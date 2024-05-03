7 Easy Outfits That Will Work For the Bank Holiday Weekend, Whatever You Have Planned

Blossoming flowers and peeps of sunshine followed by unpredictable showers? Spring is here. And with two Bank Holiday weekends coming up, I'm reminded that this is undoubtedly my favourite time of year. There’s just something about an extra day’s holiday that has everyone in high spirits, giving us more opportunity to cram downtime plans into our diary.

Whether you’re brunching with friends, jetting off for a quick city break, or even if you simply have a much-needed date with your sofa and a binge-worthy series this weekend, you can forget about wasting your time staring at your wardrobe feeling defeated by the age-old "What shall I wear?" question. Below, I’ve put together outfit inspiration for (almost) every occasion this bank holiday, so think of this as your very own catalogue of looks.

Kim Turkington's layered look is perfect for a bank holiday during this transitional weather.

Classic spring styles like pops of colour, linen trousers and raffia accessories are cohesively balanced with throw-on items that are great for layering and getting you through the weird weather (no more getting caught off-guard in the rain). And whilst there are plenty of gorgeous buys to add to your wish list, don’t forget to skim through your wardrobe first for staples you already own that will pair perfectly with your new purchases.

So, keep scrolling to see seven outfits that are perfect for whatever you’ve got planned this early May bank holiday.

1. Brunch With Friends

Style Notes: "Jeans and a nice top" is a foolproof option when it comes to picking a brunch outfit. Above, Jaime Ridge styles a pair of faded straight-leg jeans with a knitted longline waistcoat and ballet flats for a classic daytime look.

Shop the Look:

COS Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat £65 SHOP NOW Longline waistcoats are everywhere right now.

Arket Dahlia Straight Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans go with everything—just try to convince me otherwise.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Buckle-fastened ballet flats are a footwear staple at this time of year.

Charles & Keith Toni Knotted Tote Bag £89 SHOP NOW I think I've just found the perfect mid-size tote.

2. Shopping Trip

Style Notes: If you’re anything like me and you find yourself getting hot and bothered on shopping trips, let me tell you, removable layers are key when adjusting to the changing temperatures between shops and the outside weather. Marilyn’s matching waistcoat and blazer ensemble does just the trick and looks super chic.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £372 SHOP NOW A grey blazer is a true wardrobe staple.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest £205 SHOP NOW Wear this on its own as a top or style with the matching blazer above.

& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans £75 SHOP NOW A slim-leg cut feels so classic.

New Balance 2002 Trainers £140 SHOP NOW New Balance champions the chunky trainer silhouette.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW Who isn't obsessed with these Bottega-esque bags from Anthropologie?

3. Beach Staycation

Style Notes: Heading to the beach this bank hol? Emily Wells is always my go-to for outfit inspiration, no matter the occasion. Her wide-leg linen trousers and cardigan combination is the perfect seaside ensemble.

Shop the Look:

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Dress down with flip-flops on your travels before swapping them out for a dressy pair of heels in the evening.

Weekday Close Fitted Tank Top £10 SHOP NOW I always reach for my tank tops throughout the summer months. Plus points for how affordable this Weekday one is.

ALLUDE Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan £535 SHOP NOW Cardigans are a great throw-on layer during this transitional weather.

AllSaints Sian Leather Sandals £149 SHOP NOW Pair with anything from maxi dresses to jeans.

H&M Straw Shopper £19 SHOP NOW I couldn’t possibly name a more perfect beach bag than a straw shopper.

4. City Break

Style Notes: If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off on a city break this long weekend, lightweight outfits are essential. Take Borislava Sekova’s linen maxi skirt, which she paired simply (yet effectively) with a fitted tee and slip-on Birkenstock Boston clogs.

Shop the Look:

H&M Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW These H&M T-shirts are a sell-out style for a reason.

Nobody's Child Cream Linen-Blend Mila Maxi Skirt £59 SHOP NOW We can finally bring our linen items out of wardrobe hibernation, which means this maxi skirt is going straight into my basket.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW Birkenstock's Boston clogs are sticking around for another season.

DeMellier The New York Olive Small Bag £480 SHOP NOW DeMellier is fast becoming a go-to for minimalist luxury bags.

GUCCI Oval-Frame Sunglasses £270 SHOP NOW If you’re going to invest in one pair of designer sunglasses, let it be these narrow oval Gucci frames.

5. Family BBQ

Style Notes: Injecting colour into your spring wardrobe doesn’t have to feel daunting. Here, Laura Klein pairs her vibrant knitted cardigan with go-to wide-leg jeans and chunky sandals before accessorising with a mini bag and sunglasses.

Shop the Look:

Reclaimed Vintage Shrunken Cardigan in Lemon £28 SHOP NOW Lemon yellow is so spring.

ZARA Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Loose Jeans £36 SHOP NOW A great wide-leg denim option.

UGG Golden Glow Rubber Sandals £90 SHOP NOW I’m predicting UGG sandals are going to be as popular as the brand’s iconic shearling-lined boots.

LOEWE Puzzle Mini Leather Cross-Body Bag £1900 SHOP NOW Every fashion editor either owns a Loewe Puzzle or has one sitting at the top of their wish list.

6. Pub Garden

(Image credit: @STYLEIDEALIST)

Style Notes: When in doubt, I always opt for a pretty midi dress and sandals. Throw a jumper over your shoulders for when it gets chilly and if it's hot (a girl can dream!) don't forget your sunnies.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £443 SHOP NOW So pretty.

THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW These are an investment, yes, but their classic shape and colour make them a smart summer buy that you'll come back to every single year.

7. Chilled Sofa Day

Style Notes: If your weekend plans consist of a date with your sofa and Netflix, a comfortable co-ord is your answer. Amaka Hamelijnck’s fitted T-shirt and flared leggings is the perfect off-duty 'fit, seamlessly taking you from your sofa day to running errands if you need to pop out.

Shop the Look:

Cotton:On Staple Rib Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Top £15 SHOP NOW Switch up a classic T-shirt by opting for a scoop-neck version.

Cotton:On Soft Roll Waist Pyjama Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Flared leggings will have you nailing off-duty attire.

Nike P-6000 Unisex Trainers in Beige and Black £100 SHOP NOW Nike’s P-6000 trainers have been cropping up on my social media feeds a lot recently.

GANNI Shopper XXL Embroidered Recycled-Cotton Canvas Tote £145 SHOP NOW Who can say no to a Ganni tote? This XXL style could also double up as a great beach bag this summer.

Opening Image: @emswells