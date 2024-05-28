11 Put-Together T-Shirt Outfits My Summer Wardrobe Is Going to Revolve Around

Allyson Payer
By
published

I don't know about you, but I find myself reaching for a T-shirt almost every day during the summer. Sometimes, it really is just too hot to think, and I have approximately eight thousand T-shirts in my closet, so I might as well wear one every single day. As I'm sure you've heard, the current vibe in fashion is elegance, and despite being an inherently casual item, its versatility makes it quite easy to dress up and be part of a put-together outfit.

While scrolling through Instagram, I found endless T-shirt outfit inspiration for summer and had to share. Fashion people are currently pairing tees with skirts of every style and finding inventive, polished ways to wear them with denim, trousers, and everything else. The 11 outfits I'm highlighting below deserve a place in your summer outfit rotation, so scrolling is recommended. If you're in need of some new staples, I've gone ahead and shopped out the looks as well.

Read on for all the T-shirt outfit inspiration you'll need this summer.

White T-Shirt + Pencil Skirt + Kitten-Heel Sandals

Woman wearing a white T-shirt and gray pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Homestretch™ Crew T-Shirt
TNA
Homestretch Crew T-Shirt

Chisel Maxi Skirt
Babaton
Chisel Maxi Skirt

V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals

Woman wearing a white T-shirt and shorts outfit.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

Classic Margo Tee
Leset
Classic Margo Tee

Parker Loose Fit Vintage Shorts
Agolde
Parker Loose Fit Vintage Shorts

Trench Coat + T-Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Woman wearing trench coat, white-T-shirt, and jeans.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women
Mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat

Muse Tee
Reformation
Muse Tee

99 Baggy Jeans
Abrand
99 Baggy Jeans

Oversize T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Heels

Woman wearing a white T-shirt, miniskirt, and sandals.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Talking Heads '80 Tee
Madeworn
Talking Heads '80 Tee

Sabato Micro Mini Skirt
Shona Joy
Sabato Micro Mini Skirt

White T-Shirt + Black Belt + White Jeans + Black Boots

Woman wearing white T-shirt, belt, and white jeans.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell
Northside Vintage Tee

No. 2 Black Studded Belt
Aureum
No. 2 Black Studded Belt

Low Slung Baggy Jeans 30.5
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans 30.5-Inch

T-Shirt + Wrap Miniskirt + Loafers

Woman wearing a white T-shirt, miniskirt, and loafers.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

+ Prince Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Sporty & Rich x Prince
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Stephanie Linen-Blend Mini Wrap Skirt
Usisi Sister
Stephanie Linen-Blend Mini Wrap Skirt

T-Shirt + Printed Pencil Skirt + White Mary Janes

Woman wearing white T-shirt, pink skirt, and white Mary Janes.

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

Amo Boy Tee
AMO
Boy Tee

Zara Linen Pencil Skirt
ZW Collection
Linen Blend Pencil Skirt

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

T-Shirt + Long, Full Skirt + Kitten Heels

Woman wearing a white T-shirt and full skirt.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Renza Skirt
Ronny Kobo
Renza Skirt

T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Tennis Necklace + Ballet Flats

Woman wearing black T-shirt, baggy jeans, and flats.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Heritage Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
Good American
Heritage Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt

Dorsey Kate Rivière Necklace
Dorsey
Kate Round Cut, Lab-Grown White Sapphire Silver Rivière Necklace

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

T-Shirt + Fringed Skirt + Sandals

Woman wearing black T-shirt and long fringed skirt.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Frame X Ritz Paris T Shirt
Frame x Ritz Paris
T-Shirt

Fringe Hem Knit Maxi Skirt
Another Tomorrow
Fringe Hem Knit Maxi Skirt

Fitted T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Pants + Sweater Over Shoulders

Woman wearing a white T-shirt and white pants.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Smooth Edit Short Sleeve Top
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Short Sleeve Top

Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater
J.Crew
Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
