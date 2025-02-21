Scandi Style Is Inspiring My Spring Wardrobe—5 Stylish Looks I Can't Wait to Re-Create
Having visited a lot of Scandinavian countries (although Sweden is still on my to-go list), I think I can safely say that there's nothing I don't like about them. With the most effortlessly cool people, coffee shops, homeware brands and overall vibe, if I didn't live in London then I would happily move to this part of the world.
But heading overseas isn't on the cards for me anytime soon, so for now I'll settle for living vicariously through some of my favourite Scandi women on Instagram. After all, their outfits are the ones I save most on the app. And while a few years back Scandi style would have been thought of as being quite maximalist with bright colours and loud prints (if previous CPHFW's are anything to go by), now, I feel as though the style is a lot more minimal. But with a classic Scandi twist, of course.
While more neutral, classic looks are coming through from some of my favourite fashion insiders, they still all have that Scandinavian 'I didn't try to look this good' feel about them that we all know and love. Think a shirt worn with a matching tie, 'nice tops' with attention to detail and mini dresses worn with boots. The one thing they all have in common? They're surprisingly easy to copy!
Scroll on to see the five spring-ready Scandi outfits I'm going to be recreating as soon as the weather allows it.
5 STYLISH SPRING OUTFITS I'M COPYING FROM SCANDI WOMEN THIS SEASON:
1. Suede Jacket + Long Skirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: You no doubt already own a suede jacket by now, but if not, there's still time considering they're one of the key items of 2025. Instead of jeans, try styling them with midi and maxi skirts with fancy flats.
Shop the Look:
I want these in all three colours—black, tan and cream.
2. Shirt and Tie + Blazer + Leather Skirt
Style Notes: Ties are the unexpected mini trend for spring/summer 2025, and I'm into it. Button up your shirt, like Nnenna, and wear your tie neatly done up to the top. I enjoy this combo being worn with a leather skirt instead of tailoring—stunning.
Shop the Look:
The matching trousers and waistcoat are also so good.
Citizens of Humanity is just the destination for great jeans.
3. Peplum top + Barrel Leg Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: As a very new red wine drinker, an all-white outfit makes me slightly fearful, but there's no way I'm swerving it when it can look this good. Peplum tops are back from the depths of 2005 and everyone from Zara to Ganni has got on board—try one out with a fresh pair of barrel-leg jeans.
Shop the Look:
4. Trench + Mini Knit Dress + Tall Boots
Style Notes: I will never not like the look of a short dress with a long coat, something about it just looks effortlessly cool at all times. Make it a seasonally-appropriate trench with a knit polo dress and tall flat boots and it's an easy equation to copy.
Shop the Look:
5. Shirt + Vest Top + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Another look that never fails is wide-leg trousers worn with simple separates, but with the addition of heeled sandals. It just feels so put together without being try hard, and Anouk has nailed the brief.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are well worth the investment.
It might be known as a dress brand, but I always rely on Refromation for tailoring.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.