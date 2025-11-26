5 Simple Yet Sophisticated Ways People in Paris Are Styling Knitwear Right Now

It’s no secret that French women embody classic, timeless style. Elegance seems practically ingrained in their DNA, and so it probably comes as no surprise to you that they’re the fashion reference I, along with plenty of other women, return to again and again. Their wardrobes revolve around core capsule pieces, yet they always manage to make the most classic staples feel fresh and modern, and that's something I'm trying to emulate in the way I dress, too.
In winter, it’s easy to fall into a style rut, reaching for the same outfits out of convenience and warmth. But staying cosy doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. This season, I’m taking a leaf out of a Parisian's book and am focusing on making the most of what I already own. With a generous collection of knitwear in different colours and silhouettes, experimenting with new outfit combinations feels like a more sustainable—and inspiring—approach.
Below, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite French-girl knitwear outfits I’ll be recreating this winter—looks that are fresh, sophisticated, warm and comfortable, from cosy cable-knit scarf jumpers to a simple cardigan styled with tailored trousers. Scroll on to see the looks I'm recreating this winter and beyond.
5 French-Girl Knitwear Outfits to Copy This Winter:
1. Roll-Neck Knit + Mini Skirt + Knee High Boots
Style Notes: A mini-skirt doesn’t have to be reserved for summer. It can be an interseasonal item that can be styled with a chunky roll-neck jumper and knee-high boots to see you through the colder months.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Cropped Turtleneck Jumper
Such a versatile style.
Sportmax
Poggio Virgin Wool Miniskirt
This will see you through the seasons.
Whistles
Black Ulla Zip Shoulder Bag
An every day go-to style.
Aeyde
Rhea Leather Knee Boots
Aeyde is one of my favourite shoe brands for classic, timeless styles.
Style Notes: One thing I love most about a winter wardrobe is texture. From leather, feathers or faux fur, Felicia’s fluffy cardigan is a great way to add interest to an otherwise more simple outfit. Paired with satin trousers and ballet flats, it’s such a versatile outfit that can easily be worn to an array of events.
Shop the Look:
ISABEL MARANT
Mylene Mohair-Blend Cardigan
This was seen on Isabel Marant's autumn/winter 2025 collection runway.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Satin trousers instantly elevate any outfit.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Noelle Suede Ballet Flats
A classic style.
The Row
Medium Ingrid Bag in Leather
The Row get it right every time when it comes to handbags.
3. V-Neck Jumper + Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Layering is key in a winter wardrobe and can easily transform any outfit. Pairing a neutral v-neck jumper with a coloured striped shirt combines colour and texture in one look, and opting for a barrel-leg jean evens out the proportions of the overall finish.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Striped Flowing Shirt Zw Collection
90% of my shirts are from Zara.
&DAUGHTER
Balla Wool Sweater
This is made from 100% wool.
ALIGNE
Mid Rise Rigid Barrel Jeans
A barrel-leg jean is my current favourite shape.
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
A rich chocolate brown gives a softer finish than black.
4. Basic Cardigan + Tailored Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: A basic cardigan is far from boring – it’s one of my favourite pieces in my wardrobe and can easily see you through the seasons. Pairing it with tailored trousers makes it feel more elevated, yet trainers give it more of a casual finish overall to make it feel more wearable.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
This is such a good price for 100% cashmere.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
I can't believe these aren't designer.
ADIDAS
Handball Spezial Suede Low-Top Trainers
I have these exact trainers and get so much wear out of them.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elma Jf Colors
Sunglasses are a great way to bring colour into an outfit.
5. Scarf Jumper + Leggings + Knee High Boots
Style Notes: Scarf jumpers are such a big trend right now and I, for one, am so here for it. Pairing it with a simple pair of leggings and a knee-high boot is a quick and easy way to achieve an effortlessly sleek look. Flat boots will see you through daily errand running, whereas a heeled boot will instantly elevate it and have you night out ready.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Knit Jumper With Scarf
So chic.
COS
Merino Wool Leggings
Wool leggings are a great option for winter for extra warmth.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
I'd pair with with gold jewellery for a cohesive finish.