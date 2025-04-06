No Budget? No Problem—These 7 Luxury Brands Will Define Your Ideal Summer Closet

woman wearing isabel marant

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Building a luxury summer wardrobe doesn’t have to mean splurging on every designer piece. The trick is knowing which brands define the season with effortlessly chic staples, so you can focus on key investment pieces—or find similar styles that capture the same aesthetic. Whether you’re drawn to minimalism, bohemian romance, or playful silhouettes, certain labels consistently set the tone for summer dressing, offering inspiration that can shape your ideal warm-weather look.

From breezy linen tailoring to statement-making resortwear, these seven luxury brands are at the forefront of seasonal style. Even if you're not shopping with an unlimited budget, their signature pieces can serve as the ultimate guide for curating a summer wardrobe that feels polished, on-trend, and true to your personal style.

Chloé

runway collections ss25

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Chemena Kamali’s Chloé has reinvented a sense of bohemian elegance shining through their floaty dresses, artisanal details, and soft, earthy color palette. The brand’s effortlessly feminine pieces, from crochet maxi skirts to fringed accessories, capture the romance of the Mediterranean summer we’re all lusting after.

Camera Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Camera Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag

Gathered Embellished Leather Point-Toe Flats
CHLOÉ
Gathered Embellished Leather Point-Toe Flats

Gathered Silk-Georgette Top
Chloé
Gathered Silk-Georgette Top

Sunset Raffia Bucket Hat
Chloé
Sunset Raffia Bucket Hat

Khaite

runway collections ss25

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

We all know and love Khaite for its blend of classic style with an effortlessly cool edge, making it a go-to for structured yet airy summer essentials. Think crisp cotton dresses, sculptural swimwear, and lightweight knits that transition seamlessly from city to seaside.

Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

Ruslan Fringed Knitted Maxi Dress
KHAITE
Ruslan Fringed Knitted Maxi Dress

Loop Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loop Leather Sandals

Tulula Silk Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Khaite
Tulula Silk Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Toteme

runway collections ss25

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Toteme’s understated elegance is rooted in clean lines and refined fabrics, perfect for a curated summer capsule wardrobe. The brand’s signature striped tunics, linen co-ords, and relaxed tailoring embody Scandinavian minimalism with a polished twist.

Leather Sneakers
Toteme
Leather Sneakers

Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt
Toteme
Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt

T-Lock Suede Clutch
Toteme
T-Lock Suede Clutch

Kimono-Sleeve Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt
Toteme
Kimono-Sleeve Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt

Veronica de Piante

veronica de piante

(Image credit: @veronicadepianteofficial)

A newer designer name on the scene, Veronica de Piante, has a refined yet artful approach to fashion blends modern tailoring with classic minimalism. Luxe fabrics and thoughtful details define the brand’s timeless summer staples, offering a quiet statement for those who appreciate understated sophistication.

Lydia Cropped Fringed Silk-Charmeuse Cape
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Lydia Cropped Fringed Silk-Charmeuse Cape

Helene Silk-Mikado Midi Dress
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Helene Silk-Mikado Midi Dress

Juliette Grain De Poudre Wool Mini Dress
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Juliette Grain De Poudre Wool Mini Dress

Ava Wool Shorts
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Ava Wool Shorts

Isabel Marant

runway collections ss25

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Isabel Marant’s free-spirited designs channel effortless Parisian cool with a bohemian touch. From breezy embroidered blouses to slouchy suede boots, her pieces bring a relaxed yet elevated feel to summer dressing.

Yolana Fringed Sequin-Embellished Jacquard-Knit Cotton Mini Skirt
ISABEL MARANT
Yolana Fringed Sequin-Embellished Jacquard-Knit Cotton Mini Skirt

Severine Macrame-Trimmed Cotton Top
Isabel Marant
Severine Macrame-Trimmed Cotton Top

Paradise Beaded Leather Necklace
Isabel Marant
Paradise Beaded Leather Necklace

Rosaline Silk Gathered Top
Isabel Marant
Rosaline Silk Gathered Top

The Row

the row s/s25 collection

(Image credit: The Row)

The Row’s influence is unmatched with their impeccably tailored pieces in the finest fabrics, making its take on summer style both timeless and refined. Flowing silk slip dresses, crisp oversized shirting, and minimalist leather sandals define its understated yet ultra-luxurious aesthetic.

Nicas Silk Beach Cover-Up
The Row
Nicas Silk Beach Cover-Up

Emilie Woven Raffia Tote Bag
The Row
Emilie Woven Raffia Tote Bag

Harley A-Line Midi-Skirt
The Row
Harley A-Line Midi-Skirt

Jory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Jory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Jacquemus

runway collections ss25

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Jacquemus injects playful sensuality into summer fashion with bold colors, asymmetric silhouettes, and whimsical proportions. His signature statement bags, sculptural linen dresses, and oversized sun hats create a dreamy, sun-soaked aesthetic.

Caped Strapless Bustier Gown
Jacquemus
Caped Strapless Bustier Gown

Le Porte Calino Leather Top Handle Bag
Jacquemus
Le Porte Calino Leather Top Handle Bag

Castagna Cutout Draped Chiffon Mini Dress
Jacquemus
Castagna Cutout Draped Chiffon Mini Dress

Le Salon Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
Le Salon Croc-Effect Leather Clutch

