5 Effortlessly Chic Event Looks That Are Guaranteed To Invite Compliments This Summer

By
published

Dress to impress outfits: @chasemarieee

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Struggling with a dress code is a rite of passage for fashion enthusiasts. What exactly does ‘dress to impress’ mean? Are short hemlines appropriate for a ‘black tie’ event? If you're someone who places a lot of weight on their outfit-building prowess, it can feel like a test. And come summer, a season filled with celebrations, there are plenty of hazy guidelines to navigate.

Often, all it takes is a little inspiration to spark some ideas. Below, you'll find five easy formulas for every event on your horizon. Whether you're attending a garden party, the races or a destination wedding, the following looks will set you up for sartorial success. Plus, they're comprised of items you can re-wear countless times after the event. Win-win.

Don't worry if you're not a dress person—we've also included options for trouser-loving guests. Dress code aside, the most important thing is that you feel your best in whatever you choose to wear. On that note... happy shopping!

5 'Dress to Impress' Outfits That Are Perfect For All Your Summer Events

1. Printed Dress + Embellished Bag + Mules

Dress to impress outfits: @chasemarieee

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Style Notes: If you're delivered a confusing dress code and the specifics of the occasion are ambiguous, a cheerful printed dress is a no-brainer. It might be a safe bet, but it's certainly not boring—especially if you pair it with standout accessories like Chase Marie.

Shop the Look:

Bright Farm Printed Linen-Blend Midi Dress
FARM RIO
Bright Farm Printed Linen-Blend Midi Dress

This dreamy dress has summer written all over it.

Loopy Gold-Plated Crystal Necklace
ANISSA KERMICHE
Loopy Gold-Plated Crystal Necklace

A beautiful finishing touch.

True Decadence Pearl Drop Embellished Shoulder Bag in Cream
True Decadence
True Decadence Pearl Drop Embellished Shoulder Bag in Cream

Such a special piece, and it's just £34!

Bershka Kitten Heel Sandals with Bows
bershka
Bershka Kitten Heel Sandals with Bows

So pretty.

2. Colourful Tailoring + Silky Cami

Dress to impress outfits: @amagodson_a wears a blue suit

(Image credit: @amagodson_a)

Style Notes: Event dressing doesn't automatically call for a dress. Many are more comfortable in sleek tailoring, an option that will confidently show off your fashion know-how. Opt for a blazer and smart trousers in a summery shade, with a matching cami underneath as an alternative to shirting.

Shop the Look:

H&M Linen-blend blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

This uplifting hue will shine at every summer event, be it a garden party or a church wedding.

Asymmetric Lenzing™ Lyocell and Ecovero™-Blend Twill Halterneck Top
ST. AGNI
Asymmetric Lenzing™ Lyocell and Ecovero™-Blend Twill Halterneck Top

The asymmetric design sets this cami apart.

H&M Linen-blend trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

The linen-blend fabrication will keep you cool on hot days.

Calvin Klein Leather Slingback Pumps
calvin klein
Leather Slingback Pumps

If you're going to be on your feet all day, opt for a kitten heel.

3. Mini Dress + Straw Hat + Court Shoes

Dress to impress outfits: @juliesfi wears a white mini dress

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: We all know not to wear white to a wedding, but this dress will be the star of the show at a garden party or another, less formal summer event. Keep a wide-brimmed hat on hand for sun protection (and to make this look even cuter).

Shop the Look:

La Robe Taffetas Minidress
Jacquemus
La Robe Taffetas Minidress

This dramatic mini will definitely earn you compliments.

Elina Leather Slingback Pumps
Isabel Marant
Elina Leather Slingback Pumps

Wear these to events year-round.

Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Sunhat
CHLOÉ
Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Sunhat

A staple summer accessory.

4. Sleek Co-Ord + Basket Bag + Strappy Heels

Dress to impress outfits: @theannaedit wears a black co-ord and strappy heels

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: An all-black look will always be elegant—yes, even in the warmer months. Choose a breathable fabric like linen, let some skin show with a strapless neckline and complete the look with sandals.

Shop the Look:

Strapless Linen Bustier - Black
BOA
Strapless Linen Bustier - Black

You could also style this casually with jeans and flat sandals.

Tailored Linen Trousers - Black
BOA
Tailored Linen Trousers - Black

The same goes for these trousers—they're easy to slot into so many different looks.

Sunset Small Raffia Tote Bag
MANEBI
Sunset Small Raffia Tote Bag

A unique take on the basket bag.

Faye Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals
SANDRO
Faye Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals

It doesn't get more classic than these strappy heels.

5. Cut-Out Dress + Heeled Sandals

Dress to impress outfits: @styleidealist

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: When in doubt, a dress with an interesting detail—think cut-outs or beaded embellishment—ticks all the right boxes. Stick with a simple and comfortable shoe and you're ready for a day of sun-soaked celebration.

Shop the Look:

Zorina Cut-Out Dress
Aje
Zorina Cut-Out Dress

Renting is always a smart option for events, and HURR has one of the best selections around.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Timeless frames.

Paige Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Paige Leather Sandals

For weddings, Wimbledon or anything in between, this is the perfect shoe.

