I've Got Luxury Taste But a High Street Budget—6 Affordable Autumn Outfits I'm Recreating From the Runway
Ask any fashion editor and we'll tell you the same thing—we're all secretly counting down to autumn. Don't get me wrong, summer had it's moments (although few and far between), but there's something about the layering and cosiness of autumn that makes it one of the best seasons to dress for. The coats! The cashmere! The glossy leather accessories! Yes, Fall fashion is a firm favourite, and looking to the A/W '24 runways has given us a lot of chic trends to look forward to.
From Miu Miu and Coperni's ladylike debutante dressing, to Etro and Chloé's bohemian revival, there's a trend to cater to every style over the coming months and a few key pieces so tempting that you'll be happy to step away from your sandals for another six months. It goes without saying though, that you don't need to spend four figures to channel autumn/winter 2024's most influential runway looks, and as editor with an eye for expensive-looking pieces on the high street, i set about proving just how easy it is to look bang up to date without blowing your budget.
If you're ready for bright, crisp mornings, layering up for long walks, dressing to the nines for party season, polishing up your back-to-work 'fits after holidays, or just looking for a seasonal update, keep scrolling. Here are six runway-inspired outfits built from exceptionally good high-street buys. You're welcome.
1. Bottega Veneta: Trench Coat + Pop of Colour Shirt+ Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: You just can't go wrong with a classic camel trench coat, and Bottega Veneta makes theirs the star of the show. There's no need to over-accessorise an office-ready look like this, sticking to sharp tailoring always looks polished, but the addition of a bright red shirt is what bring the look into 2024.
Shop the Look:
I have a feeling that this is about to be a bestseller in the making.
You can get plenty of wear out of white trousers now, and into the start of autumn.
The designer-coded bag our editors are all obsessed with,
2. Alberta Ferretti: Mini Skirt Co-Ord + Knee High Boots
Style Notes: Shoes are the true indicator that the seasons are properly shifting, and when its no longer warm enough to get away with flip flops, knee-high boots are the first thing on our list. In winter you can tuck your trousers into your boots for extra cosiness, but autumn is the best time to make the most of the mild temperatures by pairing them with a mini skirt and an elegant jacket a la Alberta Ferretti.
Shop the Look:
Everyone should have at least one great cashmere knit in their wardrobe.
3. Ferragamo: Head-to-Toe Colour Blocking
Style Notes: If you thought that hot red was a flash-in-the-pan trend left in back in 2023, think again. This fiery colour has long surpassed the Barbie pink phase, and we're still excited to wear colour-blocked red to everything from desk to dinner. It's not a look for wallflowers, but putting together pieces in the same colour palette is the easiest way to achiever a high-impact, low-effort look that is guaranteed to invite compliments.
Shop the Look:
4. Max Mara: Maxi Coat + Leggings + Flat Boots
Style Notes: Thanks to Max Mara, camel coats are eternal, and nothing says "autumn/winter" quite like a longline wool coat that makes any outfit look rich. Beige tones go with anything, so a coat like this will work in hard in your wardrobe, but camel layers over an all-black look is undeniably cool, especially with a chunky, flat-soled boot.
Shop the Look:
When it comes to coats I'm convinced, the longer, the better.
5. Isabel Marant: Leather Bomber Jacket + Maxi Dress + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Looking for something with a tougher edge? Dress up black by mixing textures like leather, suede, satin, and jersey (bonus points for incorporating silver hardware too). Isabel Marant's luxe take on biker energy proves that you can be subversive and sleek with an exaggerated silhouette and the addition of some statement jewellery.
Shop the Look:
Allsaints iconic studded belts are back from the Noughties, and just in time for the Y2K revival.
With built in Forever Comfort padding to help you stay on your feet all day.
6. Chloé: Smart Jacket + Ruffle Blouse + Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: We might only be three-quarters of the way through 2024, but Chloé is already the year's most talked about brand. Not only has it singlehandedly resurrected the wedge sandal (something we didn't see coming), but bohemian style with a little extra je ne sais quoi is back on the agenda among street style stars and celebs alike. Sheer dresses, ruffles and waistcoats might not be for everyone, but this wearable look from the AW'24 runway is the easiest way to nod to the trend without having to buy a whole new wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
The bestselling jeans are back in stock, and with more washes than ever.
You know you're onto a winner with M&S' most comfy shoes.
Up Next, The Complete Capsule: Our List of the Best Basics Money Can Buy
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
17 Chic Summer Essentials to Style With Your Fall Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
The 31 Most Stunning Designer Shoes of Fall 2024 (So Far)
Autumn can't come soon enough.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Are the Best Investment Pieces You'll Ever Own
Sponsor Content Created With TUMI
By Raina Mendonça
-
This Is the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear Summer's Easiest Wardrobe Essential
We don't make the rules.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Bella Hadid and London Women Are Wearing the Elevated Jacket That COS and Massimo Dutti Can't Keep in Stock
Ready your wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
From Hermès to Chanel, 29 Finds That Are Super Luxe and Under $500
From iconic heritage pieces to the big trends of the season.
By Kristen Nichols
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Easy Yet Elevated Outfit Formula Fashion People Will Be Wearing Straight Into Fall
Here are seven takes on the chic look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes