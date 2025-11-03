Gray Malin's Holiday Collab With Janie and Jack Is Adorable, Period—These Pieces Will Sell Out

There's a strong chance you've encountered artist Gray Malin's work at some point over his illustrious career—whether that's directly from his whimsical and distinctive prints, his popular books, his Instagram account, or his covetable collaborations. In reference to the latter, Malin is at it again with an adorable new collab. The artist just released his second collection with children's brandJanie and Jack. Malin, who has two children of his own (featured below), framed this line around his Dogs of Aspen series.
"The Dogs of Aspen series highlights the joy and energy of winter in a way that felt perfect for this collaboration. Its playful spirit aligns with the lighthearted, imaginative feeling of Janie and Jack. The series was a natural choice because it celebrates the moments kids love most while bringing a joyful, adventurous spirit to the collection," Malin told us.
The capsule features 25 pieces, including sweaters, dresses, and knit sets accented by Malin's dog and mountain motifs. And yes, Malin's own children are wearing the line on repeat. "The kids have been wearing the collection nonstop. Dove is loving the dog sweaterdress, with its embroidered pup that feels like a tiny companion for winter adventures. Max has been drawn to the dog hooded sweatshirt, though I suspect the cozy dog sweater will become his holiday favorite because of its soft, cozy feel," Malin mentioned.
Keep scrolling to shop a few stellar items from this fun new children's clothing collaboration. The pieces would also make fantastic holiday gift ideas. But you'd better act fast—I have a feeling many of these pieces will sell out.
