The Weather Might Be Unpredictable, But I Know I Can Count on These 7 Chic, Transitional Outfits

It's so close I can almost taste it. Yes, spring is in the air (ish!), bringing with it the start of more blue skies (fingers crossed) and temperatures that aren't permanently hovering around the low single digits (again, fingers crossed.)

Something about the transitional season always stirs up a new energy (and confusion) around how we dress. Perhaps it's due to the pictures from fashion weeks filling our social media feeds, the glamour of awards season, the inspiration the start of the season brings or just the temperamental, unpredictable weather that brings about an urge to have a good ol' fashioned spring clean and get creative. Whatever it is, I'm already feeling the urge to start planning new outfits—and I've found seven that have certainly inspired me to approach the season with fresh sartorial vigour, whatever the weather has in store for us.

The looks that caught my eye are those that perfectly balance timeless styles with very on-trend pieces—all of which I'm more than confident will come back into trending rotation over the years, making them well worth the investment. Personally, I'm most excited to switch out my reliable wool coat for a broader mix of outerwear. From the sleek suede jacket to the trending barn style, there are so many fun yet sophisticated options to explore. And while it may not be time to pack away all the knitwear just yet, there are plenty more options for layering that go beyond just piling on the pieces to stay as warm as possible.

So scroll on to discover my pick of seven looks that are sure to inspire you to start plotting your spring wardrobe.

SEE 7 STYLISH TRANSITIONAL SPRING OUTFITS THAT ARE WORTH COPYING:

1. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans

Style Notes: Sometimes the key to making layering look really sleek is focusing on the mix of textures. A suede jacket is undeniably elegant, but paired with a delicate knit cardigan and denim, it creates an interesting, dynamic outfit that can suit so many different occasions.

SHOP THE LOOK:

MANGO, Suede Leather Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Leather Jacket

The colour of this jacket is so good.

Aura Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Aura Cotton Cardigan

I love the square neckline of this cardigan.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

I will forever swear by these COS jeans.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star

The all-time, goes-with-everything classic.

Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag

Braided leather bags are truly timeless, but this burgundy hue feels especially on trend for this season.

2. Column Skirt + Shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Everything about this look is calling my name—it's so elegant yet seems so effortless, and is made up of so many versatile staples that you could mix or match into plenty of different looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

A linen pencil skirt is such a great piece for warm weather wear.

Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in White
Reiss
Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in White

A classic white tank is a spring/summer essential.

The Classic: Weave, Celeste Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Weave, Celeste Blue

The kind of shirt you'll wear for years to come.

Leather Ballet Flats
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

The easiest everyday flat.

Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag
Toteme
Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag

This is high on my bag wish list.

3. Barn Jacket + T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: I've already spotted so many stylish individuals sporting the barn jacket, and it's easy to see why it's become a cult item for the season. The mix of textures livens up even the simplest outfit, and imbues the look with a irresistable nostalgic charm.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket
Anthropologie
Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket

There are plenty of barn jackets available right now, but this one especially caught my eye.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

An absolute essential.

The Wide High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Wide High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I love the cut of these jeans.

Leather Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers

You can't go wrong with a black penny loafer.

2-Pack Ribbed Socks
COS
2-Pack Ribbed Socks

Styling loafers with white socks has quickly become a top trend.

4. Double Denim

Style Notes: Make this the spring you give double denim a go. Worried about how to stop it looking too matchy-matchy? Follow Chrystelle's example and opt for a bright pair of shoes to draw some attention, and finish with a bag—also in suede, but in a different colour, to keep it interesting.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Denim Shirt
Arket
Denim Shirt

This denim shirt has a lightness that makes it ideal for spring.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

These are a bestseller for a reason.

Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats

How gorgeous is this colour?

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag

Who knew brown and red could be such a good match?

5. Leather Jacket + Jumper + Dark Wash Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: If you're the kind of person who wants to veer as far away from the spring pastel colour palette as possible, this look is for you. Understated yet so chic, it's a true masterclass in layering for those slightly cooler days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket

I'm obsessed with the texture of this dark brown jacket.

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

An easy spring essential.

Cashmere Sweater
LA LIGNE
Cashmere Sweater

A sweater for all seasons.

Tide Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Tide Wide-Leg Jeans

The relaxed silhouette is ideal for this outfit.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Yep, Sambas aren't going anywhere.

6. Long Dress + Trench Coat

Style Notes: Desperate to bring out the summer dresses? Keep it spring-appropriate by opting for a trench—the ultimate spring season outerwear.

SHOP THE LOOK:

A-Line Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
A-Line Maxi Dress

Wear now, and all summer long.

Astoria Cutout Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Astoria Trench Coat

The fluid shape of this trench makes it ideal for spring.

Molten Pendant Necklace
COS
Molten Pendant Necklace

Cord necklaces were a huge hit last spring/summer, and I predict they'll be making a big comeback this season, too.

Samantha Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Samantha Heeled Sandal

I love how the gold of these heels ties into the gold of the necklace.

7. Trousers + Cardigan + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels

Style Notes: Minimalists, save this outfit for your spring inspiration. Flowing trousers, a fitted square-neckline top and a cropped cardigan? Perfection.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation keeps bringing this trouser back year after year—and our editors couldn't be happier about it.

Ribbed Tank Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Tank Top

I'm running to grab this top ASAP—it's just so chic.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

A cropped cashmere cardigan is such an easy way to elevate almost any look.

Bosona Leather-Trimmed Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps
NEOUS
Bosona Leather-Trimmed Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps

Add a sophisticated touch with these kitten heels.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Tokyo

The ultimate finishing touch.

