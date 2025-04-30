In the next few days I'll be at the airport for the first time this year, jetting off on a European city break with my friends. I've had my outfits for when we arrive at our destination (Stockholm, in case you're interested) planned mentally in my mind for a while now—the thing I'm struggling with is what to wear to the airport. Specially, should I wear jeans to the airport.

This is something everyone seems to have an opinion on—some will say they wouldn't think about travelling in the skies wearing anything other than jeans. Not only are they versatile but they're also ideal for wearing in a chilly plane cabin (is it just me or are they always freezing?). Others, however, are vehemently against wearing jeans on a plane, adamant their fabric makes them too rigid and restrictive for sitting for prolonged periods, especially during a long-haul flight.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Me? It all depends on the type of jeans we're talking about. As far as I'm concerned, pairs with stretch or wide-leg silhouettes can be just as comfortable as leggings or joggers but generally look chicer. What's more, they're better to wear on your person than than they are taking up room in your case or bag, so if you intend on wearing them when you reach your destination, it makes sense to do so while you're in transit.

Convinced to wear a jeans outfit to the airport myself, below I've curated a selection of six looks that work perfectly for the situation at hand. The best bit? I already own many of the pieces I need to re-create them or can sub in very similar alternatives that will still work. If you have a flight coming up or are just interested in browsing some stylish jeans outfits, scroll on to see them.

6 Chic Airport Outfits With Jeans

1. Long Cardigan + Slouchy Jeans + Flat Clogs

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Like I said, I always feel the chill when I'm on a plane, so my favourite travel companion is a longline knit. Paired with loose-fit jeans and trusty slip-on clogs, this is a look that translates from the airport to in-flight to your destination with ease.

Shop the Look:

Phase Eight Tasha Linen Cardigan £79 SHOP NOW The tie-front will help this cardigan stay closed while you're on the plane.

M&S Jersey Regular Fit T-Shirt £20 SHOP NOW A roomy white T-shirt makes for the comfiest travel companion.

Hush Pebble Pendant Cord Necklace £45 SHOP NOW Cord necklaces with orb pendants are the trendiest way to dress up a casual jeans outfit at the moment.

ZARA Relaxed Fit Mid-Waist Jeans With Turn-Up Hems £30 SHOP NOW These come with a cute cuff as standard.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW I rarely go to the airport in any other shoe than my Birkenstock Bostons.

2. Cardigan + Cream Jeans + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: You needn't stick to blue jeans, unless your reputation for spilling coffee on yourself precedes yourself. Instead of stark white, I suggest opting for a warm ecru or a light beige—they're much more forgiving of the light scuffs you get on your clothes you typically get when lifting your case into the overhead lockers and just generally being in transit for a while. Layer with jersey and wool so you can tailor your look to suit the temperature of the space you're in—if you're headed somewhere hot, I always select a vest for my base.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW I own this and it's so incredibly soft. It also doesn't bobble.

Loewe Anagram Tank Top in Cotton £325 SHOP NOW A vest top I'd very much like to own.

Phase Eight Sophia Barrel Jeans £68 SHOP NOW Look for barrel shapes for an even comfier journey.

Polène Ilo Bag in Black £260 SHOP NOW This also comes in a style with tan leather accents.

Sézane Agathe Low Ballerinas £150 SHOP NOW Perfectly Parisian looking.

3. Light Jacket + Indigo Jeans + Trainers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: On the flip side, you might find a pair of dark indigo jeans better suited to your sensibilities as well as your style. As far as shoes go, trainers are an excellent option for the airport and beyond, as you're pretty well guaranteed to clock up a high step count along the way.

Shop the Look:

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW My colleague owns this and I swear, when she wore it, I thought it was real suede.

Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in White £30 SHOP NOW A chic scoop neck.

Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil Earrings £128 SHOP NOW If you ask me, no outfit is complete without gold earrings.

Whistles Sandy Western Denim Trouser £129 SHOP NOW I really rate Whistles jeans .

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Leather and Suede-Trimmed Crochet Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Brown trainers are a thing right now, so I doubt these will hang around for long.

4. Jumper + Shirt + Classic Jeans

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: Again, layers are key when travelling long distances as you'll inevitably find yourself in fluctuating scenarios. A baggy jean acts as the perfect canvas to add more basics too; a linen shirt and a chunky knit are all you need add, along with some personality-driven accessories.

Shop the Look:

Navygrey The Cotton Easy Jumper £275 SHOP NOW Cosy and elevated.

ZARA Oxford Shirt With Cotton £26 SHOP NOW I own this Zara shirt in every colour.

Cartier Panthère De Cartier Watch £3550 SHOP NOW Make sure you're punctual with a timepiece. This Panthère De Cartier watch is forever on my wish list.

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW No one will guess the price of these jeans.

Prada Crochet Ballerinas £910 SHOP NOW You had me at crochet Prada...

5. Blazer + Tote Bag + Palazzo Jeans

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Style Notes: I hate to say it but I always want to be that girl—the one who looks stylish, even as they step off a plane they've been on for the past six hours. While my makeup may not always play ball, if I'm wearing a blazer, I can pretty much fake looking put-together until I have a chance to freshen up. Add in trending palazzo jeans and everyone will be wondering if there was a secret first class coach on that easyJet flight you all just disembarked.

Shop the Look:

COS Regular Nylon Blazer £135 SHOP NOW You'll want a blazer style that's relaxed and lived-in for maximum versatility.

John Lewis Modern Breton Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Top £35 SHOP NOW Stripes will disguise any unwanted marks or spillages.

COS Small Studio Bowling Bag £200 SHOP NOW A carryall in a league of its own.

M&S Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW These come in three other very sleek washes.

A.Emery Briot Leather Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW If you're a minimalist, ballet flats without the bow will be more your thing.

6. Leather Jacket + Cropped Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Back to cream jeans! In my opinion, there's nothing sleeker than a black and white outfit and this look is testament to that. A leather jacket is a great travel companion—choose a style that's roomy enough to house a knit underneath. When it comes to shoes to wear to the airport, loafers are a safe bet—an unembellished pair will mean you can breeze through security without taking them off.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW The ultimate leather jacket. There really is no contest.

ARKET Midweight T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW All of our editors swear by Arket's T-shirts for longevity and cut.

Hobbs Brinley Crop Jeans £89 SHOP NOW Cropped jeans are ideal if you're worried about getting dirty hems.

Demellier The New York Tote in Black Small Grain £495 SHOP NOW So many stylish people use DeMellier's iconic New York tote bag when travelling.