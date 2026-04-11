Our Editors Have Exceptionally Good Taste—These Are the Only Luxury Pieces That Make Our Spring Wish Lists

Sure, the high street is full of great shopping, but when our editors are looking for investment pieces that will really make our pulses quicken, we turn to the luxury market. Keep scrolling to see the spring pieces we're coveting now.

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new spring designer wish list buys from Loewe, Net-a-Porter, and Mytheresa
(Image credit: Loewe, Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa)

At Who What Wear UK we pride ourselves on our ability to find chic buys at any price point. Looking for a bargain? We've got you covered, and our edit of the most expensive looking pieces will always deliver. Keen to spend a little more? We know our way around premium pieces, and in fact, our reviews will help you make the call between saving or splurging. But, when it comes to pieces that will stay with you for a lifetime, finding high quality, luxury items really is our forte, and we're experts in building forever wardrobes that really do go the distance.

As we're already a quarter of the way into 2026, what better time to ask my fellow editors for the spring-ready pieces on their luxury wish lists right now? After making it our of a bleak winter and braving our way through a fluctuating spring, we've had plenty of time to think about what a balanced wardrobe really needs, and as usual, my colleagues are right on the money. Sorry cotton tote bags, we're looking at designer handbags that will invite compliments. And yes, ok, cute slingbacks had their moment, but what about a truly comfortable shoe that you'll be able to wear all year round? Well, you can expect those and more from some of the savviest shoppers in the biz, the only thing you need to worry about is keeping an eye on your budget.

Keen to get a peek into the shopping basket of a Who What Wear editor? Keep scrolling to see the pieces we're confident are worth every penny. We made this edit with spring in mind, but rest assured, you can count on any one of these pieces throughout the rest of the year too. So, without further ado, prepare your wardrobes for some seriously good shopping inspiration ahead.

The Who What Wear Editor Designer Wish List for Spring 2026

Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Florrie Alexander

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Shop Florrie's Picks:

Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Headshot of Remy Farell

(Image credit: @remyfarrall)

Shop Remy's Picks:

Rebecca Rhys Evans, Acting Deputy Editor

Rebecca Rhys-Evans

(Image credit: Future)

Shop Rebecca's Picks:

Natalie Munro, News Writer

Natalie Munro headshot

(Image credit: Future)

Shop Natalie's Picks: