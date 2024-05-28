11 Put-Together T-Shirt Outfits My Summer Wardrobe Is Going to Revolve Around

I don't know about you, but I find myself reaching for a T-shirt almost every day during the summer. Sometimes, it really is just too hot to think, and I have approximately eight thousand T-shirts in my closet, so I might as well wear one every single day. As I'm sure you've heard, the current vibe in fashion is elegance, and despite being an inherently casual item, its versatility makes it quite easy to dress up and be part of a put-together outfit.

While scrolling through Instagram, I found endless T-shirt outfit inspiration for summer and had to share. Fashion people are currently pairing tees with skirts of every style and finding inventive, polished ways to wear them with denim, trousers, and everything else. The 11 outfits I'm highlighting below deserve a place in your summer outfit rotation, so scrolling is recommended. If you're in need of some new staples, I've gone ahead and shopped out the looks as well.

Read on for all the T-shirt outfit inspiration you'll need this summer.

White T-Shirt + Pencil Skirt + Kitten-Heel Sandals

TNA Homestretch Crew T-Shirt $25 SHOP NOW

Babaton Chisel Maxi Skirt $138 SHOP NOW

V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW

Leset Classic Margo Tee $68 SHOP NOW

Agolde Parker Loose Fit Vintage Shorts $148 SHOP NOW

Trench Coat + T-Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Mango Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat $160 SHOP NOW

Reformation Muse Tee $38 SHOP NOW

Abrand 99 Baggy Jeans $118 SHOP NOW

Oversize T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Heels

Madeworn Talking Heads '80 Tee $175 SHOP NOW

Shona Joy Sabato Micro Mini Skirt $195 SHOP NOW

White T-Shirt + Black Belt + White Jeans + Black Boots

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee $18 SHOP NOW

Aureum No. 2 Black Studded Belt $450 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans 30.5-Inch $228 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Wrap Miniskirt + Loafers

Sporty & Rich x Prince Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $60 $36 SHOP NOW

Usisi Sister Stephanie Linen-Blend Mini Wrap Skirt $310 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Printed Pencil Skirt + White Mary Janes

AMO Boy Tee $95 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Linen Blend Pencil Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $90 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Long, Full Skirt + Kitten Heels

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW

Ronny Kobo Renza Skirt $368 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Tennis Necklace + Ballet Flats

Good American Heritage Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt $59 SHOP NOW

Dorsey Kate Round Cut, Lab-Grown White Sapphire Silver Rivière Necklace $635 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean $90 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Fringed Skirt + Sandals

Frame x Ritz Paris T-Shirt $298 SHOP NOW

Another Tomorrow Fringe Hem Knit Maxi Skirt $790 SHOP NOW

Fitted T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Pants + Sweater Over Shoulders

Open Edit Smooth Edit Short Sleeve Top $45 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater $98 SHOP NOW