5 Europe-Based Influencers I Follow to Find Out What the New Designer It Items Are

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ah, to be a luxury fashion influencer living in Europe. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, for some people it's a reality. And a form of fashion escapism is scrolling through their designer-filled Instagram feeds. Like everyone, I follow different people for different reasons, and there are certain influencers who are my go-tos for spotting the latest designer It items, and many of them live in some of the chicest cities in Europe (as in Paris, London, Copenhagen...).

Whether you're someone who invests in designer pieces or is a casual observer, these five European fashion girls are an excellent follow, as they always seem to have the latest designer It items before everyone else. I don't know about you but I'd love to know their ways and I'd love to have their wardrobes. To see for yourself, keep scrolling to follow them and shop the Miu Miu, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, The Row (and so on) that I wouldn't be surprised to see in their feeds.

Emili Sindlev

Copenhagan-based Emili Sindlev is constantly traveling the world decked out in head-to-toe Miu Miu, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Loewe, Hermès—the list goes on. If you love, color, maximalism, and of course, designer It items, you'll want to follow her. (But then again, given her nearly one million followers, you probably already do.)

Influencer Emili Sindlev

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Emili Sindlev wearing Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Emili Sindlev wearing a Gucci outfit and Hermes bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Emili's Designer Style

Technical Silk Zipper Blouson Jacket
Miu Miu
Technical Silk Zipper Blouson Jacket

Loewe, Floral Fleece Jacket
Loewe
Floral Fleece Jacket

Saint Laurent, Babylone Cassandre 90 Leather Mules
Saint Laurent
Babylone Cassandre 90 Leather Mules

Annabel Rosendahl

Based in Oslo, Norway, Annabel Rosendahl is consistently one of the chicest people on my feed. She's a pro at infusing her elegant, minimal looks with trends, and The Row, Toteme, Saint Laurent, and Dior are some of her high-fashion go-tos.

Influencer Annabel Rosendahl

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Chanel patent leather shoes

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Influencer Annabel Rosendahl

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Annabel's Designer Style

Le Loafer Leopard-Print Calf Hair Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Leopard-Print Calf Hair Loafers

The Row, Bindle Small Suede Tote Bag
The Row
Bindle Small Suede Tote Bag

Marly Leather Bomber Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Marly Leather Bomber Jacket

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks

The London-based Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks is Who What Wear editor favorite, and her Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta-filled wardrobe provides plenty of shopping and styling inspiration. (Fun fact: She's also a UK track-and-field star.)

Influencer with an Alaia Le Teckel bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks wearing Miu Miu sneakers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks wearing a green bomber jacket

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Marilyn's Designer Style

Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL Deco Calf Leather Mules

Soft Hourglass Cotton Blazer
BALENCIAGA
Soft Hourglass Cotton Blazer

Géraldine Boublil

If you like for your feed to be filled with well-dressed French women, understandably, elegant Parisian Géraldine Boublil needs to be a part of it. You can expect to see plenty of Khaite, The Row, Chanel, and Gucci (to name a few of her frequently-worn brands).

Influencer Géraldine Boublil

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Géraldine Boublil wearing a zebra coat

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Géraldine Boublil

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Géraldine's Designer Style

Loewe, Petal Mesh Slingback Mules
Loewe
Petal Mesh Slingback Mules

Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket

Click Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Click Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag

Julie Sergent Ferreri

Julie Sergent Ferreri is another designer fashion-loving French woman with a closet filled with Prada, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Loro Piana. I'm routinely blown away by her bag and shoe collection, in particular.

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Shop Julie's Designer Style

Gucci Horsebit Gg Canvas Ballet FlatsMytheresa
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit GG Canvas Ballet Flats

Prada, Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag

Keefe Silk-Organza Shirt
KHAITE
Keefe Silk-Organza Shirt

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸