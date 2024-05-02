7 Elegant Outfits That Are Chill Enough For the Airport

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

I don't know about you but I have so much trouble dressing for the airport on hot summer (and even spring) days. I always have and probably always will, but at the present moment, I'm going into summer armed with a handful of outfit ideas that I'm planning on wearing to the airport in the coming months. The reason dressing for the airport in the summer is so difficult is pretty obvious: It's hot outside and freezing in the airport and on the planes. On top of that, you're going to be confined to small spaces for a number of hours and if your outfit is uncomfortable, your travel day might be borderline ruined. And on top of that, all anyone does at the airport is people-watch, so you probably want to look chic. In my opinion, the best way to check all of these boxes is with easy, elegant outfits that are comfortable enough to wear to the airport on long days when the temperature might be all over the place.

To guide you out of this predicament, my little fingers spent a lot of time scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit ideas to wear to the airport this spring and summer, so keep scrolling to find out what you need to put he looks together and shop the pieces you might be missing.

Trench + Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Mary Janes

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women
Mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane
The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

Hera Mary Jane Flat
Madewell
Hera Mary Jane Flat

Style Tip: What really sets this quintessential French girl outfit apart is the sweater draped over the shoulders.

Button-Down + Baggy Jeans + Ballet Flats

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The Oversize Stripe Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt
Madewell
The Oversize Stripe Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt

Good Ease Jeans
Good American
Good Ease Jeans

Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Style Tip: Tucking your oversized button-down in will ensure that your airport outfit never looks sloppy.

Blazer + White Tee + Baggy Jeans + Slingbacks

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style Tip: An oversized blazer and baggy jeans is polished and comfortable. If kitten heels or slingbacks aren't doing it for you, swap them for loafers.

Houndstooth One-Button Blazer
Mango
Houndstooth One-Button Blazer

Essential Tee
Lioness
Essential Tee

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

Tweed Jacket + Black Sweatpants + White Sneakers + Baseball Cap

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Reformation Dale Jacket
Reformation
Dale Cropped Jacket

Spacedye Laid Back Pants
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Laid Back Pants

The Roger Advantage Sneakers
On
The Roger Advantage Sneakers

Chino Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap

Style Tip: To easily dress up sweatpants, pair them with a tweed jacket of your choosing.

Oversized Cotton Sweater + White Jeans + Ballet Flats

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Tip: Opt for a 100% cotton sweater so you won't get overheated, and if white jeans seem to risky, wear whatever wash your heart desires.

The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew
The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew

Harper Crop Jeans
Agolde
Harper Crop Jeans

Barcelona Ballet Flat
Jon Josef
Barcelona Ballet Flats

Long Cardigan + Leggings + Boat Shoes

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Tip: A long cardigan makes leggings look chic, and it doubles as a blanket of sorts on the plane.

Oversize Knit Cardigan - Women
Mango
Oversize Knit Cardigan

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Bass Hampton Suede Boaters
G.H. Bass
Bass Hampton Suede Boaters

Oversized Blazer + Sweatsuit + Sneakers

Elegant airport outfit

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Tip: To make this outfit more summer-friendly, you could easily swap the sweatshirt out for a tee or tank top.

Millions Blazer
Aritzia
Millions Blazer

Accolade Sweatpants
Alo
Accolade Sweatpants

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes

Explore More:
Summer Travel
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸