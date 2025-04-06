No Budget? No Problem—These 7 Luxury Brands Will Define Your Ideal Summer Closet
Building a luxury summer wardrobe doesn’t have to mean splurging on every designer piece. The trick is knowing which brands define the season with effortlessly chic staples, so you can focus on key investment pieces—or find similar styles that capture the same aesthetic. Whether you’re drawn to minimalism, bohemian romance, or playful silhouettes, certain labels consistently set the tone for summer dressing, offering inspiration that can shape your ideal warm-weather look.
From breezy linen tailoring to statement-making resortwear, these seven luxury brands are at the forefront of seasonal style. Even if you're not shopping with an unlimited budget, their signature pieces can serve as the ultimate guide for curating a summer wardrobe that feels polished, on-trend, and true to your personal style.
Chloé
Chemena Kamali’s Chloé has reinvented a sense of bohemian elegance shining through their floaty dresses, artisanal details, and soft, earthy color palette. The brand’s effortlessly feminine pieces, from crochet maxi skirts to fringed accessories, capture the romance of the Mediterranean summer we’re all lusting after.
Khaite
We all know and love Khaite for its blend of classic style with an effortlessly cool edge, making it a go-to for structured yet airy summer essentials. Think crisp cotton dresses, sculptural swimwear, and lightweight knits that transition seamlessly from city to seaside.
Toteme
Toteme’s understated elegance is rooted in clean lines and refined fabrics, perfect for a curated summer capsule wardrobe. The brand’s signature striped tunics, linen co-ords, and relaxed tailoring embody Scandinavian minimalism with a polished twist.
Veronica de Piante
A newer designer name on the scene, Veronica de Piante, has a refined yet artful approach to fashion blends modern tailoring with classic minimalism. Luxe fabrics and thoughtful details define the brand’s timeless summer staples, offering a quiet statement for those who appreciate understated sophistication.
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant’s free-spirited designs channel effortless Parisian cool with a bohemian touch. From breezy embroidered blouses to slouchy suede boots, her pieces bring a relaxed yet elevated feel to summer dressing.
The Row
The Row’s influence is unmatched with their impeccably tailored pieces in the finest fabrics, making its take on summer style both timeless and refined. Flowing silk slip dresses, crisp oversized shirting, and minimalist leather sandals define its understated yet ultra-luxurious aesthetic.
Jacquemus
Jacquemus injects playful sensuality into summer fashion with bold colors, asymmetric silhouettes, and whimsical proportions. His signature statement bags, sculptural linen dresses, and oversized sun hats create a dreamy, sun-soaked aesthetic.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
-
Got Taste? Then This Rising It Bag Should Be Your Next Purchase
Don't wait until everyone is carrying one this summer.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is the Next Big Trend in Watches (and I Already Tried It On)
Meet the Ingenieur Automatic 35.
By Eliza Huber
-
8 Trends Set to Define Fall 2025 Fashion
This is where style is headed.
By Eliza Huber
-
Spring's It Buys? I'm Predicting These 6 Celebs Purchases
Call me psychic.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
35 Incredibly Chic Luxury Finds I Would Immediately Buy If My Salary Tripled Tomorrow
A girl can dream, right?
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Fall 2025 Runway Looks That Will Define Cool Style This Year
From exposed bra straps to belt styling.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
5 Europe-Based Influencers I Follow to Find Out What the New Designer It Items Are
Ready for some wardrobe envy?
By Allyson Payer
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style This Spring
From Prada to Phoebe Philo.
By Eliza Huber