I Never Fly in Leggings—6 Airport Outfits With Jeans That Are Much Chicer
It's a subject that divides even the most aligned fashion people—to wear jeans on a plane or to not wear jeans on a plane. Here, I make a case for the former, supported by stylish looks that work for all lengths of flights.
In the next few days I'll be at the airport for the first time this year, jetting off on a European city break with my friends. I've had my outfits for when we arrive at our destination (Stockholm, in case you're interested) planned mentally in my mind for a while now—the thing I'm struggling with is what to wear to the airport. Specially, should I wear jeans to the airport.
This is something everyone seems to have an opinion on—some will say they wouldn't think about travelling in the skies wearing anything other than jeans. Not only are they versatile but they're also ideal for wearing in a chilly plane cabin (is it just me or are they always freezing?). Others, however, are vehemently against wearing jeans on a plane, adamant their fabric makes them too rigid and restrictive for sitting for prolonged periods, especially during a long-haul flight.
Me? It all depends on the type of jeans we're talking about. As far as I'm concerned, pairs with stretch or wide-leg silhouettes can be just as comfortable as leggings or joggers but generally look chicer. What's more, they're better to wear on your person than than they are taking up room in your case or bag, so if you intend on wearing them when you reach your destination, it makes sense to do so while you're in transit.
Convinced to wear a jeans outfit to the airport myself, below I've curated a selection of six looks that work perfectly for the situation at hand. The best bit? I already own many of the pieces I need to re-create them or can sub in very similar alternatives that will still work. If you have a flight coming up or are just interested in browsing some stylish jeans outfits, scroll on to see them.
6 Chic Airport Outfits With Jeans
1. Long Cardigan + Slouchy Jeans + Flat Clogs
Style Notes: Like I said, I always feel the chill when I'm on a plane, so my favourite travel companion is a longline knit. Paired with loose-fit jeans and trusty slip-on clogs, this is a look that translates from the airport to in-flight to your destination with ease.
Shop the Look:
The tie-front will help this cardigan stay closed while you're on the plane.
A roomy white T-shirt makes for the comfiest travel companion.
Cord necklaces with orb pendants are the trendiest way to dress up a casual jeans outfit at the moment.
I rarely go to the airport in any other shoe than my Birkenstock Bostons.
2. Cardigan + Cream Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: You needn't stick to blue jeans, unless your reputation for spilling coffee on yourself precedes yourself. Instead of stark white, I suggest opting for a warm ecru or a light beige—they're much more forgiving of the light scuffs you get on your clothes you typically get when lifting your case into the overhead lockers and just generally being in transit for a while. Layer with jersey and wool so you can tailor your look to suit the temperature of the space you're in—if you're headed somewhere hot, I always select a vest for my base.
Shop the Look:
I own this and it's so incredibly soft. It also doesn't bobble.
3. Light Jacket + Indigo Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: On the flip side, you might find a pair of dark indigo jeans better suited to your sensibilities as well as your style. As far as shoes go, trainers are an excellent option for the airport and beyond, as you're pretty well guaranteed to clock up a high step count along the way.
Shop the Look:
My colleague owns this and I swear, when she wore it, I thought it was real suede.
I really rate Whistles jeans.
Brown trainers are a thing right now, so I doubt these will hang around for long.
4. Jumper + Shirt + Classic Jeans
Style Notes: Again, layers are key when travelling long distances as you'll inevitably find yourself in fluctuating scenarios. A baggy jean acts as the perfect canvas to add more basics too; a linen shirt and a chunky knit are all you need add, along with some personality-driven accessories.
Shop the Look:
Make sure you're punctual with a timepiece. This Panthère De Cartier watch is forever on my wish list.
5. Blazer + Tote Bag + Palazzo Jeans
Style Notes: I hate to say it but I always want to be that girl—the one who looks stylish, even as they step off a plane they've been on for the past six hours. While my makeup may not always play ball, if I'm wearing a blazer, I can pretty much fake looking put-together until I have a chance to freshen up. Add in trending palazzo jeans and everyone will be wondering if there was a secret first class coach on that easyJet flight you all just disembarked.
Shop the Look:
You'll want a blazer style that's relaxed and lived-in for maximum versatility.
Stripes will disguise any unwanted marks or spillages.
If you're a minimalist, ballet flats without the bow will be more your thing.
6. Leather Jacket + Cropped Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Back to cream jeans! In my opinion, there's nothing sleeker than a black and white outfit and this look is testament to that. A leather jacket is a great travel companion—choose a style that's roomy enough to house a knit underneath. When it comes to shoes to wear to the airport, loafers are a safe bet—an unembellished pair will mean you can breeze through security without taking them off.
Shop the Look:
So many stylish people use DeMellier's iconic New York tote bag when travelling.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.