I've Got Luxury Taste But a High Street Budget—6 Affordable Autumn Outfits I'm Recreating From the Runway

Ask any fashion editor and we'll tell you the same thing—we're all secretly counting down to autumn. Don't get me wrong, summer had it's moments (although few and far between), but there's something about the layering and cosiness of autumn that makes it one of the best seasons to dress for. The coats! The cashmere! The glossy leather accessories! Yes, Fall fashion is a firm favourite, and looking to the A/W '24 runways has given us a lot of chic trends to look forward to.

From Miu Miu and Coperni's ladylike debutante dressing, to Etro and Chloé's bohemian revival, there's a trend to cater to every style over the coming months and a few key pieces so tempting that you'll be happy to step away from your sandals for another six months. It goes without saying though, that you don't need to spend four figures to channel autumn/winter 2024's most influential runway looks, and as editor with an eye for expensive-looking pieces on the high street, i set about proving just how easy it is to look bang up to date without blowing your budget.

If you're ready for bright, crisp mornings, layering up for long walks, dressing to the nines for party season, polishing up your back-to-work 'fits after holidays, or just looking for a seasonal update, keep scrolling. Here are six runway-inspired outfits built from exceptionally good high-street buys. You're welcome.

1. Bottega Veneta: Trench Coat + Pop of Colour Shirt+ Tailored Trousers

affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: You just can't go wrong with a classic camel trench coat, and Bottega Veneta makes theirs the star of the show. There's no need to over-accessorise an office-ready look like this, sticking to sharp tailoring always looks polished, but the addition of a bright red shirt is what bring the look into 2024.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat

I have a feeling that this is about to be a bestseller in the making.

Pocket Oversize Shirt
MANGO
Pocket Oversize Shirt

Such a head-turning shade of red!

Colorado Garment Dyed Wide Leg Trousers
Reiss
Colorado Garment Dyed Wide Leg Trousers

You can get plenty of wear out of white trousers now, and into the start of autumn.

Anthropologie, Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

The designer-coded bag our editors are all obsessed with,

2. Alberta Ferretti: Mini Skirt Co-Ord + Knee High Boots

affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Shoes are the true indicator that the seasons are properly shifting, and when its no longer warm enough to get away with flip flops, knee-high boots are the first thing on our list. In winter you can tuck your trousers into your boots for extra cosiness, but autumn is the best time to make the most of the mild temperatures by pairing them with a mini skirt and an elegant jacket a la Alberta Ferretti.

Shop the Look:

Sézane, Christie Jacket
Sézane
Christie Jacket

This would look equally chic with jeans and a white tee.

The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane
The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Everyone should have at least one great cashmere knit in their wardrobe.

Sézane, Malia Skirt
Sézane
Malia Skirt

Perfect with shiny black shoes.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

A hot topic of discussion in the Who What Wear group chat.

3. Ferragamo: Head-to-Toe Colour Blocking

affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: If you thought that hot red was a flash-in-the-pan trend left in back in 2023, think again. This fiery colour has long surpassed the Barbie pink phase, and we're still excited to wear colour-blocked red to everything from desk to dinner. It's not a look for wallflowers, but putting together pieces in the same colour palette is the easiest way to achiever a high-impact, low-effort look that is guaranteed to invite compliments.

Shop the Look:

Katya Flute Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress
Reiss
Katya Flute Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress

An unbelievably good find in the sale.

Clara T-Bar Pointed-Toe Mules
Charles & Keith
Clara T-Bar Pointed-Toe Mules

*Runs to the check out*

Red Leather Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Red Leather Mini Bucket Bag

A red bag is far more versatile than you might think.

4. Max Mara: Maxi Coat + Leggings + Flat Boots

affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Thanks to Max Mara, camel coats are eternal, and nothing says "autumn/winter" quite like a longline wool coat that makes any outfit look rich. Beige tones go with anything, so a coat like this will work in hard in your wardrobe, but camel layers over an all-black look is undeniably cool, especially with a chunky, flat-soled boot.

Shop the Look:

Karen Millen, Petite Italian Manteco Wool Blend Double Breasted Tailored Midaxi Coat
Karen Millen
Petite Italian Manteco Wool Blend Double Breasted Tailored Midaxi Coat

When it comes to coats I'm convinced, the longer, the better.

Turtleneck Top
H&M
Turtleneck Top

It pays to stock up on H&M basics!

lululemon, Align™ High-Rise Pant 25
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

You just can't beat lululemon's leggings.

Leather Chelsea Round Toe Ankle Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Chelsea Round Toe Ankle Boots

These also come in chestnut brown too.

5. Isabel Marant: Leather Bomber Jacket + Maxi Dress + Ankle Boots

affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Looking for something with a tougher edge? Dress up black by mixing textures like leather, suede, satin, and jersey (bonus points for incorporating silver hardware too). Isabel Marant's luxe take on biker energy proves that you can be subversive and sleek with an exaggerated silhouette and the addition of some statement jewellery.

Shop the Look:

Faux Leather Aged Bomber Jacket
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Aged Bomber Jacket

Size up to get the best oversized, slouchy fit.

Na-Kd, Ribbed Maxi Dress
Na-Kd
Ribbed Maxi Dress

The foundation of 1000 great outfits.

Peace Rocks Studded Leather Belt
AllSaints
Peace Rocks Studded Leather Belt

Allsaints iconic studded belts are back from the Noughties, and just in time for the Y2K revival.

Black Regular/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Cowboy Western Ankle Boots
Next
Forever Comfort Cowboy Western Ankle Boots

With built in Forever Comfort padding to help you stay on your feet all day.

6. Chloé: Smart Jacket + Ruffle Blouse + Wide-Leg Jeans

Affordable designer outfits

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: We might only be three-quarters of the way through 2024, but Chloé is already the year's most talked about brand. Not only has it singlehandedly resurrected the wedge sandal (something we didn't see coming), but bohemian style with a little extra je ne sais quoi is back on the agenda among street style stars and celebs alike. Sheer dresses, ruffles and waistcoats might not be for everyone, but this wearable look from the AW'24 runway is the easiest way to nod to the trend without having to buy a whole new wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

Daphne Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer

I'm obsessed with every piece in Aligne's latest drop.

Flounce-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Blouse

Perfect for layering under tailoring.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

The bestselling jeans are back in stock, and with more washes than ever.

Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
M&S Collection
Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

You know you're onto a winner with M&S' most comfy shoes.

