Our Editors Have Exceptionally Good Taste—These Are the Only Luxury Pieces That Make Our Spring Wish Lists
Sure, the high street is full of great shopping, but when our editors are looking for investment pieces that will really make our pulses quicken, we turn to the luxury market. Keep scrolling to see the spring pieces we're coveting now.
As we're already a quarter of the way into 2026, what better time to ask my fellow editors for the spring-ready pieces on their luxury wish lists right now? After making it our of a bleak winter and braving our way through a fluctuating spring, we've had plenty of time to think about what a balanced wardrobe really needs, and as usual, my colleagues are right on the money. Sorry cotton tote bags, we're looking at designer handbags that will invite compliments. And yes, ok, cute slingbacks had their moment, but what about a truly comfortable shoe that you'll be able to wear all year round? Well, you can expect those and more from some of the savviest shoppers in the biz, the only thing you need to worry about is keeping an eye on your budget.
Keen to get a peek into the shopping basket of a Who What Wear editor? Keep scrolling to see the pieces we're confident are worth every penny. We made this edit with spring in mind, but rest assured, you can count on any one of these pieces throughout the rest of the year too. So, without further ado, prepare your wardrobes for some seriously good shopping inspiration ahead.
The Who What Wear Editor Designer Wish List for Spring 2026
Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor
Shop Florrie's Picks:
DÔEN
Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
"I only started wearing dresses a few years ago and have slowly been building my collection. Spotted on stylish people and celebrities alike, it's time for me to add one of Dôen's best-selling styles to my wardrobe, and I know I'll rewear this style every single year."
The Row
Lori Bag
"Now that spring is here I'm looking to update my accessories for the warm weather, and just in time, The Row has launched the sleek raffia Lori bag. True to the brand's aesthetic its understated, refined and will withstand the changing trends."
Prada
Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
"Sunglasses have swiftly returned as an everyday essential, and I've had this Prada pair on my wish list for weeks now. The distinctive shape is making waves for spring/summer 2026."
Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Shop Remy's Picks:
Victoria Beckham
Hooded Cotton Canvas Jacket
"If you don't already own a funnel-neck, technical jacket, where have you been? Spring's biggest trend has serious staying power for good reason, and this lightweight layer is the answer to all of your transitional dressing woes. Bravo, Victoria Beckham, crafting this in a luxe finish with a detachable hood is a stroke of genius."
MIU MIU
Striped Embroidered-Logo Woven Tote Bag
"I've been looking for a roomy tote like this to cover everything from the daily commute to reclining on the beach. If you're also tired of tiny bags that are all fashion no function, this is the kind of top handle you need for all of your essentials."
Loewe
Small Fit T-Shirt in Cotton Blend
"Remember when everyone went stir crazy for Loewe's cute logo tank tops? I have a feeling that the baby tee has the potential to go equally viral. Just add a pair of high-rise jeans and a flat sandal and you're good to go."
Rebecca Rhys Evans, Acting Deputy Editor
Shop Rebecca's Picks:
AGOLDE
Arc Criss Cross Asymmetric Wide-Leg Jeans
"I recently got a pair of Agolde jeans, and I simply can't take them off. I'm often asked whether more expensive denim is actually worth it, and whenever I am, I always send the person asking to try a pair of Agolde, and they're never disappointed. Whilst I already have the iconic '90s pinch pair, I currently have my eye on the Arc Criss Cross style."
AEYDE
Delia Leather Pumps
"I have a deep desire for some new ballet pumps, but specifically some with a small heel and high vamp top. Aeyde create the best,and I mean best versions of these. Supple soft leather, beautiful colour palette and oh-so comfortable, my favourites are this milky, off-white pair. They'll go with just about everything."
DOEN
Marcelle Dress Deep Aquamarine
"I know everyone is obsessing over CBK's version of '90s style, but for me, I'm more into the grungy slip dresses of that era. Whilst many of us have been favouring a skirt over a dress these couple of summers, this Dôen blue number is persuading back to the one piece. The bows on the chest, the lace trims... This is the kind of summer dress I can wear to a wedding or with flats and a jumper for casual occasions. It's perfection."
"My summer calendar is brimming with weddings, but before the season kicks off in earnest, I'm making sure my wardrobe is primed to tackle the flurry of events. Never particularly drawn to elaborate cuts or prints, this sweeping Tom Ford gown has been living in my mind since I first laid eyes on it. Simple in cut, the elegant peach shade gives it the summer-ready feel that my calendar calls for, whilst the modest silhouette—bar the back-baring design—feels understated enough to tick all my boxes."