5 Europe-Based Influencers I Follow to Find Out What the New Designer It Items Are
Ah, to be a luxury fashion influencer living in Europe. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, for some people it's a reality. And a form of fashion escapism is scrolling through their designer-filled Instagram feeds. Like everyone, I follow different people for different reasons, and there are certain influencers who are my go-tos for spotting the latest designer It items, and many of them live in some of the chicest cities in Europe (as in Paris, London, Copenhagen...).
Whether you're someone who invests in designer pieces or is a casual observer, these five European fashion girls are an excellent follow, as they always seem to have the latest designer It items before everyone else. I don't know about you but I'd love to know their ways and I'd love to have their wardrobes. To see for yourself, keep scrolling to follow them and shop the Miu Miu, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, The Row (and so on) that I wouldn't be surprised to see in their feeds.
Emili Sindlev
Copenhagan-based Emili Sindlev is constantly traveling the world decked out in head-to-toe Miu Miu, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Loewe, Hermès—the list goes on. If you love, color, maximalism, and of course, designer It items, you'll want to follow her. (But then again, given her nearly one million followers, you probably already do.)
Shop Emili's Designer Style
Annabel Rosendahl
Based in Oslo, Norway, Annabel Rosendahl is consistently one of the chicest people on my feed. She's a pro at infusing her elegant, minimal looks with trends, and The Row, Toteme, Saint Laurent, and Dior are some of her high-fashion go-tos.
Shop Annabel's Designer Style
Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks
The London-based Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks is Who What Wear editor favorite, and her Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta-filled wardrobe provides plenty of shopping and styling inspiration. (Fun fact: She's also a UK track-and-field star.)
Shop Marilyn's Designer Style
Géraldine Boublil
If you like for your feed to be filled with well-dressed French women, understandably, elegant Parisian Géraldine Boublil needs to be a part of it. You can expect to see plenty of Khaite, The Row, Chanel, and Gucci (to name a few of her frequently-worn brands).
Shop Géraldine's Designer Style
Julie Sergent Ferreri
Julie Sergent Ferreri is another designer fashion-loving French woman with a closet filled with Prada, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Loro Piana. I'm routinely blown away by her bag and shoe collection, in particular.
Shop Julie's Designer Style
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
