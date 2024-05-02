7 Elegant Outfits That Are Chill Enough For the Airport
I don't know about you but I have so much trouble dressing for the airport on hot summer (and even spring) days. I always have and probably always will, but at the present moment, I'm going into summer armed with a handful of outfit ideas that I'm planning on wearing to the airport in the coming months. The reason dressing for the airport in the summer is so difficult is pretty obvious: It's hot outside and freezing in the airport and on the planes. On top of that, you're going to be confined to small spaces for a number of hours and if your outfit is uncomfortable, your travel day might be borderline ruined. And on top of that, all anyone does at the airport is people-watch, so you probably want to look chic. In my opinion, the best way to check all of these boxes is with easy, elegant outfits that are comfortable enough to wear to the airport on long days when the temperature might be all over the place.
To guide you out of this predicament, my little fingers spent a lot of time scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit ideas to wear to the airport this spring and summer, so keep scrolling to find out what you need to put he looks together and shop the pieces you might be missing.
Trench + Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Mary Janes
Style Tip: What really sets this quintessential French girl outfit apart is the sweater draped over the shoulders.
Button-Down + Baggy Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Tip: Tucking your oversized button-down in will ensure that your airport outfit never looks sloppy.
Blazer + White Tee + Baggy Jeans + Slingbacks
Style Tip: An oversized blazer and baggy jeans is polished and comfortable. If kitten heels or slingbacks aren't doing it for you, swap them for loafers.
Tweed Jacket + Black Sweatpants + White Sneakers + Baseball Cap
Style Tip: To easily dress up sweatpants, pair them with a tweed jacket of your choosing.
Oversized Cotton Sweater + White Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Tip: Opt for a 100% cotton sweater so you won't get overheated, and if white jeans seem to risky, wear whatever wash your heart desires.
Long Cardigan + Leggings + Boat Shoes
Style Tip: A long cardigan makes leggings look chic, and it doubles as a blanket of sorts on the plane.
Oversized Blazer + Sweatsuit + Sneakers
Style Tip: To make this outfit more summer-friendly, you could easily swap the sweatshirt out for a tee or tank top.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
