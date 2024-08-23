The Easy Top-and-Jeans Outfit Women in NYC, Paris, and London Can't Live Without

Regarding fashion, the phrase "less is more" rings true. There's a certain elegance and sophistication in embracing simplicity and sticking to wardrobe basics.

While the term "wardrobe basics" encompasses a wide array of items, at its core, it embodies the effortless combination of a black top and classic blue jeans. What makes it work is that these pieces can stand alone and be paired with a myriad of footwear, tops, and bottoms, but when they are brought together, they exude a refreshingly uncomplicated yet stylish allure that withstands the test of time. This realization provides a sense of comfort, especially at times when you want to look put together without thought.

Because my goal this fall is to incorporate black tops and blue jeans in many of my outfits, I decided to look for style inspiration from fashion people I trust in cities like New York, Paris, and London. After closely examining their outfits, it was clear that most sophisticated and refined looks were anchored by black tops that effortlessly lent themselves to layering under jackets or sweaters yet possessed enough flair to be worn on their own. Think of a crew-neck knit top that complements straight-leg denim or a long, tight-fitting strapless top that balances out baggy bottoms perfectly. As for jeans, the preferred silhouettes included classic, model-off-duty styles like Levi's relaxed medium-blue jeans or more contemporary iterations such as dark-wash barrel-leg jeans.

There's so much more to explore about this simple outfit formula. So, keep reading to discover the most refined jean ensembles, the best pieces to shop for, and valuable style tips. Trust me—these insights will prove indispensable as we transition into fall, a season when black tops and blue jeans are set to become wardrobe workhorses.

Shop the best black tops and blue jeans:

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW This pair will be your go-to security blanket; always there when needed.

MANGO Crop Top With Wide Straps $60 SHOP NOW The perfect example of an elevated tank top.

Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW These convey a sense of ease no matter what kind of black top you pair them with.

J.Crew Textured Sweater Lady Jacket $178 SHOP NOW Juxtapose the feminine-forward Lady Jacket with baggy jeans and sleek sneakers.

COS Arch Jeans $135 SHOP NOW Hurry—these are selling fast.

Style tip: Anne Laure Mais demonstrates perfect proportions in this look. The sleeveless top, low-rise blue jeans, and pointed-toe kitten heels create an outfit formula worth remembering.

ZARA High-Waisted Trf Mom Fit Jeans $46 SHOP NOW These look at lot more expensive than they are.

MANGO Straight Jeans With Decorative Seams $90 SHOP NOW Anytime your style needs a little lift without trying too hard, pull these out.

Style tip: This combination of a sweater, jeans, and flip-flops works well for the transitional season and is easy and smart. The best thing about it is that you likely already have these items in your wardrobe, which is a win-win for your style and budget.

WAYF James Vest $89 SHOP NOW A silhouette we'll see a lot more of come September.

LIONESS Top Model Jeans $99 SHOP NOW Not a want, but a need.

ASTR the Label Evie Top $98 SHOP NOW Pair this with indigo-colored jeans for the perfect date-night look.

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist Organic Jeans $230 SHOP NOW The only decision I need to make is whether to buy these in the medium or dark wash.

Style tip: A leather jacket is the perfect addition to a black top and blue jeans outfit. I also love how Mus added a logo chain belt to add more character and then matched it with tan mules.

& Other Stories Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $239 SHOP NOW I'm 99.9% certain that you'll wear this sweater at least twice a week in the fall.

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $520 SHOP NOW It may be small, but the black jewel-like button takes these classic jeans to the next level.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW This season, we fashion editors are swapping our oversize blazers for fitted-waist blazers.