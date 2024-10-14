Cosiness Is My Biggest Priority Right Now—This Is the Knitwear Trend That I Can’t Be Without
Like most others who work in fashion, for me the most appealing thing about the winter months is the ballooning style potential. Finally let free to layer to my hearts content, I find that my inspiration peaks and my outfits are so much for interesting come autumn/winter.
Excited to be layering once more, I've been on the hunt for some new knitwear items to energise my winter styling game. Having already topped up on crew-necks, this season I've got my eye on the preppy jumper trend that's been closing in on me this month. Adding a sporty, classic and relaxed feeling to a winter outfit, this season quarter zip jumpers are the style I'm reaching for the most.
More interesting than their crew-neck counter parts, this cosy jumper can be worn unzipped to expose a large collar, or worn zipped all the way up for an ultra-high-neck silhouette. With a sporty energy, this jumper feels relaxed and casual, and thus styles well with jeans and leggings, but looks all the more chic when paired with contrasting items like tailored trousers or miniskirts.
Not entirely new on the scene, this knitwear trend has already been a mainstay in the wardrobes of stylish men for seasons. Because of its association with mens fashion, the trend carries a subtle masculine energy that can add a dynamic element to parred back outfit. Finally reaching mass-appeal, high-street and designer brands have been experimenting with the cosy knit this season, and there are a plethora of options emerging right now.
The chicest solution to cold-weather dressing, read on to discover our edit of the best women's quarter zip jumpers here.
SHOP QUARTER ZIP JUMPERS HERE:
The cotton composition makes this breathable so you won't find yourself overheating when wrapped in layers.
The wool and cashmere composition will keep you cosy all the way into winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
