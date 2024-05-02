7 Elegant Outfits That Are Chill Enough For the Airport

I don't know about you but I have so much trouble dressing for the airport on hot summer (and even spring) days. I always have and probably always will, but at the present moment, I'm going into summer armed with a handful of outfit ideas that I'm planning on wearing to the airport in the coming months. The reason dressing for the airport in the summer is so difficult is pretty obvious: It's hot outside and freezing in the airport and on the planes. On top of that, you're going to be confined to small spaces for a number of hours and if your outfit is uncomfortable, your travel day might be borderline ruined. And on top of that, all anyone does at the airport is people-watch, so you probably want to look chic. In my opinion, the best way to check all of these boxes is with easy, elegant outfits that are comfortable enough to wear to the airport on long days when the temperature might be all over the place.

To guide you out of this predicament, my little fingers spent a lot of time scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit ideas to wear to the airport this spring and summer, so keep scrolling to find out what you need to put he looks together and shop the pieces you might be missing.

Trench + Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Mary Janes

Mango Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women $160 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Hera Mary Jane Flat $128 SHOP NOW

Style Tip: What really sets this quintessential French girl outfit apart is the sweater draped over the shoulders.

Button-Down + Baggy Jeans + Ballet Flats

Madewell The Oversize Stripe Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt $88 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Ease Jeans $169 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Style Tip: Tucking your oversized button-down in will ensure that your airport outfit never looks sloppy.

Blazer + White Tee + Baggy Jeans + Slingbacks

Style Tip: An oversized blazer and baggy jeans is polished and comfortable. If kitten heels or slingbacks aren't doing it for you, swap them for loafers.

Mango Houndstooth One-Button Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

Lioness Essential Tee $49 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Tweed Jacket + Black Sweatpants + White Sneakers + Baseball Cap

Reformation Dale Cropped Jacket $298 SHOP NOW

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Laid Back Pants $110 SHOP NOW

On The Roger Advantage Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap $50 SHOP NOW

Style Tip: To easily dress up sweatpants, pair them with a tweed jacket of your choosing.

Oversized Cotton Sweater + White Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Tip: Opt for a 100% cotton sweater so you won't get overheated, and if white jeans seem to risky, wear whatever wash your heart desires.

The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew $118 SHOP NOW

Agolde Harper Crop Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

Jon Josef Barcelona Ballet Flats $190 $114 SHOP NOW

Long Cardigan + Leggings + Boat Shoes

Style Tip: A long cardigan makes leggings look chic, and it doubles as a blanket of sorts on the plane.

Mango Oversize Knit Cardigan $100 SHOP NOW

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 SHOP NOW

G.H. Bass Bass Hampton Suede Boaters $115 SHOP NOW

Oversized Blazer + Sweatsuit + Sneakers

Style Tip: To make this outfit more summer-friendly, you could easily swap the sweatshirt out for a tee or tank top.

Aritzia Millions Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Alo Accolade Sweatpants $118 SHOP NOW