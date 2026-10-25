6 Styling Tips We Borrowed from The Row That Make Every Outfit Look Expensive
You don't have to spend five figures to look like you have, and with these easy style lessons that we picked up from The Row, looking runway-ready is in the bag. Keep scrolling to see how to elevate your look in just 6 steps.
Ask any fashion editor for their favourite minimalist brands and they'll all agree—few designers do it quite like The Row. The Olsen twins' luxury label has built a devoted following around its understated approach to dressing, championing considered minimalism, impeccable tailoring and beautifully crafted pieces that speak for themselves. Unlike some fashion houses, their cult appeal lies in their "iykyk" sensibility— with no obvious logos, signature prints or heavy branding, it's all about the power of a perfectly cut coat, a pair of fluid trousers or a simple knit that looks and feels exceptional. And, this less-is-more philosophy has made The Row a perennial source of inspiration for fashion insiders and celebs alike, and it's undoubtable that the Olsen's influence can be spotted everywhere from street style to the wardrobes of the most stylish women around the world.
Of course, part of The Row's appeal is its ability to make even the most simple look feel runway-ready. Take a white T-shirt and tailored trousers for example—with the right proportions you can go from "samey" to standout with just the change of a leg length. Or, while a neutral colour palette of black, cream, chocolate brown and soft grey will always be considered classic, add a pop of red in the form of an accessory like a scarf, add you've added an expensive-looking finish to everyday dressing. Of course, accessories are equally important too, with The Row's oversized leather bags and understated flats selling faster than they can be restocked. In short, the brand's style codes are a masterclass in knowing when to hold back, and proving that great style doesn't necessarily mean following the latest trends.
After studying the runways, lookbooks and wardrobes of The Row's most loyal clients, I've picked up a few lessons from its signature aesthetic. Whether you're looking to refresh your everyday wardrobe, make your existing basics work harder or simply bring a more refined feel to your outfits, there are plenty of styling tricks you can borrow from The Row for easy, elevated polish. From embracing head-to-toe tonal dressing to rethinking your approach to proportions, these are the 6 style tips that will help you channel the brand's effortlessly sophisticated appeal. Consider this your guide to dressing like The Row, without the designer price tag.
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Style Lessons We're Borrowing from The Row in 2026
1. Try Tailoring With a Twist
Style Notes: As their name would suggest, The Row are experts in tailoring (they are named after Saville Row after all), but what keeps their collections feeling fresh is updating traditional techniques with contemporary details. A collarless blazer here, a barrel trouser there, a cropped waistcoat or two, and hey presto, you've got a nod to the look without having to rely on the same blazer and trousers formula that you wear for the 9-to-5.
Shop Tailoring:
Na-Kd
One Button High Neck Blazer
Of course it had to be in black.
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Tapered Trousers
This entire look feels very Olsen coded.
Massimo Dutti
Stand Collar Blazer
Honestly, I thought this would be double the price.
2. Consider Your Colour Palette
Style Notes: One way you can spot an outfit inspired by The Row from a distance? A tonal colour palette with a pop of contrasting colour. Often you'll find biscuitty browns, cream and black punctuated by a pop of tomato red, otherwise it might be the kind of subtle head-to-toe colour drenching as seen on Monikh [pictured above]. Either way, don't expect lurid brights or print clashing, every colour used is chosen from a similar palette to blend in discreet synergy with one another, which (thankfully) means you don't have to think too hard about what pairs well with what.
Shop a Tonal Colour Palette:
Navygrey
The New Classic Crew
At this point I'm collecting Navygrey knits for a reliable winter wardrobe.
TOAST
Sculpted Indigo Denim Trousers
The strong silhouette is cut to perfection.
AllSaints
Kenny Runner Trainers
You can't go wrong with white trainers, burgundy ballet flats and black loafers (but more on those below).
3. If in Doubt, Just Add a Loafer
Style Notes: No matter how good that razor sharp stiletto might look on the shelf (I'm looking at you, Saint Laurent), there's no denying that it's unlikely to be the most comfortable option. Part of what makes The Row so popular is the focus on comfort as well as style, and you'll usually spot their models (and the Olsens themselves) sporting an easy flat like a loafer that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the mood.
Shop Loafers:
Dear Frances
Gio Loafer, Espresso
These are so sleek they make a great evening shoe too.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
I haven't stopped thinking about these since they first landed.
H&M
Leather Loafers
No one will believe that these are from the high street.
4. Camel Trenches Never Go Out of Style
Style Notes: The only piece you'll see Mary Kate and Ashley wearing just as much as a tailored wool coat? A maxi trench of course, and if you needed further proof that the trench is a universally beloved style for a very good reason, you'll find them across no less than nine of the brand's collections. To give yours designer energy, look for oversized fits or size up a longline trench to calk-length proportions and roll up the sleeves to show off your shirt cuffs. Bonus points if you manage to have a little turtleneck peeking through at the collar a lá The Row autumn/winter 2018.
Shop Camel Trench Coats:
Jigsaw
Nelson Cotton Trench Coat
The perfect shade of camel in my humble opinion.
Coach
Trench Coat
The little details like the buckles are perfectly executed.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Trench Coat
The length of this coat is so chic, and even on a petite customer, the longer the better.
5. Business Up Top, Party On the Bottom
Style Notes: Sorry, "jeans and a nice top", according to the Olsens, the far more elevated option is a pared-back top and interesting bottom, whether thats a bold skirt, colourful trouser or attention-seeking shoe. Take the S/S '27 show as an example, where models sporting plain grey tank tops and black shirts added interest to their look with a floral embroidered belt. Or the A/W '26 show where a bright red trouser and column skirt were the only colourful moments in a sea of black and white. An easy solution for autumn is to stock up on black, brown and grey knits and jersey basics you'll make use of all year round, and wear them now with a fun belt, bright trouser or exceptionally good shoe.
Shop Statement Pieces:
LE SUNDIAL
Tasseled Woven Cord Belt
This over a black or white maxi dress? So The Row.
DOEN
Lavon Fringe Pant -- San Sebastian Foulard
Incredible in summer with sandals, but wear through autumn too with a white tee under a chunky knit.
A.Emery
Marcelle Snake-Effect Leather Thong Sandals
You might want to keep these to one side for your next holiday, but you can't deny they have something of The Row about them.
6. Bags That Blend In
Style Notes: One of the ways that The Row become synonymous with quiet luxury is by just how understated their bestselling bags are. The Margaux, the Marlo, the Park and the Idaho all carry (no pun intended) the same undetectable luxury that means only the trained eye would know what the wearer was sporting. But the good thing about this is that you can channel the same energy without having to join a waiting list, and there are plenty of pared-back and practical bags on the market right now that echo the same effortless elegance. We had a good run with tiny, party bags but now we're looking for styles that let our outfit do all of the talking.
Shop Minimalist Bags:
DeMellier
Romee Strijd X the Stockholm
Just when you thought DeMellier couldn't get any better.
MANGO
Split-Leather Tote Bag
How to upgrade your average tote shopper.
ARKET
Small Leather Bucket Bag
Small but mighty.
Shop Our Favourite New Pieces from The Row:
The Row
Olmi Turtleneck
The kind of classic knit you'll wear for a lifetime.
The Row
Carlie Pant
Simplicity well mastered.
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
It's a miracle that these are still in stock.
The Row
Keone Coat
Something tells me that this textured coat is going to be huge this autumn/winter.
The Row
Clement Tote Bag
Big enough for all of your essentials, and then some.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.