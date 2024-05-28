11 Put-Together T-Shirt Outfits My Summer Wardrobe Is Going to Revolve Around
I don't know about you, but I find myself reaching for a T-shirt almost every day during the summer. Sometimes, it really is just too hot to think, and I have approximately eight thousand T-shirts in my closet, so I might as well wear one every single day. As I'm sure you've heard, the current vibe in fashion is elegance, and despite being an inherently casual item, its versatility makes it quite easy to dress up and be part of a put-together outfit.
While scrolling through Instagram, I found endless T-shirt outfit inspiration for summer and had to share. Fashion people are currently pairing tees with skirts of every style and finding inventive, polished ways to wear them with denim, trousers, and everything else. The 11 outfits I'm highlighting below deserve a place in your summer outfit rotation, so scrolling is recommended. If you're in need of some new staples, I've gone ahead and shopped out the looks as well.
Read on for all the T-shirt outfit inspiration you'll need this summer.
White T-Shirt + Pencil Skirt + Kitten-Heel Sandals
V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals
Trench Coat + T-Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats
Oversize T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Heels
White T-Shirt + Black Belt + White Jeans + Black Boots
T-Shirt + Wrap Miniskirt + Loafers
T-Shirt + Printed Pencil Skirt + White Mary Janes
T-Shirt + Long, Full Skirt + Kitten Heels
T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Tennis Necklace + Ballet Flats
T-Shirt + Fringed Skirt + Sandals
Fitted T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Pants + Sweater Over Shoulders
