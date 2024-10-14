Cosiness Is My Biggest Priority Right Now—This Is the Knitwear Trend That I Can’t Be Without

Like most others who work in fashion, for me the most appealing thing about the winter months is the ballooning style potential. Finally let free to layer to my hearts content, I find that my inspiration peaks and my outfits are so much for interesting come autumn/winter.

Excited to be layering once more, I've been on the hunt for some new knitwear items to energise my winter styling game. Having already topped up on crew-necks, this season I've got my eye on the preppy jumper trend that's been closing in on me this month. Adding a sporty, classic and relaxed feeling to a winter outfit, this season quarter zip jumpers are the style I'm reaching for the most.

More interesting than their crew-neck counter parts, this cosy jumper can be worn unzipped to expose a large collar, or worn zipped all the way up for an ultra-high-neck silhouette. With a sporty energy, this jumper feels relaxed and casual, and thus styles well with jeans and leggings, but looks all the more chic when paired with contrasting items like tailored trousers or miniskirts.

Not entirely new on the scene, this knitwear trend has already been a mainstay in the wardrobes of stylish men for seasons. Because of its association with mens fashion, the trend carries a subtle masculine energy that can add a dynamic element to parred back outfit. Finally reaching mass-appeal, high-street and designer brands have been experimenting with the cosy knit this season, and there are a plethora of options emerging right now.

The chicest solution to cold-weather dressing, read on to discover our edit of the best women's quarter zip jumpers here.

SHOP QUARTER ZIP JUMPERS HERE:

Uniqlo Brushed Jersey Half-Zip Sweatshirt £25 SHOP NOW The brushed fabric ensures a supple touch.

H&M Zip-Top Rib-Knit Jumper £38 SHOP NOW Add a flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Stradivarius High-Neck Zip-Up Sweatshirt £26 SHOP NOW This unzips into a large collar for a preppy silhouette.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Ribbed Half Zip Top £18 SHOP NOW This comes in size 6—24.

H&M Rib-Knit Half-Zip Jumper £33 SHOP NOW The cotton composition makes this breathable so you won't find yourself overheating when wrapped in layers.

Mango Rizoni Stripe Zip Neck Jumper £36 SHOP NOW This is well on its way to selling out.

ME+EM Merino Cashmere Half Zip Jumper £250 SHOP NOW The wool and cashmere composition will keep you cosy all the way into winter.

Ba&Sh Jumper Baltan £290 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers or wear with relaxed jeans.