Scandi Style Is Inspiring My Spring Wardrobe—5 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create

Having visited a lot of Scandinavian countries (although Sweden is still on my to-go list), I think I can safely say that there's nothing I don't like about them. With the most effortlessly cool people, coffee shops, homeware brands and overall vibe, if I didn't live in London then I would happily move to this part of the world.

But heading overseas isn't on the cards for me anytime soon, so for now I'll settle for living vicariously through some of my favourite Scandi women on Instagram. After all, their outfits are the ones I save most on the app. And while a few years back Scandi style would have been thought of as being quite maximalist with bright colours and loud prints (if previous CPHFW's are anything to go by), now, I feel as though the style is a lot more minimal. But with a classic Scandi twist, of course.

While more neutral, classic looks are coming through from some of my favourite fashion insiders, they still all have that Scandinavian 'I didn't try to look this good' feel about them that we all know and love. Think a shirt worn with a matching tie, 'nice tops' with attention to detail and mini dresses worn with boots. The one thing they all have in common? They're surprisingly easy to copy!

Scroll on to see the five spring-ready Scandi outfits I'm going to be recreating as soon as the weather allows it.

5 STYLISH SPRING OUTFITS I'M COPYING FROM SCANDI WOMEN THIS SEASON:

1. Suede Jacket + Long Skirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: You no doubt already own a suede jacket by now, but if not, there's still time considering they're one of the key items of 2025. Instead of jeans, try styling them with midi and maxi skirts with fancy flats.

Shop the Look:

Hush Suede Jacket £400 SHOP NOW I've seen this and can confirm it's even better in real life.

Cos Wool Column Maxi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW A classic skirt that will work for you throughout the seasons.

Dune Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats SHOP NOW I want these in all three colours—black, tan and cream.

ALAÏA Le Demi-Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW Firmly on my spring wish list!

2. Shirt and Tie + Blazer + Leather Skirt

Style Notes: Ties are the unexpected mini trend for spring/summer 2025, and I'm into it. Button up your shirt, like Nnenna, and wear your tie neatly done up to the top. I enjoy this combo being worn with a leather skirt instead of tailoring—stunning.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW A classic you'll reach for time and time again.

Free People Prep Striped Tie £24 SHOP NOW I love the idea of contrasting stripes for this look.

Nobodys Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer £120 SHOP NOW The matching trousers and waistcoat are also so good.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt £480 SHOP NOW Citizens of Humanity is just the destination for great jeans.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers £950 SHOP NOW A Scandi girl favourite.

3. Peplum top + Barrel Leg Jeans + Heels

Style Notes: As a very new red wine drinker, an all-white outfit makes me slightly fearful, but there's no way I'm swerving it when it can look this good. Peplum tops are back from the depths of 2005 and everyone from Zara to Ganni has got on board—try one out with a fresh pair of barrel-leg jeans.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Peplum Top With Bows £28 SHOP NOW Because a 'nice top' and jeans never fails.

AGOLDE Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Expect to see these everywhere from now on.

GANNI Polka-Dot Mini Ganni Bou Bag £365 SHOP NOW All things spotty and dotty are a mini trend this season.

TOTEME The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps £490 SHOP NOW It's all about that curved heel.

4. Trench + Mini Knit Dress + Tall Boots

Style Notes: I will never not like the look of a short dress with a long coat, something about it just looks effortlessly cool at all times. Make it a seasonally-appropriate trench with a knit polo dress and tall flat boots and it's an easy equation to copy.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis Cape Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW So many fashion editors will own this one, mark my words.

Reformation Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress £348 SHOP NOW Perfect for when the weather is in-betweeny.

Dear Frances Blake Boot, Black £670 SHOP NOW These will last you for years to come.

MANGO Oval Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW Yep, they really are £20!

5. Shirt + Vest Top + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: Another look that never fails is wide-leg trousers worn with simple separates, but with the addition of heeled sandals. It just feels so put together without being try hard, and Anouk has nailed the brief.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki £120 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath's shirts are well worth the investment.

ZARA Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW COS's tank is my absolute favourite.

Reformation Auggie Pant £228 SHOP NOW It might be known as a dress brand, but I always rely on Refromation for tailoring.