There's something about summer in New York that turns brunch into a full-on fashion event. Maybe it's the way the light hits the sidewalk seating at La Mercerie, or maybe it's the experience of spending a Sunday at museums on the Upper East Side and stopping by Café Sabarsky. Either way, it feels like the style set is dressing with intention this season—outfits are coordinated, accessories are playful, and no one's leaving the house without a look in mind.

I've already started mentally cataloging the pieces I want to wear to each of my favorite brunch spots (it's giving fashion-person Yelp), and if you're the type who screenshots an outfit idea before you make a reservation, this one's for you. Below, I've matched the vibe of seven beloved brunch destinations with the exact outfit formula I'd wear to each. These looks are easy to re-create but just polished enough to feel considered.

The Golden Swan

What to Wear: Floral Dress + Cropped Trench Coat + Loafer Mules

This is a photo from my most recent visit to The Golden Swan. My friends and I currently refer to it as the debrief spot to review the weekend's festivities on a Sunday morning. The fluffiest pancakes in West Village are the ultimate hangover remedy. I spent my most recent day here in a floral dress, a trench coat, and mule loafers, which felt incredibly on theme.

Café Sabarsky

What to Wear: White Top + Pencil Skirt + Boots

Tucked inside the Neue Galerie, Café Sabarsky feels like stepping into 1900s Vienna with a side of espresso and Klimt. The vibe is quietly elegant—ideal for a solo museum morning or an artistic catch-up. A white puff-sleeve top and tailored pencil skirt nod to the old-world charm, and knee-high boots add just enough edge to walk confidently through the Upper East Side.

JoJo by Jean-Georges

What to Wear: Halter Top + Bermuda Shorts + Clutch + Mules

A classic Upper East Side townhouse turned fine-dining hideaway, JoJo is where you might overhear a literary agent swapping Hamptons plans with their most glamorous client. The crowd leans polished but relaxed—think halter top, tailored Bermuda shorts, and kitten-heel mules. A sculptural clutch completes the look for post-brunch gallery-hopping.

Lysée

What to Wear: Poplin Top + Matching Shorts + Slide Sandals

If architectural pastries and the K-beauty aesthetic had a love child, it would be Lysée. The interiors are serene, and so is the menu, which make it feel like a retreat in the middle of NoMad. A crisp poplin set and Oran slides blend seamlessly into the clean lines of the space—an outfit that looks intentional but never overdressed.

Cafe Zaffri

What to Wear: Knit Vest + Black Skirt + Heels

A newcomer with old-soul energy, Cafe Zaffri is where indie romance meets Parisian bookstore. The best table is by the window, coffee in hand and pages half-read. A knit vest and black maxi skirt set the tone, making for a look that's refined with creative undertones. Add slingback flats for a finish that says, "Yes, I journal."

Gjelina

What to Wear: Baby-Doll Dress + Playful Bag + Red Flats

Wildly popular in Los Angeles, Gjelina has brought its impeccable vibes to New York City. Its long-awaited emergence in NoHo has taken on the bicoastal crowd, and the restaurant has terra-cotta walls, shared plates, and that telltale Venice glow. A baby-doll minidress fits the laid-back but curated crowd, and red ballet flats and a cheeky statement bag feel just quirky enough for the L.A. vibes that this place brings.

La Mercerie

What to Wear: Striped Shirt + Denim + Loafers

La Mercerie is the brunch equivalent of a Nancy Meyers movie set: dreamy lighting, impeccable tableware, and the smell of warm croissants in the air. The crowd is a mix of design nerds and downtown women in denim. A striped tee, wide-leg jeans, and classic loafers feel effortless but quietly say, "I noticed the cutlery." PS, it's never too late to order the famous chocolate chip cookie.