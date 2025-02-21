Scandi Style Is Inspiring My Spring Wardrobe—5 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create

By
published
in Features

Having visited a lot of Scandinavian countries (although Sweden is still on my to-go list), I think I can safely say that there's nothing I don't like about them. With the most effortlessly cool people, coffee shops, homeware brands and overall vibe, if I didn't live in London then I would happily move to this part of the world.

But heading overseas isn't on the cards for me anytime soon, so for now I'll settle for living vicariously through some of my favourite Scandi women on Instagram. After all, their outfits are the ones I save most on the app. And while a few years back Scandi style would have been thought of as being quite maximalist with bright colours and loud prints (if previous CPHFW's are anything to go by), now, I feel as though the style is a lot more minimal. But with a classic Scandi twist, of course.

While more neutral, classic looks are coming through from some of my favourite fashion insiders, they still all have that Scandinavian 'I didn't try to look this good' feel about them that we all know and love. Think a shirt worn with a matching tie, 'nice tops' with attention to detail and mini dresses worn with boots. The one thing they all have in common? They're surprisingly easy to copy!

Scroll on to see the five spring-ready Scandi outfits I'm going to be recreating as soon as the weather allows it.

5 STYLISH SPRING OUTFITS I'M COPYING FROM SCANDI WOMEN THIS SEASON:

1. Suede Jacket + Long Skirt + Ballet Flats

Ingrid wearing suede jacket

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: You no doubt already own a suede jacket by now, but if not, there's still time considering they're one of the key items of 2025. Instead of jeans, try styling them with midi and maxi skirts with fancy flats.

Shop the Look:

Hush, Suede Jacket
Hush
Suede Jacket

I've seen this and can confirm it's even better in real life.

Wool Column Maxi Skirt
Cos
Wool Column Maxi Skirt

A classic skirt that will work for you throughout the seasons.

Dune , Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Dune
Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I want these in all three colours—black, tan and cream.

Le Demi-Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Demi-Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag

Firmly on my spring wish list!

2. Shirt and Tie + Blazer + Leather Skirt

Nnenna wearing shirt and tie

(Image credit: @nnennaaechem)

Style Notes: Ties are the unexpected mini trend for spring/summer 2025, and I'm into it. Button up your shirt, like Nnenna, and wear your tie neatly done up to the top. I enjoy this combo being worn with a leather skirt instead of tailoring—stunning.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

A classic you'll reach for time and time again.

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

I love the idea of contrasting stripes for this look.

Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer

The matching trousers and waistcoat are also so good.

Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt

Citizens of Humanity is just the destination for great jeans.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

A Scandi girl favourite.

3. Peplum top + Barrel Leg Jeans + Heels

Mary wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @maryljeans)

Style Notes: As a very new red wine drinker, an all-white outfit makes me slightly fearful, but there's no way I'm swerving it when it can look this good. Peplum tops are back from the depths of 2005 and everyone from Zara to Ganni has got on board—try one out with a fresh pair of barrel-leg jeans.

Shop the Look:

Peplum Top With Bows
ZARA
Peplum Top With Bows

Because a 'nice top' and jeans never fails.

Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Expect to see these everywhere from now on.

Polka-Dot Mini Ganni Bou Bag
GANNI
Polka-Dot Mini Ganni Bou Bag

All things spotty and dotty are a mini trend this season.

The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

It's all about that curved heel.

4. Trench + Mini Knit Dress + Tall Boots

Amaka wearing trench coat

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: I will never not like the look of a short dress with a long coat, something about it just looks effortlessly cool at all times. Make it a seasonally-appropriate trench with a knit polo dress and tall flat boots and it's an easy equation to copy.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural
John Lewis
Cape Trench Coat

So many fashion editors will own this one, mark my words.

Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress
Reformation
Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress

Perfect for when the weather is in-betweeny.

Blake Boot, Black
Dear Frances
Blake Boot, Black

These will last you for years to come.

Oval Sunglasses - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oval Sunglasses

Yep, they really are £20!

5. Shirt + Vest Top + Wide-Leg Trousers

Anouk wearing wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Another look that never fails is wide-leg trousers worn with simple separates, but with the addition of heeled sandals. It just feels so put together without being try hard, and Anouk has nailed the brief.

Shop the Look:

The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki

With Nothing Underneath's shirts are well worth the investment.

Ribbed Tank Top
ZARA
Ribbed Tank Top

COS's tank is my absolute favourite.

Auggie Pant
Reformation
Auggie Pant

It might be known as a dress brand, but I always rely on Refromation for tailoring.

Leather Thong Sandals
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

Minimalists will love these.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Latest