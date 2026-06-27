It is hot. As someone who typically thrives in 30-degree weather, this heatwave has tested my limits and those of my wardrobe. If you feel you're on the verge of melting but are still dedicated to your post-work plans, I've pulled together a shortlist of hot-weather evening outfits that prioritise looking chic and staying cool. It might sound impossible, but there is a whole host of fashion insiders with hot-weather outfit inspiration that makes styling feel so much more effortless. This takes the pressure off deciding and shows that you can feel put together without overheating, because we really don't need another thing to sweat about.
As you flick through your heatwave capsule wardrobe, you might feel as if nothing is suitable for the muggy air and sky-high temps. An evening outfit often requires a little extra sophistication, too. That's why I've selected hot-weather evening outfits that meet two criteria: they both look elevated and keep you feeling cool and comfortable. The great thing about evenings is that they often come with a little more relief from the day's blistering heat—though it's not guaranteed. These outfits consider this, too.
For instance, you'll find sheer dusters that offer a whisper of coverage if a breeze picks up, and longer trousers that are fluid and far from sticky, but nice enough for a whole night as the temperature drops, even if only a little. So whether you're after an