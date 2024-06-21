5 Effortlessly Chic Event Looks That Are Guaranteed To Invite Compliments This Summer

Struggling with a dress code is a rite of passage for fashion enthusiasts. What exactly does ‘dress to impress’ mean? Are short hemlines appropriate for a ‘black tie’ event? If you're someone who places a lot of weight on their outfit-building prowess, it can feel like a test. And come summer, a season filled with celebrations, there are plenty of hazy guidelines to navigate.

Often, all it takes is a little inspiration to spark some ideas. Below, you'll find five easy formulas for every event on your horizon. Whether you're attending a garden party, the races or a destination wedding, the following looks will set you up for sartorial success. Plus, they're comprised of items you can re-wear countless times after the event. Win-win.

Don't worry if you're not a dress person—we've also included options for trouser-loving guests. Dress code aside, the most important thing is that you feel your best in whatever you choose to wear. On that note... happy shopping!

5 'Dress to Impress' Outfits That Are Perfect For All Your Summer Events

1. Printed Dress + Embellished Bag + Mules

Style Notes: If you're delivered a confusing dress code and the specifics of the occasion are ambiguous, a cheerful printed dress is a no-brainer. It might be a safe bet, but it's certainly not boring—especially if you pair it with standout accessories like Chase Marie.

Shop the Look:

FARM RIO Bright Farm Printed Linen-Blend Midi Dress £300 SHOP NOW This dreamy dress has summer written all over it.

ANISSA KERMICHE Loopy Gold-Plated Crystal Necklace £360 SHOP NOW A beautiful finishing touch.

True Decadence True Decadence Pearl Drop Embellished Shoulder Bag in Cream £34 SHOP NOW Such a special piece, and it's just £34!

bershka Bershka Kitten Heel Sandals with Bows £30 SHOP NOW So pretty.

2. Colourful Tailoring + Silky Cami

Style Notes: Event dressing doesn't automatically call for a dress. Many are more comfortable in sleek tailoring, an option that will confidently show off your fashion know-how. Opt for a blazer and smart trousers in a summery shade, with a matching cami underneath as an alternative to shirting.

Shop the Look:

H&M Linen-Blend Blazer £38 SHOP NOW This uplifting hue will shine at every summer event, be it a garden party or a church wedding.

ST. AGNI Asymmetric Lenzing™ Lyocell and Ecovero™-Blend Twill Halterneck Top £255 SHOP NOW The asymmetric design sets this cami apart.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £25 SHOP NOW The linen-blend fabrication will keep you cool on hot days.

calvin klein Leather Slingback Pumps £180 SHOP NOW If you're going to be on your feet all day, opt for a kitten heel.

3. Mini Dress + Straw Hat + Court Shoes

Style Notes: We all know not to wear white to a wedding, but this dress will be the star of the show at a garden party or another, less formal summer event. Keep a wide-brimmed hat on hand for sun protection (and to make this look even cuter).

Shop the Look:

Jacquemus La Robe Taffetas Minidress £1155 SHOP NOW This dramatic mini will definitely earn you compliments.

Isabel Marant Elina Leather Slingback Pumps £555 SHOP NOW Wear these to events year-round.

CHLOÉ Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Sunhat £625 SHOP NOW A staple summer accessory.

4. Sleek Co-Ord + Basket Bag + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: An all-black look will always be elegant—yes, even in the warmer months. Choose a breathable fabric like linen, let some skin show with a strapless neckline and complete the look with sandals.

Shop the Look:

BOA Strapless Linen Bustier - Black £70 SHOP NOW You could also style this casually with jeans and flat sandals.

BOA Tailored Linen Trousers - Black £75 SHOP NOW The same goes for these trousers—they're easy to slot into so many different looks.

MANEBI Sunset Small Raffia Tote Bag £155 SHOP NOW A unique take on the basket bag.

SANDRO Faye Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals £181 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than these strappy heels.

5. Cut-Out Dress + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: When in doubt, a dress with an interesting detail—think cut-outs or beaded embellishment—ticks all the right boxes. Stick with a simple and comfortable shoe and you're ready for a day of sun-soaked celebration.

Shop the Look:

Aje Zorina Cut-Out Dress £65 SHOP NOW Renting is always a smart option for events, and HURR has one of the best selections around.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Timeless frames.