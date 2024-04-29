Sydney Sweeney's Designer Airport Bag Is Going to Be the It Vacation Bag of 2024

As far as celebrity brand ambassadorships go, Miu Miu is a pretty great one to have—just ask Sydney Sweeney. The actress was photographed at the airport last week with an item that both signified that she's one of the faces of Miu Miu and served as a very chic way to haul her gear. The item was a striped crochet Miu Miu tote bag. The large tote may, at first glance, look like a beach bag, but as Sweeney proves, it can be a bag for whatever you want it to be. And I predict fashion people are going to flock to Miu Miu's array of colorful, summery tote bags for summer vacations to come.

If you'd like your summer travel bag to be a Miu Miu tote, I compiled a handful of chic options for you to shop. Sweeney's exact bag is miraculously still available, and equally lovely options abound. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the Miu Miu tote bags that'll be perfect for summer 2024 travel (and beyond).

(Image credit: Vegan/Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Celine tracksuit; Away suitcase; Miu Miu tote bag

Shop Miu Miu Tote Bags

