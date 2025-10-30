The Styling Tricks Defining Fall 2025 (and How to Pull Them Off IRL)

This season, fashion feels like it's hitting a refresh button. Instead of chasing full-blown trends, it's all about subtle shifts. Among the chicest people I know, the common theme has been wearing minimal pieces but giving them a modern upgrade using these styling tricks that are easily done with pieces you might already own. Think fresh proportions, unexpected layering, and little details that change the whole mood of an outfit.
After weeks of watching how editors and fashion people are interpreting fall dressing and giving it the simplest of upgrades, I've narrowed down the defining tricks of the season—and exactly how to pull them off in real life. Let's make those familiar pieces feel new again with these seven styling tricks.
Belts Over Sweaters
If you own a skinny belt, you're in luck because they're having a moment right now and likely not in the way that you'd expect. Instead of threading them through belt loops, cool people are putting them right on top of their favorite sweater. It's a great way to update something you already own.
Madewell
The Essential Skinny Leather Belt
j.crew
Feather Jersey Turtleneck
LOBA
Mary Midi Skirt
Button-Down Color Pop
Don't let a jacket swallow your outfit whole. I love this styling moment where the button-down shirt underneath brings about a whole new look to what a bomber jacket and jeans once might have been. Bonus points if you choose a preppy pastel shirt to peek out underneath.
j.crew
Collection Cropped Flight Jacket in Suede
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Annina High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Skirts on Top of Skirts
This one is for the daring people who want to take a risk (and make the most of what's in their closet). Styling a skirt on top of a skirt is a way to have an outfit that's unique to you. If you're smart and have already been sizing up your skirts, this should be an easy one to slip into.
Ronny Kobo
Ines Skirt
aritzia
Twirl Pleated Skirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Extra Fine Wool Two-Button Blazer
Scarf Waist
We've seen scarves tied around waists for a few seasons now, and that trick isn't going anywhere. To update the look for the new season, a fringe scarf is the best way to make things feel fresh and on par with what's to come in 2026.
EAVES
Janith Capri Pant
Toteme
Lace-Trimmed Scarf
8 Other Reasons
Layne Pendant Necklace
Layered T-Shirts
If you're a fan of Miu Miu (or if you had an alt-rock phase in middle school), you won't be a stranger to the concept of layering a short-sleeve T-shirt over a long-sleeve one. But if you haven't tried it yet, you're missing out. It takes a T-shirt and jeans to the next level.
j.crew
Vintage Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Buck Mason
Black Pima Boxy Crew
CREATIVE RESOURCES INTL LTD
Alice Low Waist Bootcut Denim Jeans - Washed Black
Wrong Shoes
Something else that's not going anywhere? The "wrong shoe" theory. Yup, that means wearing neon yellow running sneakers with a nice skirt will still be cool this fall. As a girl who likes to hit 10,000 steps a day, I approve.
Hoka
Clifton 10 Sneakers
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Logo Ringer T-Shirt
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Red Sweater Tied Around Waist
Another one of my personal favorites has to be this update on the obvious concept of tying your waist with a sweater. Choose a color that's a contrasting pop of color over just any style you're eyeing. You won't regret it.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.