.

& Other Stories Ribbed Tank Top £45 SHOP NOW I'm running to grab this top ASAP—it's just so chic.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW A cropped cashmere cardigan is such an easy way to elevate almost any look.

NEOUS Bosona Leather-Trimmed Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps £565 SHOP NOW Add a sophisticated touch with these kitten heels.