Sydney Sweeney's Designer Airport Bag Is Going to Be the It Vacation Bag of 2024

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

As far as celebrity brand ambassadorships go, Miu Miu is a pretty great one to have—just ask Sydney Sweeney. The actress was photographed at the airport last week with an item that both signified that she's one of the faces of Miu Miu and served as a very chic way to haul her gear. The item was a striped crochet Miu Miu tote bag. The large tote may, at first glance, look like a beach bag, but as Sweeney proves, it can be a bag for whatever you want it to be. And I predict fashion people are going to flock to Miu Miu's array of colorful, summery tote bags for summer vacations to come.

If you'd like your summer travel bag to be a Miu Miu tote, I compiled a handful of chic options for you to shop. Sweeney's exact bag is miraculously still available, and equally lovely options abound. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the Miu Miu tote bags that'll be perfect for summer 2024 travel (and beyond).

Sydney Sweeney at the airport

(Image credit: Vegan/Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Celine tracksuit; Away suitcase; Miu Miu tote bag

Shop Miu Miu Tote Bags

Logo-Embroidered Woven Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Logo-Embroidered Woven Tote Bag in Black/Multicolour

Miu Miu Crochet Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Large Crochet Tote Bag in Blue/Multicolour

Striped Crochet-Knit Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Striped Crochet-Knit Tote Bag in Midnight Blue/Red/White

Striped Woven Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Striped Woven Tote Bag in Beige/Sky Blue/ Flame Red

Logo-Print Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Logo-Print Tote Bag in Ecru/Navy Blue/Scarlet

Striped Crochet Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Striped Crochet Tote Bag in Navy Blue/Multicolour

Striped Crochet Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Striped Crochet Tote Bag in Ecru/Navy Blue/Scarlet

Ivy Striped Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Ivy Striped Tote Bag in Olive Green/Beige

Ivy Striped Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Ivy Striped Tote Bag in Off-White/Navy Blue/Light Brown

Explore More:
Sydney Sweeney Miu Miu Summer Travel Tote Bags Bags
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸