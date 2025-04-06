(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Building a luxury summer wardrobe doesn’t have to mean splurging on every designer piece. The trick is knowing which brands define the season with effortlessly chic staples, so you can focus on key investment pieces—or find similar styles that capture the same aesthetic. Whether you’re drawn to minimalism, bohemian romance, or playful silhouettes, certain labels consistently set the tone for summer dressing, offering inspiration that can shape your ideal warm-weather look.

From breezy linen tailoring to statement-making resortwear, these seven luxury brands are at the forefront of seasonal style. Even if you're not shopping with an unlimited budget, their signature pieces can serve as the ultimate guide for curating a summer wardrobe that feels polished, on-trend, and true to your personal style.

Chloé

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Chemena Kamali’s Chloé has reinvented a sense of bohemian elegance shining through their floaty dresses, artisanal details, and soft, earthy color palette. The brand’s effortlessly feminine pieces, from crochet maxi skirts to fringed accessories, capture the romance of the Mediterranean summer we’re all lusting after.

CHLOÉ Camera Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag $2990 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Gathered Embellished Leather Point-Toe Flats $1050 SHOP NOW

Chloé Gathered Silk-Georgette Top $525 SHOP NOW

Chloé Sunset Raffia Bucket Hat $850 SHOP NOW

Khaite

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

We all know and love Khaite for its blend of classic style with an effortlessly cool edge, making it a go-to for structured yet airy summer essentials. Think crisp cotton dresses, sculptural swimwear, and lightweight knits that transition seamlessly from city to seaside.

Khaite Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $1350 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Ruslan Fringed Knitted Maxi Dress $2600 SHOP NOW

Khaite Loop Leather Sandals $890 SHOP NOW

Khaite Tulula Silk Sleeveless Maxi Dress $1180 SHOP NOW

Toteme

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Toteme’s understated elegance is rooted in clean lines and refined fabrics, perfect for a curated summer capsule wardrobe. The brand’s signature striped tunics, linen co-ords, and relaxed tailoring embody Scandinavian minimalism with a polished twist.

Toteme Leather Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW

Toteme Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt $540 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Suede Clutch $990 SHOP NOW

Toteme Kimono-Sleeve Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt $440 SHOP NOW

Veronica de Piante

A newer designer name on the scene, Veronica de Piante, has a refined yet artful approach to fashion blends modern tailoring with classic minimalism. Luxe fabrics and thoughtful details define the brand’s timeless summer staples, offering a quiet statement for those who appreciate understated sophistication.

VERONICA DE PIANTE Lydia Cropped Fringed Silk-Charmeuse Cape $3495 SHOP NOW

VERONICA DE PIANTE Helene Silk-Mikado Midi Dress $2495 SHOP NOW

VERONICA DE PIANTE Juliette Grain De Poudre Wool Mini Dress $1595 SHOP NOW

VERONICA DE PIANTE Ava Wool Shorts $995 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Isabel Marant’s free-spirited designs channel effortless Parisian cool with a bohemian touch. From breezy embroidered blouses to slouchy suede boots, her pieces bring a relaxed yet elevated feel to summer dressing.

ISABEL MARANT Yolana Fringed Sequin-Embellished Jacquard-Knit Cotton Mini Skirt $1245 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Severine Macrame-Trimmed Cotton Top $1190 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Paradise Beaded Leather Necklace $490 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Rosaline Silk Gathered Top $790 SHOP NOW

The Row

(Image credit: The Row)

The Row’s influence is unmatched with their impeccably tailored pieces in the finest fabrics, making its take on summer style both timeless and refined. Flowing silk slip dresses, crisp oversized shirting, and minimalist leather sandals define its understated yet ultra-luxurious aesthetic.

The Row Nicas Silk Beach Cover-Up $3150 SHOP NOW

The Row Emilie Woven Raffia Tote Bag $920 SHOP NOW

The Row Harley A-Line Midi-Skirt $2250 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Jory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants $1790 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Jacquemus injects playful sensuality into summer fashion with bold colors, asymmetric silhouettes, and whimsical proportions. His signature statement bags, sculptural linen dresses, and oversized sun hats create a dreamy, sun-soaked aesthetic.

Jacquemus Caped Strapless Bustier Gown $1690 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Porte Calino Leather Top Handle Bag $350 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Castagna Cutout Draped Chiffon Mini Dress $1690 SHOP NOW