5 Europe-Based Influencers I Follow to Find Out What the New Designer It Items Are

Ah, to be a luxury fashion influencer living in Europe. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, for some people it's a reality. And a form of fashion escapism is scrolling through their designer-filled Instagram feeds. Like everyone, I follow different people for different reasons, and there are certain influencers who are my go-tos for spotting the latest designer It items, and many of them live in some of the chicest cities in Europe (as in Paris, London, Copenhagen...).

Whether you're someone who invests in designer pieces or is a casual observer, these five European fashion girls are an excellent follow, as they always seem to have the latest designer It items before everyone else. I don't know about you but I'd love to know their ways and I'd love to have their wardrobes. To see for yourself, keep scrolling to follow them and shop the Miu Miu, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, The Row (and so on) that I wouldn't be surprised to see in their feeds.

Emili Sindlev

Copenhagan-based Emili Sindlev is constantly traveling the world decked out in head-to-toe Miu Miu, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Loewe, Hermès—the list goes on. If you love, color, maximalism, and of course, designer It items, you'll want to follow her. (But then again, given her nearly one million followers, you probably already do.)

Shop Emili's Designer Style

Miu Miu Technical Silk Zipper Blouson Jacket $4000 SHOP NOW

Loewe Floral Fleece Jacket $3300 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Babylone Cassandre 90 Leather Mules $1050 SHOP NOW

Annabel Rosendahl

Based in Oslo, Norway, Annabel Rosendahl is consistently one of the chicest people on my feed. She's a pro at infusing her elegant, minimal looks with trends, and The Row, Toteme, Saint Laurent, and Dior are some of her high-fashion go-tos.

Shop Annabel's Designer Style

SAINT LAURENT Le Loafer Leopard-Print Calf Hair Loafers $1250 SHOP NOW

The Row Bindle Small Suede Tote Bag $1050 SHOP NOW

NOUR HAMMOUR Marly Leather Bomber Jacket $1525 SHOP NOW

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks

The London-based Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks is Who What Wear editor favorite, and her Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta-filled wardrobe provides plenty of shopping and styling inspiration. (Fun fact: She's also a UK track-and-field star.)

Shop Marilyn's Designer Style

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag $2450 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL Deco Calf Leather Mules $1170 SHOP NOW

BALENCIAGA Soft Hourglass Cotton Blazer $3290 SHOP NOW

Géraldine Boublil

If you like for your feed to be filled with well-dressed French women, understandably, elegant Parisian Géraldine Boublil needs to be a part of it. You can expect to see plenty of Khaite, The Row, Chanel, and Gucci (to name a few of her frequently-worn brands).

Shop Géraldine's Designer Style

Loewe Petal Mesh Slingback Mules $990 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Click Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

Julie Sergent Ferreri

Julie Sergent Ferreri is another designer fashion-loving French woman with a closet filled with Prada, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Loro Piana. I'm routinely blown away by her bag and shoe collection, in particular.

Shop Julie's Designer Style

Mytheresa Gucci Gucci Horsebit GG Canvas Ballet Flats $990 SHOP NOW

Prada Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Keefe Silk-Organza Shirt $1080 SHOP NOW