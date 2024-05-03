7 Easy Outfits That Will Work For the Bank Holiday Weekend, Whatever You Have Planned

By Sennen Prickett
published

Blossoming flowers and peeps of sunshine followed by unpredictable showers? Spring is here. And with two Bank Holiday weekends coming up, I'm reminded that this is undoubtedly my favourite time of year. There’s just something about an extra day’s holiday that has everyone in high spirits, giving us more opportunity to cram downtime plans into our diary.

Whether you’re brunching with friends, jetting off for a quick city break, or even if you simply have a much-needed date with your sofa and a binge-worthy series this weekend, you can forget about wasting your time staring at your wardrobe feeling defeated by the age-old "What shall I wear?" question. Below, I’ve put together outfit inspiration for (almost) every occasion this bank holiday, so think of this as your very own catalogue of looks.

Kim Turkington styles a shirt underneath a chunky knit with a checked mini skirt

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Kim Turkington's layered look is perfect for a bank holiday during this transitional weather.

Classic spring styles like pops of colour, linen trousers and raffia accessories are cohesively balanced with throw-on items that are great for layering and getting you through the weird weather (no more getting caught off-guard in the rain). And whilst there are plenty of gorgeous buys to add to your wish list, don’t forget to skim through your wardrobe first for staples you already own that will pair perfectly with your new purchases.

So, keep scrolling to see seven outfits that are perfect for whatever you’ve got planned this early May bank holiday.

1. Brunch With Friends

Jaime Ridge styles her jeans with a longline waistcoat

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Style Notes: "Jeans and a nice top" is a foolproof option when it comes to picking a brunch outfit. Above, Jaime Ridge styles a pair of faded straight-leg jeans with a knitted longline waistcoat and ballet flats for a classic daytime look.

Shop the Look:

Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat
COS
Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat

Longline waistcoats are everywhere right now.

Dahlia Straight Stretch Jeans
Arket
Dahlia Straight Stretch Jeans

Straight-leg jeans go with everything—just try to convince me otherwise.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Buckle-fastened ballet flats are a footwear staple at this time of year.

Toni Knotted Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Toni Knotted Tote Bag

I think I've just found the perfect mid-size tote.

2. Shopping Trip

Marilyn wears jeans with a matching waistcoat and blazer

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If you’re anything like me and you find yourself getting hot and bothered on shopping trips, let me tell you, removable layers are key when adjusting to the changing temperatures between shops and the outside weather. Marilyn’s matching waistcoat and blazer ensemble does just the trick and looks super chic.

Shop the Look:

Gelso oversized TENCEL™ Lyocell-blend blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

A grey blazer is a true wardrobe staple.

Gelso grain de poudre and satin vest
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest

Wear this on its own as a top or style with the matching blazer above.

Slim Cut Jeans
& Other Stories
Slim Cut Jeans

A slim-leg cut feels so classic.

New Balance 2002 Trainers
New Balance
2002 Trainers

New Balance champions the chunky trainer silhouette.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

Who isn't obsessed with these Bottega-esque bags from Anthropologie?

3. Beach Staycation

Emily Wells pairs linen trousers with a tank top and cardigan

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: Heading to the beach this bank hol? Emily Wells is always my go-to for outfit inspiration, no matter the occasion. Her wide-leg linen trousers and cardigan combination is the perfect seaside ensemble.

Shop the Look:

Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers

Dress down with flip-flops on your travels before swapping them out for a dressy pair of heels in the evening.

Close Fitted Tank Top
Weekday
Close Fitted Tank Top

I always reach for my tank tops throughout the summer months. Plus points for how affordable this Weekday one is.

Wool and cashmere-blend cardigan
ALLUDE
Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

Cardigans are a great throw-on layer during this transitional weather.

Sian Leather Sandals
AllSaints
Sian Leather Sandals

Pair with anything from maxi dresses to jeans.

Straw Shopper
H&M
Straw Shopper

I couldn’t possibly name a more perfect beach bag than a straw shopper.

4. City Break

Borislava Sekova styles a linen maxi skirt with a T-shirt

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off on a city break this long weekend, lightweight outfits are essential. Take Borislava Sekova’s linen maxi skirt, which she paired simply (yet effectively) with a fitted tee and slip-on Birkenstock Boston clogs.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt

These H&M T-shirts are a sell-out style for a reason.

Cream Linen-Blend Mila Maxi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Cream Linen-Blend Mila Maxi Skirt

We can finally bring our linen items out of wardrobe hibernation, which means this maxi skirt is going straight into my basket.

Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede Clogs

Birkenstock's Boston clogs are sticking around for another season.

The New York | Olive Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York Olive Small Bag

DeMellier is fast becoming a go-to for minimalist luxury bags.

Oval-Frame Sunglasses
GUCCI
Oval-Frame Sunglasses

If you’re going to invest in one pair of designer sunglasses, let it be these narrow oval Gucci frames.

5. Family BBQ

Laura Klein styles wide-leg jeans with a colourful cardigan

(Image credit: @lauraelizabethklein)

Style Notes: Injecting colour into your spring wardrobe doesn’t have to feel daunting. Here, Laura Klein pairs her vibrant knitted cardigan with go-to wide-leg jeans and chunky sandals before accessorising with a mini bag and sunglasses.

Shop the Look:

Reclaimed Vintage Shrunken Cardigan in Lemon
Reclaimed Vintage
Shrunken Cardigan in Lemon

Lemon yellow is so spring.

Z1975 Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Loose Jeans
ZARA
Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Loose Jeans

A great wide-leg denim option.

Golden Glow Rubber Sandals
UGG
Golden Glow Rubber Sandals

I’m predicting UGG sandals are going to be as popular as the brand’s iconic shearling-lined boots.

Puzzle Mini Leather Cross-Body Bag
LOEWE
Puzzle Mini Leather Cross-Body Bag

Every fashion editor either owns a Loewe Puzzle or has one sitting at the top of their wish list.

6. Pub Garden

@STYLEIDEALIST wears a floral midi dress and sandals

(Image credit: @STYLEIDEALIST)

Style Notes: When in doubt, I always opt for a pretty midi dress and sandals. Throw a jumper over your shoulders for when it gets chilly and if it's hot (a girl can dream!) don't forget your sunnies.

Shop the Look:

Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

So pretty.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

These are an investment, yes, but their classic shape and colour make them a smart summer buy that you'll come back to every single year.

7. Chilled Sofa Day

Amaka Hamelijnck wears a grey T-shirt and flared leggings co-ord

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: If your weekend plans consist of a date with your sofa and Netflix, a comfortable co-ord is your answer. Amaka Hamelijnck’s fitted T-shirt and flared leggings is the perfect off-duty 'fit, seamlessly taking you from your sofa day to running errands if you need to pop out.

Shop the Look:

Cotton on Staple Rib Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Top in Grey
Cotton:On
Staple Rib Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Top

Switch up a classic T-shirt by opting for a scoop-neck version.

Cotton on Soft Roll Waist Pyjama Trousers in Grey
Cotton:On
Soft Roll Waist Pyjama Trousers

Flared leggings will have you nailing off-duty attire.

Nike P-6000 Unisex Trainers
Nike
P-6000 Unisex Trainers in Beige and Black

Nike’s P-6000 trainers have been cropping up on my social media feeds a lot recently.

+ Net Sustain Shopper Xxl Embroidered Recycled-Cotton Canvas Tote
GANNI
Shopper XXL Embroidered Recycled-Cotton Canvas Tote

Who can say no to a Ganni tote? This XXL style could also double up as a great beach bag this summer.

Opening Image: @emswells

Sennen Prickett
Freelance Fashion Editor

Sennen Prickett is a freelance fashion contributor for Who What Wear UK, and has been since 2023. Compiling shopping stories that cover the latest fashion trends and viral sell-out styles, Sennen shares the best on-trend buys for any occasion, season, or everyday living. Whilst studying for her degree in Fashion and Beauty Journalism, she interned as a Lifestyle Writer at HuffPost UK, and acted as a Junior Fashion and Beauty Writer at FROW Magazine. During her time at university, Sennen focused on producing fashion news, detailing runway trends, and showcasing up-and-coming designers. Highlighting the need for inclusivity and diversity within fashion, Sennen also created her own interactive digital magazine detailing the areas of change needed within the industry. Since graduating in 2022, Sennen was offered the role as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, before delving into her freelance career - returning to HuffPost UK with a position as Freelance Shopping Writer, and also working as a Studio Assistant at Harvey Nichols. Sennen works remotely from her home in the Midlands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸